(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned IHS
Netherlands Holdco
B.V. (IHS Netherlands) a final Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and senior
unsecured rating of 'B+' and a final National Long-Term Rating
of 'AA(nga) ',
following the successful USD800m bond placement and subsequent
refinancing of
the group's debt. The Outlooks are Stable.
Fitch has also upgraded IHS Towers NG Limited's Long-Term IDR
and National
Long-term Rating to 'B+' and 'AA(nga)' respectively with Stable
Outlooks, as the
company is now part of the IHS Netherlands restricted group. We
have affirmed
the senior unsecured ratings of IHS Towers NG Limited and IHS
Towers Netherlands
FinCo NG B.V. at 'B'/RR5, a notch lower than the senior
unsecured rating of IHS
Netherlands. IHS Towers NG Limited and IHS Towers Netherlands
FinCo NG B.V.'s
ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Positive and
simultaneously
withdrawn.
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings of IHS Towers NG Limited and IHS
Towers
Netherlands FinCo NG B.V. as these companies are being included
in the IHS
Netherlands restricted group. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer
provide ratings
or analytical coverage for IHS Towers NG Limited and IHS Towers
Netherlands
FinCo NG B.V..
IHS Netherlands' 3Q16 results were in line with our
expectations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IHS Netherlands Debt Structure
IHS Netherlands has successfully issued a USD800m senior
unsecured bond,
guaranteed by 100% owned operating subsidiaries, IHS Nigeria
Limited (IHSN) and
IHS Towers NG Limited. Collectively these companies form the
restricted group,
owned ultimately by IHS Holding Limited (IHS Group), the mobile
telecommunications infrastructure company that operates around
23,000 towers
across Africa. IHSN has entered into NGN26.5bn credit facility.
IHS Group also
has an undrawn USD120m RCF, which is guaranteed by the
restricted group. As part
of the transaction, almost all existing debt at IHSN and IHS
Towers NG Limited
has been refinanced, which includes the successful tender offer
for IHS Towers
NG Limited's 2019 notes. Following the tender offer, USD13m
remains outstanding
from IHS Towers NG Limited's notes.
The restricted group's senior unsecured notes and NGN credit
facility rank pari
passu with any outstanding IHS Towers NG Limited notes and the
guarantee of the
IHS Group's RCF. We include the drawn amount of this RCF in the
calculation of
the restricted group's credit metrics.
Impact on IHS Towers NG Limited
Following the successful transaction, we have aligned IHS Towers
NG Limited's
ratings with the restricted group's rating as IHS Towers NG
Limited has been
incorporated into the operations of the restricted group.
However, the outstanding USD13m of notes issued by IHS Towers
Netherlands FinCo
NG B.V. following the successful tender offer have had their
covenants removed.
These notes rank pari passu with the restricted group's debt,
but they only have
recourse to the assets of IHS Towers NG Limited, and not the
whole restricted
group. These weaker recovery prospects are reflected in an
instrument rating
that is one notch below that of debt issued by the restricted
group.
Leading Nigerian Tower Operator
IHS group is the leading tower company in Nigeria. Following
recent in-country
consolidation and tower sales by mobile operators, IHS Group
controls just over
50% of all telecoms tower infrastructure in Nigeria. It owns and
manages 6,320
towers as of 30 Sep 2016 through the fully owned subsidiaries of
the restricted
group and just over 9,000 towers through the 49/51 joint venture
IHS Group has
with MTN. The JV is managed by the restricted group, which has
full operational
control.
The towers represent over 70% of the towers in Nigeria not
directly owned by
telecoms operators. Even with further consolidation among the
other tower
owners, IHS Group should still retain its number one position.
Glo is the only
one of the four main Nigerian mobile operators that has not sold
its tower
portfolio (around 6,000 towers) to independent tower companies.
