(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Lifestyle
International Holdings Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default
Rating to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Negative. Fitch has
also downgraded
Lifestyle's foreign-currency senior unsecured rating and the
ratings on all its
outstanding bonds to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this commentary.
The downgrade reflects Fitch's expectation that Lifestyle's
leverage will more
than double after it completes the acquisition of a commercial
site in Kai Tak,
Kowloon from the Hong Kong government. Lifestyle entered the
winning bid of
HKD7.4bn to purchase the site, and plans to develop a large
retail property on
the plot. The Negative Outlook reflects the uncertainty over
Lifestyle's funding
arrangements regarding the Kai Tak project, which may negatively
affect the
company's coverage ratios.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Higher Leverage: Fitch expects Lifestyle's FFO-adjusted net
leverage to remain
elevated at 5.7x-6.0x over the next few years, compared with
2.3x at end-2015.
This is due to the HKD7.4bn payment for the Kai Tak land as well
as the spin-off
of its China business earlier this year, which reduced its net
cash. Despite the
higher leverage, Fitch expects FFO fixed-charge coverage to
remain above 3.0x in
2017-19, which Fitch views as comfortable.
Sufficient Liquidity: Lifestyle had HKD6.3bn in cash and
HKD4.4bn in financial
investments at end-June 2016, which more than sufficient to
cover the bank loans
and bonds maturing in a year. In July 2016, Lifestyle renewed
and expanded its
syndicated loan facility, secured by East Point Centre, to
HKD8bn from HKD5bn.
Fitch estimates that Lifestyle still has more than HKD6bn of
available undrawn
facilities, which together with the company's cash on hand
should be sufficient
to cover the payment for the Kai Tak land.
Hong Kong Business Slowdown: The retail environment in Hong Kong
has been weak
over the past two years, with retail sales in the first nine
months of 2016 down
9.6% yoy. Lifestyle's business now mainly consists of two
department stores in
Hong Kong, so the slowdown will affect the company's revenue and
margins. That
said, Fitch expects Lifestyle's business to remain resilient
relative to other
Hong Kong retailers, driven by the prime location of its stores,
strong property
ownership and low rental expenses, and high exposure to the
local mid-end
market.
Property Value Supports Rating: Lifestyle's ratings remain
supported by its
property ownership, particularly of East Point Centre (which
houses the SOGO
Causeway Bay department store), which is one of the best-known
retail properties
in Hong Kong. While the Kai Tak project will not contribute
meaningful to EBITDA
in the next five years, Fitch expects the project's capital
value to be
preserved as retail property values in Hong Kong are resilient.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- High single-digit decline in revenue at SOGO Causeway Bay in
2016, followed by
flat revenues from 2017 onwards
- 41%-42% EBITDA margin in 2016-2019
- Lifestyle to liquidate HKD2.5bn of its financial investments
(HKD4.4bn as of
end-June 2016) to fund the Kai Tak project
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Sustained decline in revenue and sales proceeds from existing
businesses
- Significant problems in execution of the Kai Tak project
- FFO fixed-charge coverage sustained below 2.8x (2015: 3.3x)
As the current rating is on Negative Outlook, Fitch does not
anticipate
developments that would lead to a rating upgrade. However, the
Outlook may be
revised to Stable when there is further clarity on financing
arrangements for
the Kai Tak project as well as a track record of maintaining FFO
fixed-charge
coverage of above 3x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
- Long-Term Issuer Default Rating downgraded to 'BB+' from
'BBB-'; Outlook
Negative
- Senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
- USD500m 5.25% senior notes due 2017 downgraded to 'BB+' from
'BBB-'
- USD300m 4.25% senior notes due 2022 downgraded to 'BB+' from
'BBB-'
- USD300m 4.5% senior notes issued by LS Finance (2025) Limited
and guaranteed
by Lifestyle downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Yee Man Chin
Director
+852 2263 9696
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Yi Zhang
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3390
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- Leases: Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 7x (previously
8x) of yearly
operating lease-related expenses to calculate lease-adjusted
debt.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015381
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
