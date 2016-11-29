(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long- and
Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) for CIT Group Inc.
(CIT) and CIT Bank,
N.A. (CIT Bank) at 'BB+/B'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full
list of ratings
follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VRs, Senior Unsecured Debt and Revolving Credit Facility
The rating affirmations reflect the company's strong franchise
positions in
middle-market lending, equipment leasing and factoring, stable
net finance
margins, strong capital levels, a supportive regulatory
framework, reduced
reliance on wholesale funding sources following the CIT
Commercial Air sale, and
the continued expansion of deposit funding sources.
Rating constraints include execution risk related to CIT's
strategic plan to
become a national middle-market bank, led by an executive
management team the
majority of which has been in place for less than one year. CIT
recently engaged
Boston Consulting Group to assist it in developing opportunities
in key business
lines, and the broader strategic plan also involves seeking to
improve
profitability and return excess capital to shareholders. Other
rating
constraints include CIT's exposure principally to middle market
companies,
historically a higher risk customer segment, heightened asset
risk associated
with cyclical leasing businesses such as railcar leasing, a
moderate earnings
profile, and the unproven nature of the company's internet
deposits (as measured
by deposit price sensitivity) in a rising interest rate
environment.
CIT continues to make enhancements to its risk management
framework, while
maintaining its focus on asset-backed transactions, and reducing
leveraged loan
exposure. Asset quality has been fairly strong, although this
has at least
partially been a function of the continued relatively benign
credit environment.
Industry-wide, Fitch expects asset quality and residual value
reversion across
many consumer and commercial finance asset classes in 2017 after
loosening
underwriting standards and increased competition post-crisis.
CIT's oil and gas loan exposure, the majority of which is
secured by traditional
reserve-based lending assets, working capital assets or
long-lived fixed assets,
comprised a manageable 2.4% of total loans as of Sept. 30, 2016.
Approximately
39% of these loans were criticized as of Sept. 30, 2016, down
from levels
earlier this year. Also of note, CIT's railcar leasing business
is impacted by
the volatility in the energy sector; as such, Fitch expects that
lower demand
for crude, coal and steel cars will challenge railcar
utilization and lease
rates over the outlook horizon.
Net finance margins have ranged between 3.5%-3.7% from year-end
2013 through
year-to-date ended Sept. 30, 2016 and are expected to trend to
the lower end of
this range over the outlook horizon due to challenges in the
rail business and
run-off of certain legacy consumer mortgages. Return on average
common
stockholders' equity, which includes income (loss) from
discontinued operations,
weakened to 5.7% for the year-to-date period ended Sept. 30,
2016 from 10.8% in
2015 and 12.2% in 2014, driven in part by the one-time
incurrence of a $230
million interest curtailment reserve in Financial Freedom during
the second
quarter of 2016 (2Q16). Fitch expects this ratio to stabilize
around 10% over
the next several years.
CIT Group Inc. and CIT Bank's common equity tier 1 (CET 1)
capital ratios on a
fully phased-in basis of 13.7% and 13.0%, respectively, as of
Sept. 30, 2016 are
high relative to those of large regional bank peers but expected
to decline over
the next several years. CIT continues to adhere to regulatory
requirements, as
evidenced by its receipt of a non-objection to its amended
capital plan from the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York under the 2016 Comprehensive
Capital Analysis
and Review (CCAR).
The integration of OneWest Bank, which was acquired in August
2015, is expected
to be completed by 4Q16. In Fitch's opinion, CIT purchased a
niche deposit
franchise focused on high deposit balances among affluent, older
individuals,
largely across retail branches in Southern California,
direct-to-consumer, and
brokered channels. While not building additional
bricks-and-mortar retail
locations, the company is expanding its digital marketing
capabilities. Brokered
certificates of deposit (CDs), which were previously a part of
legacy CIT Bank,
represented 13.5% of total deposits at Sept. 30, 2016, a 100
basis point
reduction from the previous quarter-end.
