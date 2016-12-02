(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on MTN Group
Limited's (MTN) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to
Negative from Stable and affirmed the IDR at 'BBB-'. A full list
of rating
actions is at the end of this commentary.
The Negative Outlook reflects the deterioration in the operating
environment,
regulatory pressures in the Nigerian market, weaker free
cash-flow generation
and the increasing leverage of the South African operations
(including the group
holding companies). The FX mismatch between net debt and cash
flow could lead to
higher leverage if the US dollar strengthens. The sovereign
ratings of MTN's two
main countries of operations have been under pressure. South
Africa
(BBB-/Negative) was downgraded in December 2015 followed by a
change to Negative
Outlook in November 2016, while Nigeria (B+/Stable) was
downgraded in June 2016.
MTN's rating is constrained by the South African sovereign
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weaker Free Cash Flow: Competitive pressure and a weaker
economic backdrop,
particularly in South Africa, and wider regulatory pressures
have hampered
growth and profitability. The regulatory fine in Nigeria and
increased capex in
South Africa and Nigeria has also contributed to a weakening of
MTN's free
cash-flow generation. Lower cash dividends paid to shareholders
should fully
come through in 2017. Management has guided for a 2016 dividend
per share of
ZAR7.00 (ZAR13.10 per share declared for 2015).
Leverage for the South African operations and (including the
group holding
companies) increased at the end of 1H16 to 2.2x against 1.3x at
year-end 2015,
according to our calculations, due to the lack of dividend
payments from the
Nigerian operations together with higher capex in South Africa.
There is a risk
that this metric could breach our rating sensitivities for a
downgrade within
the next 12 months. The reduced level of cash upstreamed means
MTN has had to
increase borrowing to ensure liquidity at the parent. Recent
bond issuance and
new credit facilities show that MTN still has good access to the
capital
markets.
FX Mismatch: Over half of net debt in South Africa, Nigeria and
the head office
was denominated in US dollars at the end of 1H16. The majority
of group cash
flow is generated in rand, naira and other African currencies.
This FX mismatch
means that a strengthening dollar would potentially increase
leverage.
Operational Challenges Impacting Performance: MTN continues to
face various
operational challenges throughout its emerging-market exposure
with weak
economies depressing consumer spending in many of its regions.
Continued
weakness in the macroeconomic and operating environments of
MTN's main operating
subsidiaries could negatively impact MTN's rating.
MTN remains well positioned in each of its operating countries
either as the
largest or second-largest mobile operator. Underlying demand for
mobile services
remains strong and MTN continues to invest with increases in
capex supporting 4G
and LTE rollouts to sustain the group's continued strong growth
in data.
Nigerian Regulatory Pressures: Competitiveness in MTN's largest
market Nigeria
was affected in 2015 and 1H16 by the suspension of regulatory
services limiting
the group's ability to introduce new pricing plans. This,
together with the
disconnection of subscribers and increased expenses, has
resulted in declines
for both revenues and profitability in one of MTN's key markets.
We expect
margins to remain under pressure, but MTN continues to solidify
its leading
position in this market through increased capex, and despite the
challenges it
faces, has managed to increase its market share in 1H16.
Nigerian Fine Limits Dividend Remittance: The lack of forex
liquidity in the
Nigerian economy as a result of the naira peg to the dollar
previously limited
the ability of MTN to remit dividends from the Nigerian
operations to the parent
company. Getting access to dollars in Nigeria remains
challenging even after the
devaluation of the naira in June 2016. Following the settlement
of the fine,
this is less of an issue as the Nigerian operating company will
be unlikely to
have distributable reserves available until 2017.
Iran Opportunities: The easing of sanctions in Iran has allowed
the group to
start the process of repatriating cash from the Iranian
operations. There is
still uncertainty around when MTN can fully gain access to the
roughly ZAR15bn
owed to it. MTN has a 49% stake in Irancell, its Iranian joint
venture.
