(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Affirms South African
Banks; Revises
Outlooks to Negative - Rating Action Report
here
LONDON, December 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Absa Bank Limited (Absa), FirstRand
Bank Limited
(FRB), Investec Bank Limited (Investec), Nedbank Limited
(Nedbank), and Standard
Bank of South Africa (SBSA) at 'BBB-'. The agency has also
revised the Outlook
on all banks' Long-Term IDRs to Negative from Stable.
The Outlook change follows the revision on the Outlook of the
South African
sovereign rating to Negative on 25 November 2016, see "Fitch
Revises South
Africa's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB-' on
www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch has also affirmed the Long-Term IDRs of the bank holding
companies,
Barclays Africa Group Limited (BAGL), Standard Bank Group
Limited (SBG), Nedbank
Group Limited (NedGroup) and Investec Limited (IL), at 'BBB-'
respectively and
revised their Outlooks to Negative (from Stable).
A full list of rating actions is given in the rating action
report above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs AND VIABILITY RATINGS
The IDRs of the banks' (and their holding companies) are driven
by standalone
creditworthiness, as defined by the respective institutions'
Viability Ratings
(VR). The banks' VRs are capped by the South African sovereign
rating
(BBB-/Negative) due to the majority of their operations being in
South Africa
and their high exposure to domestic sovereign debt relative to
capital. This
explains the revision of the Outlooks on the banks' Long-Term
IDRs to Negative,
mirroring that of the sovereign rating.
The banks' VRs balance the risks of a weakening operating
environment, which has
a high influence on all VRs, with still resilient company
profiles and strong
franchises, through which they hold over 90% of banking assets.
Furthermore, we view all banks' business models as diverse, with
the benefit of
strong management, and robust governance and risk management
frameworks. These
factors underpin sound financial metrics, in particular
capitalisation and still
healthy earnings generation, which can offset expected rises in
loan
impairments. Although we expect absolute earnings to continue to
rise, we
believe that growth will be slower and profitability metrics to
decline over the
next 12 to 18 months.
Fitch expects sector asset quality to deteriorate moderately in
2017, due to
weaker domestic conditions, including slower growth, higher
interest rates and
rising inflation as well as risks to operations in rest of
Africa. As a
consequence, we expect the industry's impaired loan ratio to
rise to around 4%
by end-2017, but within tolerable levels for the banks' ratings.
Our base case forecasts no material problems in the domestic
real estate sector
affecting banks' sizeable residential and commercial mortgage
books. If this was
to occur impaired loan ratios could increase rapidly.
Funding and liquidity remains sound as banks are funded mainly
in local
currency, and in customer deposits. Fitch-calculated
loans-to-deposit ratios are
healthy and averaged 100% at end-June 2016. However, funding is
primarily
short-term, with a high reliance on wholesale deposits, which
form a large part
of banks' funding profiles. Wholesale deposits include retail
savings and
investments made through pension funds, insurance companies and
money managers,
reflecting the sector's unique savings structure. However,
flight risk of these
funds is to some extent mitigated by the closed rand system.
National discretion has helped banks to meet phased-in Basel III
Liquidity
Coverage Ratio requirements. It is also likely to help banks
meet future Net
Stable Funding Ratio requirements in full, which was previously
thought to be a
challenge for all banks.
NATIONAL RATINGS
National Ratings reflect the creditworthiness of an issuer
relative to the best
credit in South Africa. The National Ratings of all banks and
their respective
holding companies have been affirmed and are driven by their
respective
Long-Term Local Currency IDRs.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The Support Ratings (SR) of Absa, FRB, Investec, Nedbank and
SBSA are all
affirmed at '3', reflecting Fitch's view of a moderate
probability of sovereign
support from the South African authorities for the banks, if
required. Their SRs
and Support Rating Floors (SRF) factor in the proposed enactment
of resolution
legislation in South Africa, which could allow senior creditors
to be
"bailed-in" to recapitalise a failing bank. However, Fitch
continues to factor
in some sovereign support propensity, as the South African
authorities are
likely to retain the flexibility to provide extraordinary
support in the
interest of financial stability.
