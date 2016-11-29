(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, November 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Hospital Centre of
Roubaix's (CH Roubaix) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'A' with Stable Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at
'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch rates CH Roubaix on a top-down basis as it is classified
as a
credit-linked entity under its public-sector entity criteria.
This is due to its
status as a public hospital establishment (PHE), and its direct
supervision of
Hauts-de-France regional health agency (ARS; a state body). CH
of Roubaix is
rated three notches below its sponsor (the French state;
AA/Stable/F1+) because
while it is an important hospital, it does not have the
strategically
significant status of a university hospital.
As a PHE, Fitch expects that CH Roubaix would benefit from very
strong state
support in case of need. The French government does not
explicitly guarantee CH
Roubaix's debt, but Fitch assumes that the state would be
willing to provide
timely support in case of need. By virtue of its status, the
assets and
liabilities of CH Roubaix cannot be liquidated or transferred to
entities other
than the French state. Moreover, as a PHE, debt of CH Roubaix is
included in
social security debt, which is accounted as general government
debt under the
Maastricht Treaty.
Fitch views CH Roubaix's links with the French state as strong,
due to the
hospital's inclusion in the general government accounts and the
state's role in
financing. CH Roubaix's revenues are highly dependent on the
state's decisions
on tariff-setting and on general grants to finance the entity's
public health
responsibilities. Although CH Roubaix is not subject to the
approval by ARS for
its new borrowing, Fitch believes that the state's financial
supervision helps
prevent potential budgetary tension. In view of the safeguards,
the rating
difference of three notches from the sponsor acts as an
appropriate rating floor
for CH Roubaix.
The hospital is of strategic importance to the state for the
provision of
health-care services in its territory. It represents the
second-largest PHE for
emergency patient admissions after the regional university
hospital centre of
Lille, and belongs to a regional group of hospitals, which
allows the efficient
organisation of medical services.
Due to efficiency measures, Fitch expects CH Roubaix's
management to achieve its
objective of a gross margin of 7.45% in 2020 (compared with
5.65% at end-2015)
with a consolidated positive net result of EUR3.3m (compared
with a slight
negative net result of EUR0.6m at end-2015). For 2016, Fitch
expects CH
Roubaix's gross self-financing capacity (SFC; EUR12.7m) will
continue to be
sufficient to cover debt repayment of EUR3m.
CH Roubaix is undertaking an important project with the
construction of a
mother-and-child unit and an intensive-care unit on the same
site for a capacity
of 127 beds at a total cost of EUR53m. The project benefits from
strong
financial support from the state. Fitch believes that the
project will reinforce
the position of CH Roubaix within its territory and allow for
some efficiency
gains.
We expect long-term debt to total EUR52.8m in 2020 (EUR48.5m at
end-2015),
representing 3.2 years of cash flow, which we view as
acceptable. Fitch
estimates that the debt structure is manageable. CH Roubaix
benefits from
predictable cash flow as its main treasury inflows from the
state are set by
law. In 2016, the treasury of CH Roubaix was structurally
positive with a
surplus of EUR7.8m in September 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade would most likely follow a downgrade of the
sovereign rating.
An upgrade would most likely result from an upgrade of the
sovereign or a change
in CH of Roubaix's status to a regional university hospital,
which Fitch views
as unlikely at present.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 79
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Pierre Charpentier
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 45
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015466
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001