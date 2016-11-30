(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 10M16 -
xls
here
MOSCOW, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the
latest edition of
the 'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of
spreadsheets with key
data from Russian banks' statutory accounts.
The publication includes:
- Balance sheet numbers as of 1 November 2016, as well as
changes during October
2016 and since 1 January 2016
- Charts illustrating balance sheet changes in 10M16 for the
main state-related,
privately owned, foreign-owned and retail banks
Fitch notes the following key developments in October 2016:
Sector corporate loans remained almost unchanged nominally, but
grew modestly by
RUB63bn (0.2%) after adjusting for a small (less than 1%) rouble
depreciation
against the US dollar. A bigger increase was reported by VTB
(RUB153bn, 3%,
entirely due to loans to non-residents), while notable decreases
were seen in FC
Otkritie (RUB74bn, 3%) and Credit Bank of Moscow (RUB66bn, 7%;
mainly due to
repayment of rouble reverse repo exposures). B&N bank's
corporate book also
contracted by a significant RUB20bn (19%), which, however, could
be due to
transfers within the group, as Rost-bank and MDM bank at the
same time reported
growth of corporate loans of, respectively, RUB10bn and RUB7bn.
Retail loans grew a moderate RUB26bn (0.2%), driven by state
banks, mainly in
Sberbank (RUB15bn, 0.3%) and VTB's Post Bank (RUB5bn, 5%). Among
specialised
retail banks, Rencredit and OTP grew 1%-2%, Home Credit, Tinkoff
and Orient
Express were stable and Russian Standard deleveraged by 1%.
The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) did not buy foreign currency
from the Finance
Ministry (MinFin) in September-October, so rouble issuance was
limited in that
period (previously in 8M16 about RUB1.2trn were issued).
Therefore no new
liquidity inflow in the banking sector occurred in October, when
customer
funding (excluding that from government entities) decreased
RUB214bn (0.4%), but
by a smaller RUB144bn (0.3%) after adjusting for currency moves.
The latter
figure was due to a RUB285bn (1.1%) outflow of corporate
accounts, which was
partially offset by a RUB141bn (0.6%) inflow of retail deposits.
Some of the bigger corporate funding outflows were in Sberbank
(RUB295bn, 4%),
Gazprombank (RUB59bn, 2%), Sviaz-bank (RUB42bn, 26%, mainly due
to the bank no
longer being eligible for placements of pension fund deposits)
and Credit Bank
of Moscow (RUB82bn, 12%, probably connected with the above
repayment of reverse
repos), while notable inflows were reported by VTB (RUB96bn, 2%)
Rusag (RUB67bn,
6%), Alfa-bank (RUB56bn, 8%) and Prosvyazbank (RUB41bn, 7%).
Retail funding
growth was fairly even across the sector.
Adjusting for currency moves, state funding decreased by a small
RUB13bn (0.3%).
This was a net result of repayments of RUB185bn to CBR and
RUB38bn to regional
and federal budgets, and borrowings of RUB176bn from the Finance
Ministry and
RUB34bn from other government entities. The repayments to the
CBR were made
mainly by Otkrytie (RUB233bn, of which RUB156bn was in FX),
while additional
MinFin/budgetary funding was raised mainly by VTB Group
(RUB137bn) and
Gazprmonbank (RUB51bn). Remaining state funding was only
RUB3.7trn (excluding
RUB0.6trn of FX repo and CBR's RUB500bn subordinated loan to
Sberbank), of which
the main users were VTB group (54% of total; 17% of
liabilities), Gazprombank
(15%; 13%) and Russian Agricultural Bank (6%; 10%). These banks'
continued
dependence on rather expensive state funding weighs on their
funding costs.
At the same time, the vast majority of the top 100 banks have
repaid all state
funding raised previously and some now have excess liquidity. To
sterilise this,
the CBR conducted five one-week and overnight deposits auctions
in October for
RUB90bn-RUB220bn each, while the outstanding amount of such
placements at the
end of month was RUB0.4trn (0.6% of banks' assets).
The sector reported a decent RUB80bn net profit in October
(12.4% annualised
ROAE), while net of Sberbank's robust profit of RUB53bn (23%)
the result was a
more modest RUB27bn (6.5%). Good results were reported by VTB
(RUB11bn; 10%) and
VTB24 (RUB8bn; 47%; the source of these earnings is unclear but
they could be at
least partially related to loan sales/recoveries, which may be
difficult to
sustain).
Solid profits were also shown by Sovcombank (RUB2bn; 58%) and
subsidiary
Express-Volga (RUB2.8bn), both largely due to tax accounting,
Promsvyazbank
(RUB2.9bn; 45%), Unicreditbank (RUB3.5bn; 27%) and Alfa-bank
(RUB2.5bn; 14%).
Large impairment-driven losses were reported by Jugra (RUB3.4bn;
15% of
end-September equity) and by failed Mosoblbank and Trust (about
RUB2bn each;
both banks' equity was already negative).
Among specialised retail banks, Home Credit and Tinkoff
performed better with
annualised ROAE of, respectively, 33% and 55%. Orient Express,
Rencredit, OTP
and Russian Standard were around break even.
The sampled banks' capital ratios were stable in October, as
modest lending
growth was in line with internal capital generation. The average
core Tier 1
(N1.1) and Tier 1 (N1.2) ratios were, respectively, 8.7% and
8.9% (required
minimums of 4.5% and 6%) and the total capital ratio (N1.0) was
12.9% (minimum
10%).
However, of 10 systemically important banks, three had only
moderate headroom in
the Tier 1 ratio (the main potential bottleneck) over the
minimum level (6.675%
including buffers; to be increased to 7.6% in 2017); these are
GPB, Alfa-Bank
(both at 7.9% at end-9M16) and PSB (6.8%). However, GPB may
receive up to
RUB85bn of new capital (which would boost the Tier 1 capital
ratio by up to
170bp) from Gazprom based on the company's revised investment
programme for
2016, and Alfa has placed a USD400m perpetual bond (equal to
110bp of
risk-weighted assets) in early November.
We estimate that at 1 November 2016 capital buffers (excluding
potential future
profits) of 36 of the sampled banks (excluding already failed
and rescued banks,
and those not reporting capital ratios) were sufficient to
absorb potential
losses equal to less than 5% of loans, and three could absorb
less than 1%.
These three are VTB24, UBRIR and Moscow Industrial Bank.
The latest Datawatch is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the
link above.
Contact:
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Ruslan Bulatov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 82
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001