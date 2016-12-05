(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
Ireland's (BOI)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Viability Rating (VR)
at 'BBB-' and
'bbb-' and Allied Irish Banks plc's (AIB) Long-Term IDR and VR
at 'BB+' and
'bb+'. The Outlooks for the Long-Term IDRs are Positive.
A full list of today's rating actions, which also include rating
actions on
their rated subsidiaries, is available at the end of this rating
action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs of BOI and AIB reflect their standalone strength as
expressed in their
VRs. Our assessment of the VRs takes into consideration the
banks' strong
domestic franchises, strengthened capitalisation, normalised
funding profiles,
sound liquidity, diversified revenue streams, and improving,
albeit still weak,
asset quality.
The Positive Outlooks continue to reflect the potential for
upgrading BOI's and
AIB's VRs and IDRs, should the banks continue to further improve
their asset
quality and strengthen their capitalisation, while continuing to
generate
satisfactory profits and maintaining their sound funding and
liquidity.
The UK's decision to leave the EU could be negative for the
Irish economy and
slow improvements in the banks' asset quality and
capitalisation. However, the
extent of any weakening of the Irish operating environment,
triggered by a
slowdown of GDP growth in the UK, sterling depreciation, and
potential future
trade barriers, will only become clear over time as the EU-UK
negotiations
develop.
We consider asset quality to be of high importance in assessing
the banks' VRs
and IDRs. Despite strong improvements in recent years, asset
quality remains
weak and a key constraint on both banks' VRs with rating
upgrades subject to
continued improvements in the quality of their loan books.
Our assessment of asset quality also factors in a high
proportion of forborne
loans at both banks, still large exposures to low-yielding loans
(including
tracker mortgages) and defaulted but not impaired loans, all of
which add up to
a high proportion of the banks' balance sheets.
The impaired loans ratio at both banks has been declining at a
fast pace through
restructuring and non-recourse sales as they take advantage of
improving
economic conditions and strong investor appetite. We expect
asset quality
improvements to continue as a result of a supportive Irish
economy, continued
demand for properties in Ireland and the proactive stance being
taken by
management to continue to reduce these legacy assets.
Asset sales have been a key component of deleveraging and are
sensitive to
investor sentiment. Although BOI and AIB remain among the EU's
most active in
reducing stocks of problems loans, working through the remaining
impaired loans,
which are arguably less easy to sell, will take time.
BOI's asset quality is better than AIB's due to a lower stock of
impaired loans
and a large exposure to better-performing residential mortgages
in the UK.
Both banks have direct exposure to the UK operating environment
mainly through
their subsidiaries. A downturn in UK real estate prices, which
could be a result
of the UK's vote to leave the EU, is a risk for BOI as its UK
lending, largely
retail mortgages and commercial real estate loans, account for
40% of its
overall loan portfolio. AIB is less exposed to a downturn in the
UK's operating
environment because the UK represents a lower 10% of its
lending.
The capitalisation of both banks has significantly improved over
the past three
years, driven by deleveraging of legacy assets, a simplification
of their
respective capital structures and solid internal capital
generation. At
end-1H16, BOI and AIB reported transitional common equity tier 1
(CET1) ratios
of 12.8% and 16.5%, respectively, comfortably above their
respective Supervisory
Review and Evaluation (SREP) requirements.
The proportion of unreserved impaired loans to Fitch Core
Capital has been
falling rapidly and was around the 60% mark at both banks at
end-1H16. However,
it continues to show the banks' vulnerability to falling asset
prices and to
deterioration in their stocks of unreserved problem assets.
AIB's ratio was
boosted significantly by the partial conversion of the bank's
government-held
preference shares in December 2015, which resulted in a net
increase in common
equity of EUR1.8bn.