NedGroup's and BAGL's SRs of '4' reflect a limited probability
of support from
the institutions' respective parents, Old Mutual Plc
(BBB+/Stable) and Barclays
Plc (A/Stable). The SRs of both bank holding companies reflect
the ultimate
parents' adequate ability, but limited willingness, to support.
The latter
reflects the proposed sale of these groups by their respective
parents, but also
Fitch's expectation that the parents will continue to support
the groups until
completion of the respective sale processes.
The SRs and SRFs of IL and SBG are affirmed at '5' and 'No
Floor', respectively,
as Fitch believes that support from the authorities would not
extend to holding
companies.
SENIOR DEBT AND SUBORDINATED DEBT SECURITIES
The long-term ratings of senior debt issued by Absa, FRB,
Investec, Nedbank and
SBSA are equalised with their respective issuers' Long-Term
IDRs.
The National long-term ratings of senior debt issued by Absa,
BAGL and FRB are
equalised with their respective issuers' National Long-Term
Ratings.
The long-term ratings of subordinated debt issued by FRB and
Nedbank are one
notch below their VRs to reflect higher loss severity relative
to senior debt.
The National long-term ratings of subordinated debt issued by
BAGL, FRB and
Investec are one notch below their National Long-Term Ratings,
also to reflect
higher loss severity relative to senior debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs AND VRs
All banks' Long-Term IDRs are sensitive to a change in the VRs.
An upgrade of
the banks' VRs is possible if the sovereign ratings are upgraded
but this is
unlikely given the Negative Outlook on the sovereign rating. A
downgrade of the
sovereign rating would be mirrored by a corresponding action on
the banks' IDRs
and VRs.
In addition to a sovereign downgrade, all banks' IDRs and VRs
are sensitive to
deterioration in asset quality in excess of Fitch's
expectations. The ratings
are also sensitive to significant weakening in the banks'
funding and liquidity
profiles. This is not the base case of Fitch given an improving
trend across the
sector in this respect owing to phased-in regulation. However,
negative
sentiment around sovereign creditworthiness may lead to a drain
on liquidity in
an extreme scenario and reduce access to debt capital markets
for the banks,
triggering a negative rating action.
NATIONAL RATINGS
The banks' National Ratings are sensitive to a change in the
banks'
creditworthiness relative to other domestic peers.
SRs and SRFs
The SRs and SRFs of Absa, FRB, Investec, Nedbank and SBSA are
sensitive to a
change in the willingness and ability of the authorities to
support the banks. A
downgrade of the sovereign rating may result in a downgrade and
downward
revision of the banks' SRs and SRFs respectively. Fitch's view
of a weaker
propensity to support the banks is most likely to be triggered
by clear
statements of commitment to utilise resolution framework to
resolve troubled
banks in all scenarios.
The SRs and SRFs of BAGL and NedGroup are sensitive to the
completion of their
sale process by their respective parents, Barclays and Old
Mutual, or clear
statements from the parents that they will not provide
extraordinary support if
required, during the sale process.
As holding companies, there is no upside at present for IL's and
SBG's SR and
SRF.
SENIOR DEBT AND SUBORDINATED DEBT SECURITIES
The long-term ratings of senior debt issued by Absa, FRB,
Investec, Nedbank and
SBSA are sensitive to a change in their Long-Term IDRs.
The National long-term ratings of senior debt issued by Absa,
BAGL and FRB are
sensitive to a change in their National Long-Term Ratings.
The long-term ratings of subordinated debt issued by FRB and
Nedbank are
sensitive to a change in their VRs.
The National long-term ratings of subordinated debt issued by
BAGL, FRB and
Investec are sensitive to a change in their National Long-Term
Ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 203 530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Parkinson
Director
+44 203 530 1420
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 31
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015957
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001