Strong Underlying Demand
The restricted group is well placed to benefit from strong
growth potential in
Nigerian telecoms. We expect it to continue growing strongly in
line with the
telecommunications market in Nigeria, which is seeing strong
demand for mobile
services. With fixed-line population penetration of 0.1% in
Nigeria in 2015, 3G
and LTE networks are the main way of providing high-speed
broadband
connectivity.
We expect mobile operators to densify their networks to increase
capacity as
smartphone take up increases and as data traffic grows,
resulting in growing
demand for passive tower infrastructure over the next five
years. The Nigerian
telecoms regulator is focused on improving network quality. We
believe that the
regulator views the shared use of towers as a way of increasing
capital
efficiency for network operators.
Strong Business Model
The restricted group's market position is protected by high
barriers to entry,
switching costs, and the quality of its service. It benefits
from a visible
revenue stream driven by long-term lease agreements, which
comprise embedded
contractual escalators to mitigate inflation risk and, in some
cases, cost
pass-through mechanisms for power costs. The average length of
the master
agreements the restricted group has with its customers was 7.6
years as of 30
June 2016.
We expect significant revenue growth in 2017 from contracted new
tower builds,
3G/4G upgrades and as FX rates are reset from 1 January
following the naira's
devaluation in 2016. This will boost 2017 EBITDA with strong
margin expansion,
helped by continued energy efficiency gains. We expect free cash
flow (FCF) to
be negative in 2017 due to significant expansion capex. We
forecast FCF will
turn positive in 2018 and grow strongly in the following years
as capex falls
and EBITDA growth continues.
Growth More Certain
IHSN signed an amendment to its existing contract with MTN
Nigeria effective
July 2016. In this agreement, MTN committed to provide IHSN with
a portion of
its intended network rollout of more than 11,200 sites in
Nigeria by end-2017.
This should result in IHSN gaining around 2,000 new 3G/LTE
tenancies and 1,650
new build towers or co-locations by end-2017. This amount of new
sites is
significant considering that IHSN built 1,648 new sites from
2013 to 2015 and 96
in 1H16.
Limited FX Exposure
Seventy-eight per cent of the restricted group's revenue as of
30 June 2016 was
linked to the US dollar. Payments are made in naira and the US
dollar component
is converted to naira for settlement at a fixed conversion rate
for a stated
period. Depending on the contract, the conversion rate is reset
after three, six
or 12 months.
The proportion of revenue linked to the US dollar is set to
decline to 72% in
2018, but the company aims to reduce its foreign exchange
revenue exposure by
moving more contracts to a three-month reset (48% of revenue in
2018 linked to
the US dollar with a three-month reset by 2018, compared with
49% in 2016 linked
to the US dollar with a 12-month reset). Of the 19% of revenue
not linked to the
US dollar, roughly half is linked to the naira, with the rest
linked to the
price of diesel, where volatility is passed on to the customer.
A significant part of the company's EBITDA is linked to the US
dollar. This is
due to most of the company's operating costs being either
related to the cost of
diesel, where there are some pass through components, or
naira-denominated.
Capex is paid in naira, with elements linked to the US dollar.
Exposure to Diesel Price
The restricted group has some exposure to the cost of diesel as
not all energy
costs are passed on to customers. However, the company is
investing in more
efficient generators and deploying power management solutions.
As of end-Sept
2016, 1,909 sites have been upgraded, where diesel consumption
per refurbished
site has dropped by more than 50%. We expect overall diesel
consumption to fall
as power management solutions are deployed to more sites over
the next two
years. This should mitigate most of any reasonable increase in
the cost of
diesel.
Rating Sovereign Constraint
All of the restricted group's assets are based in Nigeria, which
means the
company is exposed to the risks associated with the Nigerian
sovereign
(B+/Stable). Even though the restricted group may have an
operating and credit
profile stronger than the 'B' category, its rating is
constrained by the
Nigerian Country Ceiling of 'B+'. Changes to the sovereign
rating may lead to
rating changes for the restricted group.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
IHS Netherlands HoldCo B.V.'s 'B+' rating is constrained by the
country cap
associated with its home sovereign Nigeria (B+). IHS Netherlands
is well
positioned within the Nigerian market as it commands the number
one position
(out of two operators) with an 72% market share in the largest
telecom market in
Africa. Underlying demand is strong - with fixed-line population
penetration of
0.1% in Nigeria in 2015, 3G and LTE networks are the main way of
providing
high-speed broadband connectivity.
