(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook of Old Mutual
Plc's (Old Mutual) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
Negative from
Evolving. The agency affirmed Old Mutual's Long-Term IDR at
'BBB+'. Fitch
simultaneously upgraded Old Mutual Wealth Life Assurance Company
Limited's
(OMWL) Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) to 'A' from 'A-'.
The Outlook is
Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the IFS Rating of Mutual & Federal
Insurance Company
Limited (M&F) at 'BBB-' and revised the Outlook to Negative from
Stable. A full
list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
The Outlook revision of Old Mutual's and M&F's ratings follows
the Outlook
revision of South Africa's Long-Term Local Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
of 'BBB-' to Negative. (see 'Fitch Revises South Africa's
Outlook to Negative;
Affirms at 'BBB-'' dated 25 November 2016 on
www.fitchratings.com). A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
The upgrade of OMWL reflects Fitch's updated view of its
standalone credit
profile, following the implementation of the group's new
"managed separation"
strategy, whereby the group will be split into four separate
businesses by 2018.
As a result, Fitch revised its approach to rating the entities
of the Old Mutual
group from a group basis to a standalone basis, where the
inherent credit
profile of the major business units is assessed separately.
OMWL's ratings are
not constrained by South Africa's sovereign rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Old Mutual Plc
Old Mutual's IDR is mainly driven by the credit quality of the
Old Mutual Wealth
(OMW) business unit. Old Mutual at end-2015 reported hard
currency interest
cover, which excludes earnings from Old Mutual Emerging Markets
(OMEM) and
Nedbank Group Limited, of 5x.
OMEM remains a significant contributor to Old Mutual's earnings
(around 34% of
group business unit pre-tax operating profit in 1H16) and
therefore any material
weakness in OMEM's credit quality could negatively weigh on Old
Mutual's
ratings. Old Mutual will ultimately cease to exist in its
current form. As a
result the group previously announced a new capital management
policy, with the
intention of materially reducing group holding company debt and
a phased
reduction of central costs.
Fitch views the Old Mutual group's risk-adjusted capitalisation
as strong and
supportive of the group's ratings. This view is based on the
group's 'Extremely
Strong' capitalisation at end-2015 according to Fitch's Prism
Factor Based
Model.
Financial leverage has remained broadly stable in recent years
(1H16: 27%; 2015:
27%; 2014: 25%). This is in line with Fitch's criteria median
for insurance
companies in the 'A' rating range, and neutral to the ratings.
Old Mutual's
leverage is consistent with similarly and higher-rated European
peers.
Old Mutual's ratings are constrained by South Africa's Long-Term
IDR
(BBB-/Stable), reflecting the group's balance sheet exposure and
earnings to
South Africa.
Old Mutual Wealth Life Assurance Company Limited
We expect that the OMW business unit will operate as a
standalone UK/European
insurance business under a new holding company. On a standalone
basis, OMW
benefits from low balance sheet risk and its strong business
position in the UK.
However, uncertainty around future financial flexibility and
profitability are
rating weaknesses.
OMW reported a S2-equivalent capital measure of 1.9x at
end-1H16. Fitch views
this strong ratio as consistent with the low balance sheet risk
of OMW relative
to its UK peers.
OMW has maintained its market position despite significant
market volatility in
1H16. Assets under management rose to GBP119bn at end-3Q16, up
from GBP104bn in
2015 (2014: GBP82.5bn).
OMW reported a pre-tax net loss of GBP17m in 1H16 (1H15: GBP27m
loss), which
included GBP48m IT transformation programme costs. Total spend
on this project
at end-1H16 was GBP225m, roughly half of the forecast overall
project cost.
Pre-tax operating profit reduced to GBP104m in 1H16 from GBP151m
in 1H15, partly
due to a provision of GBP21m relating to the capping of legacy
pension exit
fees.
Old Mutual Emerging Markets
OMEM is one of South Africa's largest insurance groups, with a
strong market
position in most segments. Old Mutual Life Assurance Company
South Africa
(OMLACSA), OMEM's main operating entity, is strongly capitalised
and, for
participating business, has the ability to share potential
investment losses
with policyholders. We do not expect OMEM's operations to be
materially
disrupted by the group's restructuring plans.
OMLACSA, M&F and Mutual & Federal Risk Financing Limited (M&F
RF) will continue
to operate as "Core" entities under OMEM. Their ratings and
Outlooks reflect
OMEM's current and expected standalone credit profile, as the
largest profit
contributor to the existing Old Mutual group, and a
market-leading life insurer
and fund manager in South Africa.
The change in outlook of M&F's IFS rating, as well as the
implied international
IFS rating for OMEM's South African operations, reflects the
constraint of the
South African sovereign local currency rating on OMEM. This is a
result of
OMEM's exposure to the South African operating environment and
investment
exposure to government and other local securities.
OMEM's earnings stream remains strong and well diversified by
segment across
insurance (life and non-life). In 2015, the business unit
reported a net income
return on equity (ROE) of 21%, and a 9% rise in rand-denominated
pre-tax
operating profits. M&F's combined ratio improved to 96.9% in
2015 (2014: 99.1%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A one-notch downgrade of the South African sovereign rating
would trigger a
corresponding action on Old Mutual's IDR and M&F's IFS rating.
A change to the South African sovereign ratings is unlikely to
affect the
National Ratings of OMLACSA and M&F, as the relativity of these
ratings to that
of the best credits in South Africa is expected to remain
unaffected.
OMW may be downgraded if net income fails to recover or market
share
deteriorates as a result of further operational difficulties in
deploying its
new investment platform.
An improvement in OMW's profitability, as measured by net income
return on
equity above 9% on a sustained basis, could lead to an upgrade.
The National Ratings of OMLACSA, M&F and M&F RF would be
downgraded if OMEM's
creditworthiness deteriorates materially relative to the South
African sovereign
and its peers in the South African market.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Old Mutual plc
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Evolving
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Short-Term IDR and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Old Mutual Wealth Life Assurance Limited
IFS rating: upgraded to 'A' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Evolving
Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited
National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'
Mutual & Federal Insurance Company Limited (M&F)
National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
IFS rating: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Mutual & Federal Risk Financing Limited
National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Willem Loots
Director
+44 20 3530 1808
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015898
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001