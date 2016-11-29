(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, November 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating
on the joint
bond issue by 16 French public regional hospitals (CHU3) at
long-term local
currency senior unsecured 'A+'.
The bond was the third issue from a group of French public
hospitals and the
first rated by Fitch. The EUR228m bullet bond, which matures on
14 February
2023, was issued to finance the hospitals' investments. The bond
represents an
unsecured and unsubordinated obligation of each obligor. Each
hospital's share
of the total bond issue ranges from 2% to 15%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The joint bond issue does not have a solidarity mechanism in
place. In the
absence of cross-repayment obligations, credit enhancement or
liquidity
reserves, the bond would be in default if any of the joint
issuers fail on their
obligations. In Fitch's view a joint bond issue that does not
provide mutual
support or solidarity mechanisms among the different obligors,
or collateral
backing is dependent on the weakest participant for repayment.
Consequently,
Fitch assesses the issue based on the credit quality of the
weakest participant.
Fitch applied its public sector entity criteria with a top-down
approach to
assess each obligor (French public health establishments; PHE)
as they are
classified as credit-linked entities. The PHEs involved are
Assistance Publique
Hopitaux of Marseille, Hospices Civils of Lyon (AA/Stable/F1+),
Regional and
University Hospital (CHU) of Toulouse, CHU of Montpellier, CHU
of Dijon, CHU of
Bordeaux, CHU of Clermont-Ferrand, Regional Hospital Centre of
Metz-Thionville,
CHU of Nancy, CHU of Nice, CHU of Nimes, CHU of Poitiers, CHU of
Rouen, CHU of
Grenoble, CHU of Saint Etienne and CHU of Besancon.
As a PHE, Fitch expects obligors to benefit from very strong
state support in
case of need. The French government does not explicitly
guarantee obligors'
debt, but Fitch assumes that the state would be willing to
provide timely
support in case of need. By virtue of their status, the assets
and liabilities
of the obligors cannot be liquidated or transferred to entities
other than the
French state. Moreover, as a PHE, the debt of obligors is
included in social
security debt, which is accounted as general government debt
under the
Maastricht Treaty.
Due to PHEs' integration in the general government accounts and
the state's role
in financing (through decisions on tariff-setting and general
grants), Fitch
views the obligors' links with the state as strong. At end-2015,
obligors'
revenue from their sponsor remained stable at an average of 77%
of total
operating revenue. Moreover, the state monitors regional health
policies and
exercises budgetary and financial control over the hospitals
through their
respective regional health agencies (ARS; state agency).
Due to their status as regional hospitals, obligors perform an
essential public
service through their provision of health care service in their
regional
territory. Fitch believes this means that if they were in
financial distress,
they would benefit from stronger and more immediate state
support than other
hospitals.
Borrowings are subject to approval by the state if the PHE does
not comply with
certain budgetary ratios. At end-2015, 11 (out of a total of 16)
obligors
continued to be subject to such approval. Each obligor's
liquidity is also
underpinned by the tight state control through regional
committees and potential
extraordinary transfers from the state in case of need. Some of
the obligors
(CHU of Bordeaux, HCL and CHU of Montpellier) are allowed by law
to issue a
French commercial paper programme. In view of the safeguards,
Fitch views a
rating differential of three notches from the sponsor (France;
AA/Stable/F1+) is
appropriate as a rating floor for French PHEs.
Obligor's budgetary framework for 2016 and 2017 are based on the
changes planned
under the national objective of healthcare expenditures (1.75%
in 2016 and 2.1%
in 2017). These changes will lead to reductions of both tariffs
and state
transfers. The financing of after-care and rehabilitation is
uncertain. Although
Fitch expects obligors to improve their budgetary profiles due
to efficiency
efforts the share of staff costs on total expenditure and the
civil servant
status of most staff members will constrain spending
flexibility. At end-2015,
with about 30,000 beds, the obligors' budget performance was
fairly homogenous
and stable with an average gross margin without financial aid of
about 5% (2014:
about 6%).
The obligors' total long-term debt represented 45% of
consolidated revenue at
end-2015 (2014: 46%), although the share of each hospital varied
from 14.5% to
77%. Given ARS financial aid, each obligor's self-financing
capacity was
sufficient to cover capital debt repayment. Each year, the state
controls
hospitals' budget performance and follows their investments
through the
inter-ministerial committee for performance and modernisation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade would most likely follow a downgrade of the
sovereign rating due to
links between the joint bond's rating to the Issuer Default
Rating of the French
Republic. A dilution of the PHE legal status or control from the
sponsor or
weakening financial support from the state could also trigger
negative rating
action.
An upgrade would most likely result from a reinforcement of
commitments from the
sponsor or a sovereign upgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 79
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Pierre Charpentier
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 45
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015471
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001