IHS Netherlands is reasonably positioned compared with its
investment grade
international peers, with strong margins and moderate leverage;
EBITDA margin
50% and FFO adjusted net leverage of 3.5x. (vs American Tower
62% and 6.6x, EI
Towers 48% and 3.1x.)
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth in USD of over 20% per year in 2017 and 2018,
driven by the FX
reset in early 2017 and strong underlying growth, assuming no
major devaluation
of the naira. Growth in 2019 is likely to be in the high single
digit percentage
range.
- EBITDA margin increasing to 60% in 2017 from 51% in 1H16,
driven by the FX
reset, strong revenue growth and continued cost efficiencies.
EBITDA margin
should rise slightly in 2018 and 2019.
- Capex-to-revenue of over 80% in 2017 as the company invests
heavily in
medium-term growth opportunities, mainly new build towers and
upgrading power
management systems. Capex intensity should fall to around 23% in
2018 and
decline further in 2019.
- No dividends paid in 2017-2019.
- The company will need more financing in 2017 to fund capex if
it pursues all
investment opportunities as FCF is likely to be negative in
2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- An upgrade of the Nigerian sovereign rating, together with
FFO-adjusted net
leverage below 5.0x on a sustained basis, and FFO fixed charge
cover greater
than 2.5x.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage above 5.5x
on a sustained
basis (3.5x at end-2015).
- FFO fixed charge below 2.0x (2.6x at end-2015).
- Weak FCF due to limited EBITDA growth, higher capex and
shareholder
distributions, or adverse changes to the restricted group's
regulatory or
competitive environment.
- A downgrade of the Nigerian sovereign rating.
Rating Sensitivities for the Nigerian sovereign:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- A loss of foreign exchange reserves that increases
vulnerability to external
shocks.
- Reversal of key structural reforms and anti-corruption and
transparency
measures.
- Worsening of political and security risks that reduces oil
production for a
prolonged period or worsens ethnic or sectarian tension.
- Failure to narrow the fiscal deficit leading to a marked
increase in public
debt.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- A rise in non-oil revenues that leads to a reduction of the
fiscal deficit and
the maintenance of a manageable debt burden.
- A revival of economic growth supported by the sustained
implementation of
coherent macroeconomic policies.
- Increase in foreign exchange reserves to a level that reduces
vulnerability to
external shocks.
LIQUIDITY
Capex Growth Pressures Liquidity
On a pro forma basis, the restricted group had USD87m cash at
the end of 1H16.
Assuming that all existing debt is refinanced as part of the
transaction, the
company will only have its first debt repayment in 2018.
Liquidity is likely to
remain limited due to significant capex plans in 2017. The
restricted group will
need support from IHS Group if the company wants to invest to
take advantage of
all medium-term growth opportunities.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V.
--Long-Term IDR: assigned final rating of 'B+'; Outlook Stable
--Senior unsecured rating: assigned final rating of 'B+'/'RR4'
--National Long-Term Rating: assigned final rating of 'AA(nga)';
Outlook Stable
IHS Towers NG Limited
--Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'B+' from 'B'; Outlook Stable, RWP
removed, rating
withdrawn
--Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'B'/RR5; RWP removed,
rating withdrawn
--National Long-Term Rating: upgraded to 'AA(nga)' from
'A-(nga)'; RWP removed,
rating withdrawn
IHS Towers Netherlands FinCo NG B.V.
--Senior unsecured notes guaranteed by IHS Towers NG Limited and
Tower
Infrastructure Company Limited: affirmed at 'B'/RR5; RWP
removed, rating
withdrawn
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Joe Howes
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1382
Supervisory Analyst
Damien Chew
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