Our assessment of capital also takes into account weaker
fully-loaded regulatory
capital ratios of 10.7% and 13.3% at BOI and AIB, respectively
at end-1H16. This
is primarily driven by the deduction of deferred tax assets
(DTA), which
represented 15% and 27% of phased-in CET1 at BOI and AIB,
respectively at
end-1H16.
Both banks' capital positions have been strengthened over the
past 12 months
through the repayment or conversion to equity of all outstanding
government-held
preference shares and Tier 2 contingent capital convertible
notes issued to the
Irish government in July 2011. BOI and AIB have demonstrated
their ability to
access the capital markets over the past two years by issuing
CRD IV-compliant
additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 debt. AIB's regulatory capital
ratios are stronger
than BOI given the bank's weaker asset quality.
The performance of both banks continues to be affected by
persistent low
interest rates, which result in a big drag from the large stocks
of low-yielding
tracker mortgages. We expect profitability to be challenged by
margin pressure
from low interest rates, increasing competition, muted net loan
growth and
increased investment in technology and digitalisation. Some of
these pressures
should be offset by improving loan mixes, low funding costs,
supported by the
redemption of expensive legacy funding in 3Q16, loan impairment
charges
remaining low and increasing efficiency.
Funding profiles at both banks have returned to normalised
levels with the
majority of funding sourced from stable customer deposits,
little usage of
central bank funding and established access to wholesale
markets. As a result,
the loan-to-customer deposit ratio across both banks is much
improved. We do not
expect funding strategies to alter materially once the banks'
receive minimum
requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL)
requirements, given
their improving solvency and proven access to long-term
wholesale funding
markets.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
BOI UK's IDRs reflect the bank's standalone credit profile, as
expressed in the
subsidiary's VR. Our assessment factors in the slightly weaker
asset quality
metrics of BOI UK versus its UK peers, its stable funding
profile and its sound
profitability. It incorporates the bank's modest franchise and
fairly
undiversified business model, which concentrates on the UK
mortgage and savings
market. It also factors in the high level of integration with
the parent's
systems, processes and management. Prospects for BOI UK's
standalone credit
profile are stable, as reflected in the subsidiary's Rating
Outlook.
In our view, BOI UK benefits from a moderate likelihood of
support, if required,
from its parent bank as reflected in the '3' Support Rating.
Although we view
BOI's propensity to support its UK subsidiary as extremely high,
driven by the
large reputational risk it would face in case of a default by
BOI UK, the
ability to do so is constrained by the large size of BOI UK
relative to the
parent's own equity.
EBS Limited and AIB Group (UK) Plc are wholly-owned by AIB, and
Bank of Ireland
Mortgage Bank is wholly-owned by BOI. These subsidiaries are, to
varying
degrees, reliant on their respective parents for funding and
capital support.
Their IDRs are therefore based on support and are equalised with
their
respective parents'. Fitch has not assigned VRs to these
subsidiaries as we
believe that these subsidiaries are closely integrated with
their respective
parents and they cannot be analysed meaningfully on a
stand-alone basis.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF) (BOI and AIB)
BOI's and AIB's SRs of '5' and SRFs of 'No Floor' reflect
Fitch's view that
senior creditors cannot rely on extraordinary support from the
Irish authorities
in the event that either bank becomes non-viable. In our
opinion, the EU's Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single
Resolution Mechanism
(SRM) provide a framework that is likely to require senior
creditors to
participate in losses for resolving either bank.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by BOI and
AIB are notched
off their issuers' respective VRs and reflect Fitch's assessment
of their
incremental non-performance risk relative to the VR (up to three
notches) and
assumptions around loss severity (up to two notches).
BOI's and AIB's subordinated Tier 2 debt are notched down once
from their
respective issuers' VRs, reflecting higher loss severity
relative to senior
obligations given their subordinated status.
BOI UK Holding's deferrable subordinated notes guaranteed by BOI
are notched off
three times from BOI's VR, twice for non-performance given the
notes cumulative
and deferrable coupon payments at the issuer's discretion and
once for loss
severity given the absence of writedown or equity conversion
features.
