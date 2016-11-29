(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to the
proposed issuance of benchmark sized 10-year senior unsecured
notes by Time
Warner Inc. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate
purposes, including
debt reduction. Fitch currently rates Time Warner Long-Term
'BBB+' Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) with a Stable Outlook. The company has
approximately $24.5
billion of debt outstanding as of Sept. 30, 2016.
The issuance and the concurrent commencement of cash tender
offers to purchase
certain outstanding debt securities is consistent with Time
Warner's financial
policy. Under the merger agreement, Time Warner has ceased stock
repurchases,
which permits Time Warner's excess cash generation to be used to
reduce debt.
Fitch views the company's announced cash tender offers for debt
securities as a
positive for Time Warner's overall credit profile as the
transaction should
result in overall debt reduction during the course of 2017.
Consolidated
leverage was 3.0x (calculated on a gross basis excluding
restructuring and
programming impairments) and 2.7x (calculated on a net debt
basis) as of the LTM
ended Sept. 30, 2016.
The notes will be issued by Time Warner Inc. under the indenture
dated March 11,
2010. They will be guaranteed by Time Warner's wholly owned
subsidiary Historic
TW Inc., a holding company that owns Home Box Office, Inc.
(HBO), Turner
Broadcasting System, Inc. (TBS), and Warner Bros. Entertainment
Inc. (Warner
Bros.). In addition, HBO and TBS will guarantee Historic TW
Inc.'s guarantee of
the notes. This is the same guarantee structure as Time Warner's
other notes and
debentures issued after November 2006.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Time Warner's consistent financial policy and capital
allocation strategy
continues to revolve around investing in its businesses to
strengthen its
product portfolio, maintaining a strong balance sheet (net
leverage target of
around 2.75x) and returning excess capital to its shareholders.
While share
repurchases have been discontinued, the company continues to pay
its quarterly
dividend, both in line with the terms and conditions of the
pending acquisition
by AT&T. Fitch does not anticipate any change to Time Warner's
financial policy,
namely its net leverage target of around 2.75x or a change in
its dividend
policy.
--The stability, recurring revenue, and free cash flow (FCF,
defined as cash
flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends)
generation of the
cable networks businesses (Turner and Home Box Office) underpin
Time Warner's
ratings. Time Warner's operating profile benefits from the
stability, recurring
dual-stream revenue profile, high operating margin and FCF
generation
characteristics attributable to its cable networks businesses.
Fitch expects
these businesses will continue to generate a significant amount
of Time Warner's
earnings and cash flow.
--Fitch's ratings incorporate the strong competitive position of
Time Warner's
film and television studios at Warner Bros. The size and scale
of Warner Bros.'
television studio enables the company to capitalize on strong
demand for
television content while providing meaningful diversification of
revenue
sources. As Warner Bros.' videogames business grows it also adds
to the
diversification.
--Time Warner is well positioned to address the secular threats
and
opportunities presented by emerging alternative distribution
platforms and
continued audience fragmentation across the media and
entertainment landscape.
Time Warner's operating profile benefits from the stability,
recurring
dual-stream revenue profile, high operating margin and FCF
generation
characteristics attributable to its cable networks businesses. A
key operating
strategy within its cable networks businesses will be to
continue to leverage
increased investment in original and sports programming to
continue driving
healthy domestic affiliate fee revenue growth.
Fitch's ratings incorporate the strong competitive position of
Time Warner's
film and television studios at Warner Bros. Their size and scale
enable Time
Warner to capitalize on strong demand for television content
while providing
meaningful diversification of revenue sources. Warner Bros.'
strategic
priorities include expanding its leadership in TV production
beyond broadcast
networks, focusing on global franchises to grow its theatrical
business and
improving margins through cost reduction efforts. Embedded in
the strategy is
more collaboration with Turner networks in scripted and kids
programming. Fitch
is cognizant of the inherent volatility of hit-driven content in
the film and
television production businesses and acknowledges that growth of
Warner Bros.'
videogames business adds diversification and stability to the
business. Fitch
also acknowledges Time Warner's risk mitigation processes (film
co-financing
arrangements, etc.) and strong track record of consistently
generating desirable
content.
Fitch believes Time Warner is still well positioned to address
the threats and
opportunities present in the evolving media landscape, including
the growing
prominence of alternative distribution platforms and audience
fragmentation
within the context of a stagnant multichannel video subscriber
base, providing
sufficient flexibility within the current ratings to accommodate
the company's
leverage target and capital allocation strategy. Fitch also
believes demand for
high-quality content remains strong across all major end-markets
(broadcast
networks, cable networks and subscription video on demand) and
that large,
well-capitalized content providers, such as Time Warner, will
remain crucial to
the industry.
Fitch recognizes the ongoing secular shifts within the pay
television industry,
including changing media consumption patterns, a growing
preference for
time-shifted viewing and intensifying competition from emerging
distribution
platforms that continue to drive audience fragmentation and mute
multichannel
video subscription growth as subscribers migrate away from the
traditional pay
television ecosystem. These factors, along with the potential
shift to the
skinny bundles video service offerings from cable MSOs, have the
capacity to
hamper anticipated affiliate fee revenue growth over the longer
term. Fitch
expects that multi-channel video subscribers will continue to
decline during the
rating horizon at an annual rate ranging between 1.5% and 2%.
