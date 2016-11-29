(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, November 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Peugeot SA's (PSA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. The upgrade reflects our expectation that the improvement in PSA's key credit metrics, reflected in the solid results posted by the group in 2015, is sustainable. We view PSA's financial profile as being in line with a low investment-grade rating but believe that the rating remains constrained by a business profile more adequately positioned at the high end of the 'BB' category. In particular, the group remains reliant on Europe and has a modest global scale. KEY RATING DRIVERS Successful Restructuring Measures to streamline the product portfolio, to improve pricing power and profitably expand global operations, as well as cash-preservation and cost-reduction have reduced the breakeven point and will further support profitability. PSA's automotive operating margin increased to 5% in 2015 from 0.2% in 2014 and Fitch projects it will remain above 4.5% through to 2018. Positive FCF We expect PSA's FCF margin to remain above 2% in the foreseeable future. PSA's free cash flow (FCF) margin increased significantly to 4.5% in 2015 from 1.8% in 2014, supported by stronger underlying FFO, a EUR0.6bn material inflow from working capital, including Fitch's adjustments for factoring, and contained capex. We expect a potential moderate reversal in working capital in 2016, a gradual and modest increase in investments and the resumption of dividend payments from 2017 to weigh on cash generation. Lower Leverage Since 2013, indebtedness has been sharply reduced, due to positive FCF, the issue of warrants, and the creation of JVs with Santander Consumer Finance, releasing cash from Banque PSA Finance and paid as dividends to PSA. We expect FFO adjusted net leverage to decline further and become negative from about zero at end-2015. Product Pipeline Drives Recovery The group's strategy includes a smaller product range and stronger pricing. This could hinder substantial volume growth, although it should support the group's pricing power, investment focus and profitability. However, we expect the launch of several new products from late 2016 to mark the start of a more aggressive product offensive, boosting top line growth and further supporting operating profit in the next two to three years. Weak Competitive Position PSA's sales remain biased toward the European market, and the mass-market small and medium car segments where competition and price pressure are most fierce. This is in spite of recent consistent increases in sales. Competition is also intensifying in foreign markets into which PSA has diversified, including Latin America, Russia and China. Capital Increase The French state and Dongfeng Motor have become the largest shareholders in PSA, in line with the Peugeot family, each with a 13.7% stake. The capital increase has benefited the financial profile but the new shareholding structure may present some challenges in meeting the potentially divergent interests of the various shareholders. DERIVATION SUMMARY PSA's financial credit profile has improved materially over the past two years, with credit metrics now consistent with a low investment grade company and in line with higher-rated manufacturers. However, the group's competitive position is weak compared with global peers. Sales remain biased toward the European market and the mass-market small and medium car segments, where competition and price pressure are most fierce. No country-ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating environment aspects impact the ratings. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: -Industrial operations' revenue growth stable in 2016 before accelerating to 3%-5% in 2017-2018; -Auto operating margin remaining between 5%-5.5% through to 2018; -Capex to increase to about EUR3.3bn-3.5bn; -Moderate working capital outflow in 2016, neutral in 2017-2018; -Slight increase in dividends received from JVs in China and dividend payment to PSA shareholders to resume in 2017; -Dividends and further release of equity from the JV between Banque PSA Finance and Santander Consumer Finance of about EUR1bn between 2016 and 2018. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action -Larger scale and further diversification in sales, combined with a sufficient track record or confidence that the company can meet the achieve automotive operating margins above 4%; FCF above 2% and FFO adjusted net leverage below 0.5x. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action -Automotive operating margins below 2% -FCF below 1% -FFO adjusted net leverage above 1.5x -Cash flow from operations/adjusted debt above 30% LIQUIDITY Sound Liquidity Liquidity remains healthy, including EUR10.8bn of readily available cash and securities for its industrial operations at end-June 2016, including Fitch's adjustments of EUR2bn for not readily available cash and marketable securities. In addition, committed credit lines of EUR4.2bn, including EUR1.2bn at Faurecia, were undrawn at end-June 2016. Contact: Principal Analyst Thomas Corcoran Associate Director +44 20 3530 1231 Supervisory Analyst Emmanuel Bulle Senior Director +34 93 323 84 11 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. Av. Diagonal 601 08028 Barcelona Committee Chairperson Paul Lund Senior Director +44 20 3530 1244 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -Fitch adds an 8x multiple of leases, totalling EUR1.7bn, to debt in line with its methodology. -Fitch adjusts year-end cash balances by EUR1.4bn to account for operational cash requirements and seasonal working capital. -Derecognised receivables of EUR1.9bn are added to debt Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1015452 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001