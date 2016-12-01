(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Poste Vita's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB+' and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Negative. Fitch has also affirmed Poste Vita's dated subordinated notes at 'BBB'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Poste Vita's IFS rating reflects its strong franchise in Italy, where it is the largest life insurer by premiums, with a market share of 15%. The large exposure to Italian sovereign debt, which heavily influences its ratings, is reflected in our view of its capitalisation, based on Fitch's risk-adjusted Prism factor-based capital model (Prism FBM), and its asset concentration risk. Poste Vita's IFS rating is constrained by Italy's sovereign rating (BBB+/Negative) due to its large exposure to Italian sovereign debt. Poste Vita's unconstrained IFS rating is 'A-'. To match domestic insurance liabilities, Poste Vita held EUR81bn of Italian sovereign bonds or around 23x consolidated shareholder's funds, at end-June 2016. Poste Vita's Prism FBM score is 'Strong' based on year-end 2015 financials. Its consolidated Solvency II ratio, calculated using the standard formula, was 383% at end-1H16. However, given the large exposure to Italian sovereign debt, Poste Vita could face a significant increase in regulatory capital charges if European authorities remove the zero risk-weighting for European sovereigns. Prism FBM already includes a capital charge for sovereign assets. Poste Vita's Fitch-calculated financial leverage ratio (FLR) decreased to 27% in 2015 (2014: 30%). Fitch expects the FLR to stay below 25% in 2016. Poste Vita's ratings reflect also its ownership by Poste Italiane (Poste; BBB+/Negative). Fitch regards Poste Vita as being strategically very important to Poste. Poste provides funding in the form of subordinated loans (EUR450m at end-June 2016) and manages capital at a group level. Fitch views Poste Vita as an important contributor to Poste's profit and believes financial and operational support would be forthcoming if needed. Premium income increased to EUR10.6bn at end-June 2016 (end-June 2015: EUR9.5bn), while net income increased to EUR170m at end-June 2016 (end-June 2015: EUR165m). Poste Vita's 2013-15 average return on equity was 11%, which is supportive of the rating. Fitch expects Poste Vita to maintain a similar level of profitability for full-year 2016. Fitch considers Poste Vita's exposure to interest rate risk as low. This reflects adequate asset and liability matching and relatively low minimum guarantees. Around half of traditional guaranteed liabilities must contractually return at least 1.5%, while the remaining part of the liabilities have guarantees lower than 1.5%. Around half of traditional guaranteed liabilities must contractually return at least 1.5%, while the remaining part of the liabilities have guarantees lower than 1.5%. Crediting rates have historically been higher but over 90% of the guarantees only have to be paid at maturity, allowing Poste Vita greater flexibility in dealing with low investment returns in any particular year. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of Poste Vita's ratings is unlikely in the near future given the Negative Outlook on Italy's and Poste's rating. If the ratings of Italy or Poste are downgraded, the ratings on Poste Vita are likely to be downgraded. 