Following the sale of CIT Commercial Air in 1Q17, deposits will
increase to 75%
of funding from 66% as of Sept. 30, 2016, as Fitch expects that
the company will
reduce its unsecured debt by approximately $6 billion. That
being said, CIT has
a concentrated deposit base in Fitch's opinion, with meaningful
online deposits,
a limited branch network, low commercial deposit levels and
exposure to non-FDIC
covered balances. Durability of deposits, which include CDs,
interest-bearing
checking, savings, and money markets/sweeps, in a rising
interest rate
environment remains unproven.
Separately, CIT continues to manage the process of remediating a
material
weakness in the Financial Freedom reverse mortgage servicing
business, which was
formerly a division of OneWest Bank.
CIT's IDR of 'BB+' is equalized with its VR of 'bb+', reflecting
Fitch's view
that external support cannot be relied upon.
The senior unsecured debt rating is equalized with CIT's IDR of
'BB+' reflecting
that existing notes are senior unsecured obligations of the
company that rank
equally in payment priority with all existing and future
unsubordinated
unsecured indebtedness of CIT.
The revolving credit facility is unsecured and is guaranteed by
nine of CIT's
domestic operating subsidiaries. In general, the revolving
credit facility ranks
equal in right of payment with all existing unsecured
indebtedness of CIT, and
as such, the rating of the revolving credit facility is
equalized with CIT's
IDR. The revolving credit facility also includes a minimum
guarantor asset
coverage ratio covenant that is not shared by CIT's senior
unsecured notes.
Fitch believes this covenant does not provide sufficient
additional protection
to the facility to provide uplift to the revolving credit
facility's ratings
relative to CIT's IDR and senior unsecured debt rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors
The Support Ratings of '5' reflect Fitch's view that external
support cannot be
relied upon. The Support Rating Floors of 'No Floor' reflect
Fitch's view that
there is no reasonable assumption that sovereign support will be
forthcoming to
CIT.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Long- and Short-Term Deposit Ratings
CIT Bank's uninsured deposit ratings of 'BBB-/F3' are rated one
notch higher
than the bank's IDR because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from
depositor
preference in the U.S. Fitch believes depositor preference in
the U.S. gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VRs, Senior Unsecured Debt and Revolving Credit Facility
Positive rating momentum would be primarily dependent upon
successful execution
of CIT's strategic refocus on national commercial lending and
leasing resulting
in improved and consistent operating performance. Demonstrated
credit
performance through market cycles in line with expectations,
maintenance of
appropriate capital levels relative to the company's risk
profile and regulatory
minimums, and demonstrated durability of deposits in a rising
interest rate
environment may also contribute to positive rating momentum.
Negative rating momentum could be driven by unsuccessful
execution on current
strategic objectives which results in a sustained weakness in
operating
performance and/or insufficient capital generation. Expansion
into new business
verticals outside CIT's core commercial lending and leasing
expertise or
outsized growth in new commercial businesses, though not
expected by Fitch, may
lead to negative rating momentum. Lastly, an inability to
successfully manage
the increased regulatory requirements or remediate the material
weakness in
Financial Freedom would also be viewed negatively.
The senior unsecured debt rating and the revolving credit
facility rating are
equalized with CIT's Long-Term IDR, and therefore are sensitive
to any changes
in CIT's IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors
CIT's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumptions around CIT's capacity to procure extraordinary
support in case of
need.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Long- and Short-Term Deposit Ratings
CIT Bank's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher
than the
company's IDR, and therefore are sensitive to any changes in CIT
Bank's IDR. The
deposit ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in CIT
Bank's Long- and
Short-Term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
CIT Group Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BB+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BB+';
--Revolving credit facility at 'BB+';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
CIT Bank, N.A.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BB+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'B';
---Viability Rating at 'bb+';
---Long-term deposit rating at 'BBB-';
---Short-term deposit rating at 'F3';
---Support Rating at '5';
---Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