Turner has successfully renewed affiliation agreements with the
majority of
leading multichannel video programming distributors, which
removes a significant
portion of the risk related to expected affiliation fee
increases during the
rating horizon. In addition, Turner networks have been included
in emerging OTT
platforms, providing further evidence of demand for its content
across
distribution platforms, and which, to the extent the new
platforms are
successful, can help mitigate modest subscriber declines in the
traditional
multichannel ecosystem and continues to pursue new opportunities
outside of the
traditional ecosystem to take advantage of the shift of
consumption patterns and
help drive incremental growth. Fitch expects Time Warner to have
mid-single-digit top-line growth, expanding margins and high FCF
conversion over
the next several years, driven by domestic affiliate fee growth
and
international expansion.
Leverage and Financial Policy
The company continues to manage its leverage to a net leverage
target of around
2.75x, which remains within the context of Fitch's 3.5x total
leverage threshold
for the current rating. In Fitch's opinion the positive
operating momentum
coupled with predictable, recurring FCF generated by Time
Warner's strong
portfolio of businesses is leverageable, providing a sound basis
to accommodate
the company's net leverage target within the context of the
current 'BBB+'
rating.
Total debt outstanding as of Sept. 30, 2016 was approximately
$24.5 billion,
reflecting a 3% increase relative to year-end 2015. Consolidated
leverage was
3.0x (calculated on a gross basis excluding restructuring and
programming
impairments) and 2.7x (calculated on a net debt basis) as of the
LTM ended Sept.
30, 2016.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the agency's rating case include:
--Fitch assumes that Turner cable networks businesses' revenues
continue to grow
by mid-single digits, driven by higher affiliate fees and stable
advertising
revenues.
--HBO revenues grow in the mid-single digits driven in large
part by an
acceleration of subscription revenue growth.
--The film and television studios grow by low- to mid-single
digits during the
forecasted periods. This segment benefits from continued demand
for television
content, international expansion, and digital delivery, offset
by ongoing
declines in sales of DVDs.
--Stable operating margins due to positive operating leverage of
its businesses
and higher margin profile of digital versus physical delivery
are offset
somewhat by higher overall investment in programming and
production.
--Increased programming and production investment in the
businesses.
--Fitch assumes that the company will not repurchase shares
while the AT&T
transaction remains pending. The company will continue to pay
its quarterly
dividend at the current rate.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not contemplate additional positive rating actions
over the current
rating horizon. However, positive rating action would likely
coincide with Time
Warner adopting a more conservative financial policy, provided
it continues to
demonstrate that its operating profile is sustainable amid
ongoing competitive
pressures, changing media consumption patterns and evolving
technology
platforms.
Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide with
discretionary actions
of Time Warner's management including, but not limited to, the
company adopting
a more aggressive financial strategy or event-driven merger and
acquisition
activity that drives leverage beyond Fitch's 3.5x threshold in
the absence of a
creditable de-leveraging plan. Negative rating actions could
also result should
Fitch begin to observe a weakening of Time Warner's ability to
produce desired
film and television content or secure programming on its cable
networks that
consistently delivers viewing audience ratings, leading to lower
subscription or
advertising revenues. Further, a weakening of its competitive
position due to
its failure to adapt to emerging distribution platforms could
prompt Fitch to
take negative rating actions.
LIQUIDITY
Time Warner generated approximately $2.7 billion of FCF (defined
as cash flow
from operations less capital expenditures and dividends) from
continuing
operations during the LTM ended Sept. 30, 2016, a 19% increase
relative to the
FCF generated during the year ended Dec. 31, 2015. Fitch expects
that the higher
investment in programming, production and capital expenditures
will translate
into strong FCF generation during the ratings horizon. Fitch
believes that the
strong FCF profile will be led by the revenue, operating margin
and low capital
requirement characteristics of the company's Turner and Home Box
Office
businesses. The FCF generation affords the company significant
financial
flexibility.
Time Warner's liquidity is strong and supported by $2.3 billion
of cash on hand
as of Sept. 30, 2016, $5 billion in credit facilities (all of
which was
available as of Sept. 30, 2016), and expected FCF generation.
Time Warner's
revolver commitments mature on Dec. 18, 2020. These facilities
provide liquidity
back-up for Time Warner's $5 billion commercial paper (CP)
program. There was no
CP outstanding as of Sept. 30, 2016. Time Warner's debt maturity
profile is well
laddered and within Fitch's FCF expectations. Scheduled
maturities include $500
million during 2017, $600 million during 2018 and $650 million
during 2019.
Fitch expects the company to refinance this debt with either new
long-term debt
and/or issuance of CP.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates Time Warner as follows:
Time Warner Inc.
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes and debentures 'BBB+';
--Commercial Paper 'F2'.
Time Warner International Finance Limited
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial Paper 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Rachael Shanker
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0649
Committee Chairperson
Jack Kranefuss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0791
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Sept. 20, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--No material adjustments have been made that have not been
disclosed in public
filings of this issuer.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