South Africa Sovereign Outlook Revision: Fitch revised the South
African
sovereign Outlook to Negative from Stable in November 2016 and
affirmed the
country at 'BBB-'. The Outlook revision was largely driven by
increasing
political risks to standards of governance and policy making,
modest GDP growth
expectations and a deterioration in the budget deficit forecast.
For a full
explanation of the key rating drivers see "Fitch Revises South
Africa's Outlook
to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB-'", published on 25 November 2016.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
MTN is well positioned relative to its closest TMT peers of
Etisalat, Bharti and
Vimpelcom considering its strong geographic diversification and
market-leading
position in a majority of its regions. The group's margins
remain high for the
sector reflecting its operating profile strength. These
strengths are offset by
the lack of regional stability in some markets (Nigeria, Syria)
and accompanying
regulatory risks in these regions. Continued weakness in the
macroeconomic and
operating environments of MTN's main operating subsidiaries
could negatively
impact MTN's rating. MTN's rating is constrained by the South
African sovereign
rating. No parent/subsidiary aspects affect the rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- reported revenue growth in the low single-digit percentage
points in 2016,
with 2H16 hit by naira weakness, 2017 reported revenue growth to
be in the high
single-digit negative percentage points as the weaker naira has
a full year of
impact;
- underlying EBITDA margin pressure to continue, with margin
reaching around 35%
in 2017 (40.9% in 2015);
- capex as a percentage of revenue of 23.5% in 2016, before
dropping to around
20% in 2017;
- declared dividend per share of ZAR7.00 in 2016 and 2017
(ZAR13.10 in 2015).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- An upgrade is unlikely in the short term, due to MTN's
significant exposure to
countries with high political and regulatory risk.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Downgrade of the South African sovereign rating. MTN will
not be rated higher
than the South African sovereign rating.
- Consolidated funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net
leverage sustainably
above 2.5x (2015: 1.8x).
- If consolidated FFO adjusted net leverage approaches the
2.5x threshold, net
debt/EBITDA at material operating subsidiaries (most notably MTN
Nigeria)
approaching the group average would put pressure on the rating.
- Pressure on operating cash flow in MTN's key markets driven
by increased
regulatory and competitive pressures or increased capital
expenditure.
- Expectations of a reduction in dividends received from the
operating
subsidiaries that would lead to an increase in leverage of the
South Africa
operations (including the group holding companies). On an
unconsolidated basis
and using Fitch's estimate of dividends received from these
operating companies,
net debt/EBITDA plus dividends for South Africa including the
holding companies
over 2.5x (end 2015: 1.3x, end-1H16: 2.2x) would put pressure on
the ratings.
South Africa Sovereign Rating Sensitivities:
The following risk factors could, individually or collectively,
result in a
downgrade:
- continued political instability that adversely affects
standards of
governance, the economy or public finances;
- a failure to stabilise the government debt/GDP ratio or an
increase in
contingent liabilities;
- failure of GDP growth to recover sustainably, for example,
due to sustained
uncertainty about economic policy;
- rising net external debt to levels that raise the potential
for serious
financing strains.
The Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch does not currently
anticipate
developments with a high likelihood of leading to an upgrade.
However, future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
positive rating
action include:
- a track record of improved growth performance;
- a marked narrowing in the budget deficit and a reduction in
the government
debt/GDP ratio;
- a narrowing in the current account deficit and improvement
in the country's
net external debt/GDP ratio.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
MTN Group Limited
-Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
-National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)', Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable
-National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
MTN Holdings (Pty) Limited
-Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Damien Chew
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Supervisory Analyst
Richard Barrow
Director
+44 20 3530 1256
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Roelof Steenekamp
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 113
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 1 December 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch adds a 6x
multiple of
operating leases, totalling ZAR51.6bn, to debt in line with its
methodology.
Fitch also adjusts restricted cash by ZAR336m to reflect the
total cash in Syria
and Sudan.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015760
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
