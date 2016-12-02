(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed San
Marino's Long-Term
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a
Negative Outlook.
The Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR has been affirmed at 'F2'
and the Country
Ceiling at 'A'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
San Marino's 'BBB' Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR partly
reflects its strong
development indicators, which are significantly above the rating
peer group, and
its position as a net external creditor. General government
debt, at 23% of GDP
compares favourably with the 'BBB' median of 41% and the country
has a track
record of fiscal prudence, which helps mitigate weak financing
flexibility.
Resilience to shocks is greatly curtailed by the small size of
the population
(32,000), limited economic diversification and high dependence
on Italy. A weak
banking sector represents a large contingent liability, and
there are gaps in
data, particularly on the balance of payments.
Final national accounts data for 2015 are not yet available, but
other
indicators suggest the economic contraction that started in 2009
and reduced San
Marino's GDP by a third, ended in 2015. Unemployment peaked at
9.9% at end-2015
and had fallen to 8.1% in September 2016, while the number of
registered
businesses has edged up this year. Earlier steps to improve
financial
transparency have paved the way for greater economic integration
with Italy and
the resumption of investment. This will help to offset ongoing
financial sector
deleveraging. Fitch forecasts a moderate pick-up in GDP growth
to 1.1% in 2016
and 1.3% in 2017, towards a trend rate of around 1.5%.
A weak banking sector represents a large contingent liability
for San Marino.
System-wide non-performing loans (NPLs) stood at 44.2% of total
loans in June,
down from 46.8% at end-2015. The reduction reflects the sale of
a EUR164m loan
portfolio by San Marino's largest bank, Cassa di Risparmio della
Repubblica di
San Marino (CRSM), without which the NPL ratio would have been
broadly flat. The
coverage ratio was 25.5% at end-March, with the total level of
unprovisioned
NPLs (to customers) above 90% of San Marino's GDP. Bank asset
quality reviews
are targeted for completion in 1H17 and will help provide a
platform for a more
comprehensive policy response.
In aggregate, San Marino's banking sector is still loss-making,
and faces the
challenge of low interest rates at the same time as adapting its
business model
to improve competitiveness in the new regulatory environment.
Overall return on
bank assets remained negative in 1H16, at -0.5%, compared with
-0.7% in 2015
when losses totalled 2.9% of GDP. Banks' Tier 1 regulatory
capital is relatively
low, at 12.1% of risk-weighted assets at end-March 2016. CRSM's
capital position
is particularly weak, with a public injection of 2.8% of GDP in
1Q16 taking it
just above the 11% regulatory minimum. CRSM is expected to have
made a further
loss in 1H16 and without a more far-reaching restructuring of
the bank's
operations, Fitch anticipates additional recapitalisation will
be required.
Financial sector reform is incomplete and progress mixed. The
timetable for
fully operationalising a new credit registry has been pushed
back into 2017,
while steady advances have been made in adopting new EU banking
regulation. The
size of San Marino's banking sector (where assets are near 390%
of GDP), the
lack of 'lender of last resort' capability, and absence of a
track record of
sovereign external borrowing, increase risks in the event of
further financial
instability.
Early elections were triggered by the withdrawal of one of the
four parties in
the governing coalition. The second round on 4 December will be
contested by the
two largest coalitions, San Marino Prima di Tutto, which has a
similar
composition to the last government, and Adesso.sm, which is
somewhat more left
leaning. While reform prospects are less certain as a result,
Fitch does not
expect a sharp change of policy direction. In the medium term,
we assume broad
continuity in fiscal policy and steady progress towards an EU
association
agreement.
The government targets an overall fiscal deficit in 2016 of 0.7%
of GDP, from
near balance in 2015. The deterioration is driven by an
additional EUR10m of
infrastructure spending although Fitch expects only half of this
will
materialise this year. San Marino's public finances continue to
benefit from the
gradual economic recovery and earlier efforts to increase the
revenue base.
However, the planned introduction of VAT is on hold due to the
dissolution of
parliament and its implementation is now less certain. Fitch
forecasts deficits
of 0.3% of GDP in 2016 (excluding the earlier 2.8% of GDP
recapitalisation of
CRSM) and 0.7% in 2017 as ongoing recurrent expenditure
restraint and tax
revenue growth partly offset higher infrastructure spending.
During San Marino's recession, fiscal reserves fell from 15% of
GDP to just 2%
of GDP last year, reducing the ability to absorb shocks. Public
debt increased
from 20% of GDP in 2015 to an estimated 23% in 2016, largely due
to the
recapitalisation of CRSM, and Fitch forecasts debt will be
broadly flat over the
next two years. According to Fitch's long-term debt
sustainability analysis,
which assumes a primary fiscal balance averaging -0.1% of GDP
from 2016-2025 and
further bank recapitalisations totalling 9% of GDP, general
government debt will
increase to 32% of GDP by 2025.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns San Marino a score equivalent to
a rating of
'BBB+' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Structural Features: -1 notch, to reflect San Marino's very
high level of bank
NPLs to the overall size of the economy, the lack of an
effective 'lender of
last resort', an incomplete policy response to managing
financial risks, and
data gaps.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Failure to improve banking sector asset quality in order to
lower the risk of
contingent liabilities appearing on the sovereign balance sheet.
- Deterioration of budget balances that results in a higher
increase in
government debt to GDP.
The Negative Outlook means Fitch's analysis does not currently
expect
developments with a material likelihood of leading to an
upgrade. Nonetheless,
future developments that may individually or collectively result
in a revision
of the Outlook to Stable include:
- Strengthening of the banking sector, including improved asset
quality,
profitability and capital.
- Reduction of government debt to GDP or rebuilding of fiscal
buffers over time,
for example through stronger economic growth or fiscal
adjustment.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch assumes that San Marino will continue to strengthen its
international
cooperation agreements in economic, tax and political areas,
helping to reduce
risks from external policy shocks, particularly from Italy.
- Fitch's long-term debt sustainability analysis assumes a
steady increase in
marginal interest rates from 2017, recapitalisations totalling
9% of GDP from
2019-2021, and average GDP growth of 1.4% from 2016-25.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas Winslow
Director
+44 20 3530 1721
Fitch Rating Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Committee Chairperson
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Data Adjustments - One data adjustment has been made;
adopting the
governance score for Italy as a proxy for governance in San
Marino, as there is
not a full set of World Bank governance indicators available for
San Marino (for
example, there are no indicators for Government Effectiveness,
Regulatory
Quality, and Control of Corruption).
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015822
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
