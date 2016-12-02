(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/PARIS, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Polish City of
Chorzow's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB+' and National Long-Term Rating at 'A-(pol)'. The Outlooks
are Stable.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario of
stable
operating performance with an operating margin of around 6% and
expected sharp
increase in direct debt that will lead to a deterioration of the
debt payback
ratio. However, despite debt growth we expect debt service to be
manageable in
the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Chorzow's small budget, which makes the city
more vulnerable
to negative economic shocks in comparison with other Polish
cities rated by
Fitch. This may represent a risk given extensive investments to
be debt-financed
over the medium term.
We expect the city's direct debt to grow rapidly to around
PLN380m in 2018 or
67% of current revenue from an estimated PLN163m in 2016 as
Chorzow plans to
construct a ring-road at an estimated cost of PLN1.5bn. The city
will apply for
EU funds of PLN1.2bn. The projected increase in direct debt will
lead to a
deterioration of the payback ratio (debt-to-current balance) to
13 years in 2018
from an estimated five years in 2016.
Fitch projects that Chorzow's operating revenue will grow
moderately by 3% on
average in the medium term (excluding transfers for new
centrally delegated
tasks). Fitch projects that Poland's real GDP will grow 3.1%
annually in
2017-2018, which should support the development of Chorzow's
economy and income
tax revenue. Revenue growth from local taxes will stem from
collection of
overdue taxes rather than expanding the limited local tax base.
In its base case scenario, Fitch assumes that operating
expenditure will grow in
line with operating revenue growth, if the administration
continues to exercise
operating expenditure restraint. This should result in an
operating margin of
around 6% over the medium term or an average operating balance
of PLN30m, which
will be sufficient to cover annual debt service requirements
(capital plus
interest).
The city's liquidity is satisfactory, which we expect to be
maintained over the
medium term. Cash and liquid deposits in the city's accounts
have averaged a
monthly PLN18m in 2016. In 2016 Chorzow borrowed PLN50m from
EIB, more than
needed for capex financing. The surplus PLN12m has been placed
in deposits.
The city's authorities take a cautious approach to budgeting,
which is evident
in actual revenue usually being higher than originally budgeted
at the beginning
of the year. Operating expenditure is monitored during the year.
In Fitch view
the city's ability to increase its revenue is rather limited, so
sustained
control over operating spending in the medium term will be key
to maintaining
the ratings.
Chorzow is a small Polish city with around 110.000 inhabitants.
Its unemployment
rate at end-September 2016 at 7.2% was slightly below the
national average of
8.3%. Data for gross regional product for Chorzow itself is not
available. Gross
regional product per capita in 2014 (latest available data) in
the Katowicki
sub-region where Chorzow is located was 36% above the national
average. However,
this ratio is fuelled mainly by the City of Katowice
(A-/Stable), the capital of
the Slaskie Region and does not fully reflect Chorzow's economy.
The regulatory regime for Polish local governments is stable.
Their activities
and financial statements are closely monitored and reviewed by
the central
administration. Disclosure in the local and regional government
accounts is
reasonable. The main revenue sources, such as income tax
revenue, transfers and
subsidies from the central government, are centrally distributed
according to a
legally defined formula, which limits the central government's
scope for
discretion. Local tax rates such as the real estate tax are
capped by the state.
This makes LRGs somewhat reliant on decisions made by the
central government and
limits their revenue-raising flexibility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could result from a sharp increase in debt leading
to a debt payback
ratio (direct debt/current balance) consistently exceeding 12
years and from
deterioration of operating performance.
The ratings could be upgraded if the city demonstrates sound
operating
performance with an operating margin of 6%, coupled with
stabilising direct debt
at below 50% of current revenue.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that city will start construction of a ring-road
in the medium
term, but only if it obtains at least 85% of EU funds for
co-financing.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Magdalena Mikolajczak
Analyst
+48 22 338 62 85
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
