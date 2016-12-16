(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Global
Logistic
Properties Limited's (GLP) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating at
'BBB+' with Stable Outlook. The senior unsecured rating and all
outstanding
bonds are also affirmed at 'BBB+'. The agency has also affirmed
the Singapore
dollar-denominated perpetual capital securities issued in
December 2011 and
January 2012 at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Logistic Property Owner: GLP's USD38.6bn globally
diversified logistic
assets at end-September 2016 were located in the US (34%), China
(33%), Japan
(27%) and Brazil (6%). GLP is the largest logistic asset owner
in China, Japan
and Brazil. The company also strengthened its foothold in the
US, which it
entered in 2014, by acquiring USD1.1bn of mature assets in 2016.
Fitch believes
that GLP will continue to benefit from its large scale and
global network as the
e-commerce sector expands globally.
Improving Recurring Income and Coverage: GLP's larger asset base
boosted total
management income by 80% to USD130m in the financial year ended
31 March 2016
(FY16). GLP added China CLF II and US Income Partners II in
FY16, and Japan
Development Venture II and US Income Partners III in FY17. GLP
expects to set up
an income fund in China in the next two to three quarters.
Fitch includes only management fees and dividends from Japan,
Brazil and the US
in calculating the holding company's recurring income. Cash
contribution from
China is excluded due to its continued capex, as well as one-off
cash
repatriation from asset recycling. GLP's holding company
recurring
income/interest coverage increased to 2.0x at FYE16 from 1.8x
FYE15, helped by
the addition of management fee income from US Income Partners II
since November
2015. Fitch expects the holding company to sustain recurring
income/interest
coverage above 2x in the next three years, underpinned by
increasing recurring
income from the US operations.
Fluctuating Leverage: Holding-company leverage, as measured by
net debt at the
holding company level minus net working capital as a ratio of
investment in
funds, was affected by the US asset acquisitions and increased
to 50% at FYE16
from 34% at FYE15. Fitch estimates that leverage has declined to
10% as at
end-September 2016 after GLP successfully completed its US
Income Partners II
syndication and paid off CNY2.65bn in debt. Fitch expects GLP's
holding-company
leverage to continue to fluctuate but remain below 50% during
the company's
expansion phase.
Operating Portfolios' Financials Stable: GLP's subsidiaries in
China and Japan
continued to have strong financial profiles, with recurring
EBITDA/interest
coverage ratios at 7.5x and 18.3x respectively at FYE16. Rental
yields in China
and Japan are both around 6% while loan-to-value ratios are 11%
and 44%,
respectively.
GLP's asset management platforms in Japan, Brazil and US are
jointly controlled
entities (JCEs). The loan-to-value ratios of its JCEs (on
pro-rata basis)
increased to 46.2% at FYE16 from 45.5% in FYE15. The Japan and
US funds
continued to have higher leverage of 50%-60%, as they benefit
from a lower
interest rate and more mature industrial property markets.
However, we do not
expect leverage in these two regions to rise above 50% as GLP
intends to
maintain its stake in the US assets at below 15%.
Limited FX, Interest Rate Impact: Fitch believes increases in
interest rates by
the US Federal Reserve will not affect GLP because the company
has locked up its
interest rates for 10 years. An inflationary environment is
likely to help
improve GLP's rental reversion and push up its property value.
Debt held at its
operating subsidiaries in China and Japan are naturally hedged
by cash flows
from local operations and 67% of GLP's total debt carry fixed
rates as of
1HFY17.
Expansion Caps Rating: GLP's rating continued to be constrained
by the risks
inherent in its fast expansion strategy, which involves new
project development.
Furthermore, GLP's financial profile is weaker than the typical
'A'-rated
investment property company that has a fairly stable income
stream and low
leverage ratio. Acquisitions will exert temporary pressure on
GLP's leverage
from time to time, but GLP's consistent track record in
attracting capital
partners to participate in its acquisitions will continue to
support its asset
management platform expansion and avoid a sustained increase in
leverage from
the current level.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Annual revenue growth of 10% for next three years
- Capex/revenue at around 150% for next three years
- All announced transactions used in our financial analysis
- No future acquisitions
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not expect positive rating action until GLP's
portfolio stabilises.
Future developments that may individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- Holding company recurring income/interest coverage falls below
2x on a
sustained basis (FYE16:2.0x)
- Holding company net debt minus net working capital/investment
in funds above
50% on a sustained basis (FYE16: 49.6%)
- Significant increase in leverage at its operating subsidiaries
and jointly
controlled entities (JCEs) on pro-rata basis. That is, JCEs'
debt/total property
assets exceeds 50% on a sustained basis, or debt/ total property
assets in each
country exceeds 50% on a sustained basis (FYE16: China
subsidiary: 11%, Japan
subsidiary: 44%, JCEs pro-rata: 46.2%)
- Significant deterioration in the recurring income interest
coverage at its
operating subsidiaries and JCEs (on pro-rata basis). That is,
JCE's recurring
EBIT/interest at less than 2x on a sustained basis, or
EBITDA/interest in each
country segment at less than 2x on a sustained basis (FY16: JCEs
pro-rata 2.3x)
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
Global Logistic Properties Limited
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
- Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB+'
- CNY350m 4% senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at 'BBB+'
- JPY15bn 2.7% senior unsecured notes due 2027 affirmed at
'BBB+'
- USD1bn 3.875% senior unsecured notes due 2025 affirmed at
'BBB+'
- SGD750m 5.5% perpetual capital securities notes affirmed at
'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Director
+ 852 2263 9918
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Chloe He
+86 21 5097 3015
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
