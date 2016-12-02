(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
London Borough of
Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency
IDR at 'F1+'.
The ratings reflect the UK's strong institutional framework and
Wandsworth's
focused financial management, conservative budgeting, and low
debt. However the
ratings also reflect low operating margins and limited
flexibility to raise
revenue. The Negative Outlook reflects that on the UK sovereign
(AA/Negative).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Local authorities (LAs), such as Wandsworth, are highly
dependent on central
government transfers as they have limited tax-setting powers.
LAs had their
government funding from grants cut by an overall 36% between
FY10 and FY15
(fiscal year ending March) and face further cuts from FY17 to
FY20 with the
phasing-out of the revenue support grant and a move to full
retention of local
business rates.
LAs have a statutory obligation to present a balanced budget. As
such and due to
the cuts in grants, Wandsworth has explored various ways of
reducing operating
costs. The borough has a successful track record in reducing
costs while
maintaining high resident satisfaction. Since 2010, over GBP135m
has been
reduced from Wandsworth's general fund budget.
A large part of Wandsworth's savings over FY17-FY19 will come
from planned
budget reductions and ongoing reviews to improve effectiveness
and efficiency by
transforming the way services are delivered. In October 2016 the
borough entered
into a shared staffing arrangement with the London Borough of
Richmond to
establish a single staffing structure for both councils. Both
councils will
retain their own autonomy in full.
Initially the focus is on merging management structures, and
reducing
duplication and the proportion of spending on senior management.
The Chief
Executive is Wandsworth's previous CE and of the six Directors,
three are from
Wandsworth and three from Richmond. The aim of the arrangements
is to achieve
savings equivalent to GBP10m per year per borough mainly from
reduced staffing
costs and efficiencies generated from joint working such as
procurement. Fitch
views this as credit positive for the council although some risk
remains as to
whether the arrangement will be implemented in a timely and
successful manner.
To keep council tax increases within 3.99%, Wandsworth estimates
total savings
of GBP30m over FY18 and FY19 will need to be achieved, or 4% of
operating
revenue. The borough expects to have to resort to the use of
reserves in FY18
and FY19 of a total of GBP10m out of usable reserves of GBP614m,
of which
GBP507m are cash and short-term investments.
Wandsworth remains a prosperous borough and has above-average
wealth levels
compared with London and national averages. The borough has an
employment rate
of 80%, above the London average of 73%. Council revenue
collection is expected
to increase from council tax and business rates as a result of
privately
financed development projects. Wandsworth is also involved in a
couple of
council-led regeneration schemes involving around 3,000 units of
houses. The
borough has GBP250m reserves in its housing revenue account, of
which up to
GBP100m will be used for these programmes.
At FYE16, Wandsworth's operating balance was GBP56m (FYE15:
GBP18m), and
operating margins improved to 7% (FYE15: 2%), while debt
servicing over current
revenue remained broadly stable at 3.3% (FYE15: 2.6%). However,
the surplus
before debt variation was below the average GBP100m for the
previous three years
at GBP80m. Fitch expects the borough to be able to maintain
stable performance
over the term of the next spending review based on the ability
to further
implement efficiency reductions.
Total debt was reduced by GBP20m in FY16 to GBP156m and is
expected to continue
decreasing at the same pace over the medium term. This will be
in line with the
amortisation of the Public Works Loan Board loan. At FYE16,
Wandsworth
maintained total investment assets of GBP524m, which had risen
to GBP588m by
end-October 2016..
Net liabilities could stem from the council's net pension
liabilities, which at
FYE16 totalled GBP315m with total contributions at GBP30m. The
most recent
triennial actuarial valuation assessed a 95% funding ratio
compared with an
average 75% in London. Although Wandsworth has the
second-highest coverage of
liabilities among LAs in England and Wales it is still a risk,
as it was twice
the level of total debt at FYE16.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As Wandsworth's IDR is constrained by the sovereign, a downgrade
of the
sovereign would lead to a downgrade of the borough. A downgrade
of Wandsworth's
intrinsic credit profile could result from an inability to
deliver the savings
expected to compensate for the declining revenue support grants,
an increase in
debt beyond Fitch's expectations and a failure to consistently
and sufficiently
cover debt service with the operating balance.
Continued prudent management and a structural and sustained
improvement in
budgetary performance over and above the average over the past
five years would
trigger an upgrade, providing the sovereign is also upgraded.
