(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Derby
Healthcare PLC's
(DHC) GBP446.6m bonds, maturing in 2041, at 'BBB'. The Outlook
is Stable.
The rating primarily reflects stable availability-based revenues
from a
creditworthy counterparty and low cost risk due to pass-through
to contractors.
The project's stability is evidenced by robust operational
performance with
minimum deductions and strong relationship shown between all
parties.
The rated debt is senior, fully amortising and benefits from
adequate reserving
mechanisms. The average projected Fitch calculated debt service
coverage ratio
(DSCR) is 1.22x, which is below higher rated peers such as
Meridian Hospital PLC
(BBB+/Positive).
DHC in 2003 entered a 40-year concession into a Private Finance
Initiative with
Derby Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (the trust) to build a new
acute hospital
and refurbished other retained facilities. Construction was
certified as
finished in 2009. DHC is now responsible for maintenance and
facility management
services to the trust.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Revenue Risk: Stronger
Revenue is derived from a unitary charge that is based on a
well-defined
performance regime and subject to deductions for adverse
performance across the
services provided (hard facilities management (FM), soft FM and
sterile
services). The project continues to present low levels of
deductions.
The unitary charge features some inflation-linkage and is
divided into portions
that fluctuate with the corresponding costs. The grantor's weak
financial
profile is subject to enforcement action by the monitor.
However, no delays on
payments from the trust have occurred nor changes in the trust's
stance towards
the project are reported. Fitch's assessment of the trust's
payment obligation
towards DHC is consistent with the rating.
Cost Risk: Midrange
Overall Cost Risk is assessed as Midrange given the assessment
of the following
elements:
Scope risk - Midrange
DHC is a large single site hospital, mostly new build but with
some pre-existing
facilities. Derby Hospital's technical complexity is assessed as
moderate, with
the project company being responsible for part of the O&M and
full scope of
lifecycle responsibilities, which has some concentration.
Cost predictability - Midrange
The company's management and the sponsors have strong experience
in the sector.
The technology is established and performance has consistently
been strong.
These considerations mitigate the lack of detailed cost analysis
from a
technical advisor.
Cost volatility and structural protection - Midrange
The project benefits from a 3-year maintenance reserve account.
Cost volatility
risk is mitigated by pass-through provisions, a fixed contract
for O&M costs
linked to inflation and life cycle costs being reviewed every
five years and
supervised by the technical advisor.
Debt Structure: Stronger
The rated bonds are senior, fixed-rate and fully amortising,
with a two-year
tail to concession maturity. The project also features a
three-year MRA reserve,
six-month debt service reserve account and a change in law
reserve.
Fitch-calculated minimum and average DSCR are 1.16x and 1.22x
respectively.
These metrics are at the lower end of Fitch's indicative 'BBB'
cover ratio range
of 1.20x-1.35x for midrange availability-based projects.
However, the project
benefits from a positive track record of operation, the
lifecycle break-event
ratio is robust and benchmarking of soft FM costs limits the
risk of future
increase in costs.
DHC's bonds benefit from a financial guarantee provided by MBIA
Assurance S.A.
Fitch does not assign any credit to the guarantee as it does not
maintain a
rating on the guarantor and therefore the rating of DHC's bonds
solely reflects
the project's underlying credit quality.
Peer Group
DHC shares the same key sponsor (Innisfree) and soft FM provider
(ISS) with
Meridian Hospital Company PLC, its closest Fitch-rated peer.
Meridian has
stronger metrics (min/ave ADSCR of 1.26x and 1.64x
respectively), justifying the
higher rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive:
-Fitch may take positive rating action if projected average DSCR
is consistently
above 1.3x.
Negative:
-Projected average DSCR consistently below 1.2x, possibly as a
result of a
sustained increase in project costs (e.g. lifecycle costs).
-Persistent material deductions and disputes or a major
breakdown in relations
between DHC, the grantor and other major project parties.
-Failure to undertake active and forward-looking treasury
management as per
management plan.
Performance Update
DHC's performance in 2016 was positive. Performance deductions
were higher than
in previous years but remain at minimal levels. The relation
with the trust is
reported as constructive and trouble-free. The management has
commenced treasury
management operations aimed at reserving cash in excess of what
is contractually
required to minimise the risk of liquidity stress in the future.
This highlights
the project's tight financial coverage as well as the
management's active and
forward-looking approach to dealing with potential issues.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ana Relanzon Camino
Analyst
+44 203 530 1158
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Christiane Kuti
Director
+44 20 3530 1396
Committee Chairperson
Federico Gronda
Senior Director
+39 02879 087287
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Rating Criteria for Availability-Based Projects (pub. 21 Jul
2016)
here
Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance (pub. 08
Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015351
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001