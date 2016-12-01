(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aviva
Plc's (Aviva)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and its core
insurance
subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-'.
The Outlooks
are Stable.
Fitch has simultaneously assigned Aviva's senior notes a 'A'
rating and hybrid
notes a 'BBB+' rating and affirmed Aviva's and Friends Life
Holding plc's hybrid
notes. The ratings are in line with Fitch's notching criteria. A
full list of
rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Aviva's strong business profile in the UK,
diversification
by business line, robust capital position and operational scale.
Aviva's ratings
are also underpinned by the group's geographical diversification
across the UK,
Europe, Canada and Asia.
Aviva's strong business profile in the UK is a key rating
strength. Aviva has a
strong brand and strong market positions in life and savings and
non-life lines.
These features are complemented by its substantial operations in
Europe and
Canada, which diversify earnings. In 1H16, 42% of the group's
operating profit
originated outside the UK and non-life insurance contributed 21%
of operating
profits.
Aviva's capitalisation, as measured by Fitch's Prism
factor-based capital model
(Prism FBM), is 'Extremely Strong' based on end-2015 results and
contributes
very largely to its rating. At end-1H16, the group's Solvency II
(SII) ratio was
174% (2015: 180%). We believe that Aviva's SII ratio is less
sensitive to market
changes than peers.
We consider the group's significant profit diversification and
steady
improvement in operating profit as strengths. Aviva's pre-tax
operating profit
improved 20% to GBP2.7bn in 2015, and strengthened in 1H16
(GBP1.3bn) compared
to 1H15 (GBP1.2bn). The improvement was largely due to the
addition of Friends
Life in 2Q15, and subsequent realised cost synergies.
However, operating profit has failed to translate to an
improvement in net
income. Aviva's net income return on equity, excluding minority
interests,
weakened to 7% in 2015 (2014:15%) and 1.5% in 1H16. These levels
are
significantly below Fitch's 13% criteria median for the 'AA'
category. Fitch
expects net income to improve gradually from 2017 as
non-recurring components of
non-operating items, such as integration and restructuring
costs, reduce.
Aviva's financial leverage was 26% at end-1H16 (24% at end-15),
weaker than
Fitch's 'AA' median. However, this level is broadly consistent
with similarly
rated European peers. We expect leverage to remain below 30% in
the medium term.
The group had a liquidity position of GBP1.2bn at 1H16, which is
enough to pay
for nearly three years of interest on its financial debt (based
on end-2015
debt). The group targets sufficient liquidity based on an
internally defined
risk appetite. We expect this liquidity position to remain
strong, supported by
steady cash-remittances to Aviva Plc (GBP1.5bn in 2015 and
GBP1.4bn in 2014).
Aviva's fixed-charge coverage ratio is weak for the ratings. It
remained stable
at 6x in 2015, but remains below Fitch's criteria median for the
'AA' category.
We expect the ratio to remain broadly stable in the medium term
as earnings
rises relative to interest cost.
For Aviva plc's senior notes, we applied a baseline recovery
assumption of
'below average'. The latter relates to the interest deferral
features of the
notes. As a result the rating is notched down once from the IDR.
For Aviva plc's subordinated notes, we applied a baseline
recovery assumption of
'poor' and a non-performance risk assessment of 'moderate'. The
latter relates
to the interest deferral features of the Tier 1 and Tier 2
notes, and the
mandatory redemption deferral feature of the Tier 3 notes. As a
result the
rating is notched down three times from the IDR, comprising two
notches for
recovery prospects and one notch for non-performance risk.
For subordinated notes issued by Friends Life Holdings Plc, we
applied a
baseline recovery assumption of 'below average'. As a result the
rating is
notched down once from the IDR. For XS0620022128 and
XS0851688860 Fitch applied
a non-performance risk assessment of 'moderate', which reflects
the interest
deferral features of these notes. As a result their rating is
notched down an
additional one notch for non-performance risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded if Aviva's net income return on
equity falls to
below 6% for a sustained period.
Other key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include
capitalisation, as measured by Fitch's Prism FBM, falling to a
low level in the
'Very Strong' category, or financial leverage increasing above
30%.
A sustained improvement of financial leverage to below 20% could
result in an
upgrade, although Fitch considers this unlikely in the near
term.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Aviva Assurances
--IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Aviva Insurance Company of Canada
--IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Aviva Insurance Ltd
--IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable.
Aviva International Insurance Ltd
--IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Aviva Life & Pensions UK Limited
--IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Aviva Plc
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Aviva Vie
--IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Friends Life Holdings plc
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Friends Life Limited
--IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Senior debt of Aviva Plc assigned at 'A'
Subordinated debt of Aviva Plc - Tier 1 Notes
--Tier 1 Notes guaranteed by Friends Life Limited affirmed at
'BBB+'
--Tier 1 Notes assigned at 'BBB+'
--Tier 2 Notes assigned at 'BBB+'
--Tier 3 Notes affirmed at 'BBB+'
Subordinated debt of Friends Life Holdings, guaranteed by
Friends Life Limited
Tier 2 Notes
--12% GBP162m (XS0430178961) affirmed at 'A'
--8.25% GBP500m (XS0620022128) affirmed at 'A-'
--7.875% USD575m (XS0851688860) affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Willem Loots
Director
+44 20 3530 1808
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Keith Buckley
Managing Director
+1 312-368-3211
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015672
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
