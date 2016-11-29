(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, November 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles N.V.'s (FCA) Outlook to Positive from Stable, while
affirming the
group's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured rating at
'BB-' and Short-Term IDR at 'B'. The agency has also affirmed
Fiat Chrysler
Finance Europe S.A.'s senior unsecured rating at 'BB-'.
The rating action reflects Fitch's projections that free cash
flow (FCF)
generation, a major credit weakness for the group, will improve
in the
foreseeable future. Confirmation in the next 12-18 months that
FCF will remain
positive could lead to an upgrade.
The ratings reflect FCA's weak credit metrics, in particular
high leverage and
limited FCF, and operational challenges, particularly FCA's
substantial
investment needs. However, they also reflect FCA's solid
business profile,
including broad product and geographic diversification, robust
brands and an
ambitious strategy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Earnings, Weak FCF
Group adjusted EBIT margin increased to 4.3% in 2015 from 3.9%
in 2014. Fitch
expects a further strengthening to 5.5%-6% in 2016-2018. In
particular, Fitch
expects a potential moderate erosion of margins in the US to be
fully offset by
a recovery in Latam from 2017 onwards and a further
strengthening in Europe.
FCF is weak for the ratings as funds from operations (FFO) are
absorbed by
increasing investments to make up for the cuts made in past
years. Fitch
projects FCF to remain weak in 2016 before gradually improving
due to improved
underlying profitability.
Solid Business Profile
Fitch believes that FCA's business profile is consistent with a
rating at the
high end of the 'BB' category. Despite the recent spin-off of
Ferrari, the
business profile reflects the group's ambitious strategy and
positive track
record since the merger with Chrysler, its broad product and
geographic
diversification, and well-recognised brands.
Improving Financial Structure
FCA's consolidated gross debt and leverage are high for the
ratings, with FFO
adjusted gross leverage just below 3x at end-2015. However, the
group maintains
substantial cash, and consolidated FFO adjusted net leverage is
more
commensurate with the ratings at below 1.5x. The recent debt
restructuring at
FCA US formally removed the ring-fencing around its cash and
improved the
group's financial structure. This should also reduce interest
expenses and
bolster FFO. Fitch expects FFO adjusted net leverage to decline
towards 1x by
end-2017.
Higher Investments
FCA's business plan targets a 52% sales increase between 2013
and 2018, notably
by expanding the geographical footprint, reassessing the group's
product
portfolio via a refocused effort on premium brands and
realigning capacity in
NAFTA to meet consumer demand for SUVs and pickup trucks.
FCA's plan makes strategic sense but carries execution risks. In
addition, Fitch
believes that FCA is underestimating the effect of, and
underinvesting in,
growing technologies such as electric powertrains and autonomous
driving,
notably as competitors boost their efforts in these fields. This
should either
result in the group lagging behind peers or an acceleration of
investment in the
medium term to catch up with peers.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
FCA is the most leveraged auto manufacturer in Fitch's portfolio
and with the
weakest cash generation, particularly at FCF level. However,
this is mitigated
by adequate profitability compared with peers in the 'BB' and
'BBB' rating
categories. FCA's business profile is also supported by the
group's large scale,
broad end-market diversification versus other mass-market
carmakers and a
portfolio of solid brands. No country-ceiling, parent/subsidiary
or operating
environment aspects impact the ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
-Group revenue to increase slightly in 2016 and grow in
low-single digits in
2017-2018;
-Group adjusted EBIT margin to increase to 5.9% in 2016 and
further towards 6%
by 2018, with the NAFTA region's solid profitability offsetting
weaker margins
in the EMEA and Latam markets;
-Capex to decline slightly in 2016 before increasing to
EUR9bn-9.5bn in
2017-2018;
-No dividend distribution in 2016-2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
-Sustained positive FCF (2015: 0.4%, 2016E: 0.4%, 2017E: 0.7%)
-Higher group operating margins (2015: 4.3%, 2016E: 5.9%, 2017E:
5.9%), in
particular at auto mass market brands
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
-Sustained fall in revenue and operating margins, including
group adjusted EBIT
margin falling below 2%
-Consolidated FFO adjusted net leverage above 2.5x on a
sustained basis (2015:
1.4x, 2016E: 1.1x, 2017E: 1.0x)
-Sustained negative FCF
-Mounting liquidity issues, including refinancing risk
LIQUIDITY
Healthy Liquidity
FCA reported EUR13.9bn in cash and equivalents at end-3Q16,
excluding Fitch's
EUR3.1bn adjustments for minimum operational cash. Liquidity is
also supported
by EUR6.2bn of undrawn revolving credit facilities (RCF) at
end-September 2016.
This largely covers debt of EUR9.6bn maturing over 4Q16 and
2017.
In June 2016, the maturity of the first EUR2.5bn tranche of the
RCF was extended
to July 2019. The maturity of the second EUR2.5bn tranche of the
RCF remained
unchanged (June 2020). At end-September 2016, undrawn committed
credit lines
totalled EUR6.2bn, including the EUR5bn RCF and approximately
EUR1.2bn of other
revolving credit facilities.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
-Fitch adds an 8x multiple of leases, totalling EUR2bn, to debt
in line with its
methodology.
-Fitch adjusts year-end cash balances by EUR3.1bn to account for
operational
cash requirements and seasonal working capital.
-Derecognised receivables of EUR4.2bn are added to debt
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
