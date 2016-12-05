(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook of Old Mutual Plc's (Old Mutual) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative from Evolving. The agency affirmed Old Mutual's Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+'. Fitch simultaneously upgraded Old Mutual Wealth Life Assurance Company Limited's (OMWL) Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) to 'A' from 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the IFS Rating of Mutual & Federal Insurance Company Limited (M&F) at 'BBB-' and revised the Outlook to Negative from Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. The Outlook revision of Old Mutual's and M&F's ratings follows the Outlook revision of South Africa's Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' to Negative. (see 'Fitch Revises South Africa's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB-'' dated 25 November 2016 on www.fitchratings.com). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The upgrade of OMWL reflects Fitch's updated view of its standalone credit profile, following the implementation of the group's new "managed separation" strategy, whereby the group will be split into four separate businesses by 2018. As a result, Fitch revised its approach to rating the entities of the Old Mutual group from a group basis to a standalone basis, where the inherent credit profile of the major business units is assessed separately. OMWL's ratings are not constrained by South Africa's sovereign rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS Old Mutual Plc Old Mutual's IDR is mainly driven by the credit quality of the Old Mutual Wealth (OMW) business unit. Old Mutual at end-2015 reported hard currency interest cover, which excludes earnings from Old Mutual Emerging Markets (OMEM) and Nedbank Group Limited, of 5x. OMEM remains a significant contributor to Old Mutual's earnings (around 34% of group business unit pre-tax operating profit in 1H16) and therefore any material weakness in OMEM's credit quality could negatively weigh on Old Mutual's ratings. Old Mutual will ultimately cease to exist in its current form. As a result the group previously announced a new capital management policy, with the intention of materially reducing group holding company debt and a phased reduction of central costs. Fitch views the Old Mutual group's risk-adjusted capitalisation as strong and supportive of the group's ratings. This view is based on the group's 'Extremely Strong' capitalisation at end-2015 according to Fitch's Prism Factor Based Model. Financial leverage has remained broadly stable in recent years (1H16: 27%; 2015: 27%; 2014: 25%). This is in line with Fitch's criteria median for insurance companies in the 'A' rating range, and neutral to the ratings. Old Mutual's leverage is consistent with similarly and higher-rated European peers. Old Mutual's ratings are constrained by South Africa's Long-Term IDR (BBB-/Stable), reflecting the group's balance sheet exposure and earnings to South Africa. Old Mutual Wealth Life Assurance Company Limited We expect that the OMW business unit will operate as a standalone UK/European insurance business under a new holding company. On a standalone basis, OMW benefits from low balance sheet risk and its strong business position in the UK. However, uncertainty around future financial flexibility and profitability are rating weaknesses. OMW reported a S2-equivalent capital measure of 1.9x at end-1H16. Fitch views this strong ratio as consistent with the low balance sheet risk of OMW relative to its UK peers. OMW has maintained its market position despite significant market volatility in 1H16. Assets under management rose to GBP119bn at end-3Q16, up from GBP104bn in 2015 (2014: GBP82.5bn). OMW reported a pre-tax net loss of GBP17m in 1H16 (1H15: GBP27m loss), which included GBP48m IT transformation programme costs. Total spend on this project at end-1H16 was GBP225m, roughly half of the forecast overall project cost. Pre-tax operating profit reduced to GBP104m in 1H16 from GBP151m in 1H15, partly due to a provision of GBP21m relating to the capping of legacy pension exit fees. Old Mutual Emerging Markets OMEM is one of South Africa's largest insurance groups, with a strong market position in most segments. Old Mutual Life Assurance Company South Africa (OMLACSA), OMEM's main operating entity, is strongly capitalised and, for participating business, has the ability to share potential investment losses with policyholders. We do not expect OMEM's operations to be materially disrupted by the group's restructuring plans. OMLACSA, M&F and Mutual & Federal Risk Financing Limited (M&F RF) will continue to operate as "Core" entities under OMEM. Their ratings and Outlooks reflect OMEM's current and expected standalone credit profile, as the largest profit contributor to the existing Old Mutual group, and a market-leading life insurer and fund manager in South Africa. The change in outlook of M&F's IFS rating, as well as the implied international IFS rating for OMEM's South African operations, reflects the constraint of the South African sovereign local currency rating on OMEM. This is a result of OMEM's exposure to the South African operating environment and investment exposure to government and other local securities. OMEM's earnings stream remains strong and well diversified by segment across insurance (life and non-life). In 2015, the business unit reported a net income return on equity (ROE) of 21%, and a 9% rise in rand-denominated pre-tax operating profits. M&F's combined ratio improved to 96.9% in 2015 (2014: 99.1%). RATING SENSITIVITIES A one-notch downgrade of the South African sovereign rating would trigger a corresponding action on Old Mutual's IDR and M&F's IFS rating. A change to the South African sovereign ratings is unlikely to affect the National Ratings of OMLACSA and M&F, as the relativity of these ratings to that of the best credits in South Africa is expected to remain unaffected. OMW may be downgraded if net income fails to recover or market share deteriorates as a result of further operational difficulties in deploying its new investment platform. An improvement in OMW's profitability, as measured by net income return on equity above 9% on a sustained basis, could lead to an upgrade. The National Ratings of OMLACSA, M&F and M&F RF would be downgraded if OMEM's creditworthiness deteriorates materially relative to the South African sovereign and its peers in the South African market. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Old Mutual plc Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Evolving Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+' Short-Term IDR and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2' Old Mutual Wealth Life Assurance Limited IFS rating: upgraded to 'A' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Evolving Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)' Mutual & Federal Insurance Company Limited (M&F) National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable IFS rating: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Mutual & Federal Risk Financing Limited National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Contact: Primary Analyst Willem Loots Director +44 20 3530 1808 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. 