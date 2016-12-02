(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sri
Lanka-based
diversified conglomerate Sunshine Holdings PLC's National
Long-Term Rating at
'A(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The rating on the company reflects its exposure to defensive
end-markets, strong
positions in the markets for its key products and strong free
cash flow
generation despite short-term pressures faced by some its key
operating
subsidiaries. The rating also reflects Fitch's expectations that
the group is
likely to maintain a low level of leverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Short-Term Challenges in Healthcare: Sunshine Holdings is the
second-largest
pharmaceutical distributor in Sri Lanka by sales. The government
recently
introduced a price control mechanism that Fitch expects will
reduce Sunshine
Holdings' pharma revenue by 15%-20%. However, Fitch believes the
impact of the
new regulation will be temporary and the long-term fundamentals
for the segment
remain intact as the population is rapidly aging, urbanisation
is rising and per
capita income is increasing, which will drive spending on
healthcare.
Growth from Palm Oil: We believe Sunshine Holdings' palm oil
segment will be the
key growth driver in the medium term and will provide buffer
against downturns
in most other segments. Sunshine Holdings is the largest palm
oil producer in
the country and is strongly positioned to benefit from the
government's policies
protecting the sector to expand local production. Higher taxes
on imported palm
oil, an increase in global palm oil prices due to the recovery
in oil prices and
continuous capacity expansions by Sunshine Holdings should
support the growth
trajectory and profitability of the segment in the medium term.
Margin Pressure in Consumer Goods: Margin in Sunshine Holdings'
fast-moving
consumer goods segment, which is the largest branded tea company
in Sri Lanka,
has narrowed due to higher tea prices in the past six months. We
expect tea
prices to moderate in the next 12 months once supply stabilises,
which should
benefit Sunshine Holdings' margins in this segment. Sunshine
Holdings' strategy
to tap the higher growth by selling to the hotel, restaurant and
catering
industry should also help the segment, both in terms of top line
growth and
profitability.
Tea Industry in Structural Decline: Sunshine Holdings' tea
segment posted
operating losses for the third consecutive year in the financial
year ended 31
March 2016 (FY16) as low global tea prices and escalating costs
made it
difficult for tea plantations to break even. Fitch does not
expect a meaningful
turnaround in the tea segment in the medium term owing to lower
demand from Sri
Lanka's key markets, such as Russia, Ukraine, and the Middle
East, and cost
pressures stemming from wage increases for plantation workers
that are not based
on productivity.
New Investments Drive Growth: Sunshine Holdings is expanding its
capacity in its
power and dairy sectors, with the company expecting the majority
of the new
capacity to come online before end-FY19. Fitch believes the new
projects will
enable Sunshine Holdings to reduce its dependency on the highly
volatile
agricultural sector and improve overall margins as the new
projects provide
higher margins.
Balance Sheet Strength Intact: Sunshine Holdings may face
short-term operational
pressures, but Fitch expects the company to maintain adjusted
gross debt/EBITDAR
(including proportionate consolidation of EMSPL, the holding
company for the
agriculture and consumer goods segments) at less than 3.0x over
the medium term
(FY16: 1.68x). This will be supported by moderate capex and
already low levels
of group debt. The holding company holds minimal debt and the
main operating
subsidiaries have low levels of debt, so Fitch views as
immaterial the
structural subordination of debt of the holding company.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Sunshine
Holdings include:
- Revenue growth to slow down in FY17 to mid-single digits,
owing to price
controls in the pharma segment, but to recover to high single
digits in the
medium term, driven by expansion in the palm oil and fast-moving
consumer goods
segments and contribution from new investments.
- EBITDAR margins to remain in the low double digit range in
FY17-20 despite
challenges faced by the pharma and tea segments.
- Capex of LKR3.6bn over FY17-20 for expansion across the board.
Working capital
outflow of about LKR250m each year to support growth.
- Sunshine Holdings to maintain its current dividend policy
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: No positive rating action is expected in the next
12-18 months given
the regulatory risks in the pharma segment, cyclical risks of
the commodity
business and execution risks associated with new business
ventures.
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to a
negative rating action include:
- A sustained increase in Sunshine Holdings' group adjusted
gross debt/EBITDAR
(including proportionate consolidation of EMSPL) over 3.0x
- Sunshine Holdings' EBITDAR coverage of gross interest + rent
(including
proportionate consolidation of EMSPL) reducing below 2.5x on a
sustained basis.
- Adverse impact on growth and profitability arising from
sustained regulatory
pressure in the healthcare and agriculture segments.
LIQUIDITY
As at end-March 2016, Sunshine Holdings had about LKR1.5bn of
unrestricted cash
and LKR2.7bn in unutilised credit facilities to meet LKR880m of
debt falling due
in the next 12 months. This places the company in a comfortable
liquidity
position that will be enough to absorb the impact negative FCF
in FY17 owing to
high capex and weak operating performance.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA
Vice President
+94 11 254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04 East Tower
World Trade Centre
Colombo
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka de Silva
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