AIB's AT1 debt is notched down twice for loss severity and twice
for
non-performance, reflecting their deep subordination and fully
discretionary
coupon omission. Their rating is the maximum rating under
Fitch's criteria for
banks with a VR anchor of 'bb+'.
The 'C' rating on AIB's legacy subordinated notes reflect these
instruments'
non-performance since the bank is not paying the discretionary
coupons and also
the notes' sustained economic losses, resulting in weak
recoveries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
The Positive Outlooks on BOI's and AIB's IDRs reflect our
expectation than the
ratings may be upgraded, should the banks continue to further
improve their
asset quality and strengthen capitalisation. Although under some
pressure, we
expect profitability to continue feeding through to strengthened
capitalisation
for both banks, reducing their vulnerability to unexpected
adverse changes to
the Irish economy.
The ratings could come under pressure if any of our expectations
are not met.
This could happen for instance if the economic effect of the
UK's decision to
leave the EU is particularly severe for either Ireland or the UK
as it could
slow improvements in asset quality and capitalisation. Negative
pressure on the
VRs, and hence the IDRs, would also arise if the banks increase
their risk
appetite, for example, by materially increasing their exposure
to commercial
real estate.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (BOI and AIB)
An upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The ratings of EBS Limited, AIB Group (UK) Plc and of Bank of
Ireland Mortgage
Bank are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change
in their
parents' ratings.
BOI UK's VRs and IDRs are primarily sensitive to a structural
deterioration in
profitability, through tighter margins and higher loan
impairment charges, and
weaker asset quality. This could be caused by a material
weakening of the
operating environment in the UK if the economic effect of the
UK's decision to
leave the EU is particularly severe.
BOI UK's IDRs would only be upgraded if there is an upgrade in
either the
subsidiary's VR, for example due to a more diversified business
model and less
reliance on key strategic partnerships for both deposits and
loan products, or
if there is at least a two-notch upgrade of BOI's rating. The
reason for the
latter is that we view BOI UK as benefiting from only a moderate
likelihood of
support if required, as reflected in its SR of '3'. We therefore
expect that if
BOI's IDR is upgraded to 'BBB', BOI UK's IDR would remain at
'BBB-', in line
with the VR.
The SR of BOI UK, as for all other rated subsidiaries, would be
sensitive to
changes in the strategic importance of the subsidiaries to their
respective
parents as well as the respective parents' ability to support
such subsidiaries
(as reflected by higher or lower ratings).
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of all subordinated instruments are primarily
sensitive to a change
in the VRs of these banks, or to changes in their notching in
accordance with
our criteria and assumptions on non-performance risk.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank of Ireland
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB-'
Short-term debt affirmed at 'F3'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F3'
EUR600m subordinated notes issued by Bank of Ireland Holdings
and guaranteed by
BOI (XS0125611482) affirmed at 'BB-'
GBP197.3m subordinated notes (XS048771656) affirmed at 'BB+'
Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Bank of Ireland (UK) Plc
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
AIB
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Positive
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BB+'
Short-term debt, including commercial paper affirmed at 'B'
EUR750m subordinated Lower Tier 2 notes (XS1325125158) affirmed
at 'BB'
EUR500m subordinated AT1 7% trigger notes (XS1328798779)
affirmed at 'B'
Subordinated legacy non-performing debt (XS0232498393;
XS0435957682 and
XS0124107053) affirmed at 'C'
AIB Group (UK) PLC
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Positive
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
EBS d.a.c.
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Positive
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Senior long-term debt affirmed at 'BB+'
Short-term debt affirmed at 'B'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Joanna Drobnik, CFA
Director
+44 20 3530 1318
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analysts
Marc Ellsmore (Bank of Ireland)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1438
Aabid Hanif (Allied Irish Banks)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1786
Committee Chairperson
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
+39 02 879087 225
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
