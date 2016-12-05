(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Metro
AG's Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at
'BBB-'. Fitch has
also affirmed the unsecured rating of the notes issued by Metro
Finance BV
(guaranteed by Metro AG) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Negative. At
the same time
Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings of Metro for commercial
reasons.
Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide public ratings or
analytical coverage
for Metro.
Metro's 'BBB-' IDR remains underpinned by its scale, and by its
business and
geographic diversification. Its now completed asset disposals
plan has brought
enough liquidity to fund the investments to upgrade its business
model to FY18.
We also expect profits to have stabilised in the financial year
ending September
2016 (FY16). However, Metro remains half-way through its
turnaround plan.
Returns on investments are uncertain in a sector undergoing
unprecedented
structural changes. In this context, the uncertainty around
Metro's ability to
enhance its profitability compromises any substantial
improvement in its
currently weak financial profile; therefore the Outlook remains
Negative ahead
of the planned spin-off of its cash & carry and Real
hypermarkets, completion of
which is aimed by mid-2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fragile Sales Momentum
Fitch expects Metro's like-for-like sales growth to slow down to
+0.2% in FY16
after the recovery in FY15 (+1.5%), and to remain at around +1%
per year over
the next three years. This reflects continuing high price
pressure in the food
retail market. It also highlights Metro's challenges at making
its offer
attractive in a retail environment where differentiation is key
and where
customer requirements can quickly evolve.
Operating Margins Stabilise
Fitch expects Metro's EBIT margin will have bottomed out at 2.2%
in FY16 (FY15:
2.3%) but believes a meaningful uplift remains elusive in the
medium term. From
FY16 the group's strong cost-cutting measures, including the
closure of
loss-making stores, should fully offset expensive operational
investments in
repositioning. Furthermore, Fitch expects reducing trading
headwinds from
Russia, where sales are now showing signs of stabilisation and
even some mild
growth. The continuing appreciation of the rouble against the
euro, which began
in January 2016, could also play a positive role from next year
leading to
enhanced profit translation into euros.
Uncertain Profit Prospects
Improved profitability will depend on management's ability to
generate
sufficient top-line growth to gain operating leverage on its
cost base.
Management will have to compensate for a growing share of
lower-margin online
sales with higher added value elsewhere, which is a difficult
combination to
achieve given unpredictable consumer behaviour. Fitch takes into
account these
challenges by conservatively assuming only mild EBIT margin
improvement to 2.5%
in FY18.
Spin-off in Progress
Metro is currently in the process of splitting its Wholesale and
Retail Food
businesses, METRO Cash & Carry and Real, from its consumer
electronics division
Media-Markt Saturn. The split and public listing of both
entities are planned
for mid-2017. Our rating and Outlook do not factor in the future
capital
structure of both sides of the business post spin-off. Meanwhile
the disposals
of Galeria Kaufhof in September 2015 and Cash & Carry Vietnam in
March 2016 have
considerably improved the group's financial flexibility, with
funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage decreasing by one turn
down to 4.2x at
FYE15 and FFO fixed charge coverage projected to stay in the
1.8x-2.0x range.
Negative Free Cash Flow
Fitch projects METRO's post-dividend free cash flow (FCF) will
remain negative
over FY16-FY18 as the group pursues a high level of investments
to support the
turnaround of its operations. Nevertheless, we expect Metro's
high capex to be
mitigated by a significant improvement in the group's EBITDAR to
FFO conversion
ratio, due to lower debt costs and permanently reducing
restructuring costs.
This should help preserve adequate financial flexibility, with
average annual
cash outflows limited to 1% of sales.
Low Deleveraging Capacity
After significant proceeds from asset sales which drove it down
to 4.2x at FYE15
from a high 5.2x at FYE14, Fitch forecasts Metro's FFO adjusted
net leverage
should remain stable at around 4.4x-4.5x over FY16-FY18 which is
rather weak for
its 'BBB-' rating. This reflects Fitch's view that the group's
deleveraging
capacity will remain muted as far as its change in business
model will have not
yet proven successful in generating a steady improvement in
profitability and
FCF generation.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Metro AG is more weakly positioned within the sector than
competitors such as
Carrefour (BBB+/Stable), Tesco (BB+/Stable) and Casino Guichard
Perrachon SA
(BBB-/Stable). While benefiting from wider product
diversification and a cash
generative "cash and carry" format, its business model is still
challenged and
it was one of the last food retail groups to begin a
transformation process in
line with changing customer requirements. Its financial profile
is also weak
with leverage high for a 'BBB-' rated food retailer and low
de-leveraging
prospects. No Country Ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating
environment
aspects impact the rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Not applicable
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable
LIQUIDITY
Not applicable
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anne Porte
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 36
Supervisory Analyst
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
+44 20 3530 1155
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -
- Leases: Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x of yearly
operating lease
expense related to long-term assets (EUR1,383m for FY15).
- EBIT: Fitch's EBIT is calculated by excluding gains and losses
from asset
sales, goodwill impairment and net gains from reversal of
goodwill impairment
from METRO'S reported "EBIT before special items".
-Readily available cash: Fitch includes Metro's EUR424m
financial investments as
readily available cash due to their high liquidity profile.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015885
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
