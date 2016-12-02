(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed
Indonesia-based property developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk's
(Lippo) Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB-' with a Stable
Outlook. Fitch Ratings Indonesia has also affirmed Lippo's
National Long-Term
Rating at 'A+(idn)' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating
actions is
given at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation of Lippo's ratings reflects our view that the
slowdown in its
contracted sales in 2015 and 9M16 is mostly cyclical and we
expect property
sales to improve in 2017. Lippo's credit metrics continue to be
in line with its
rating despite the soft property sales. We expect the company to
sell close to
IDR3trn of property projects in 2016, driven by planned launches
of new
affordable housing projects and following sales of just IDR753bn
in 9M16. We
also expect Lippo to sell two assets - Lippo Kuta Mall and Lippo
Plaza
Jogja/Siloam Hospitals Yogyakarta - to its Singapore-listed
REITs in the next
three to six months. Should the company be unable to execute its
near-term
plans, Fitch may assess that its business profile has weakened,
and may take
negative rating action.
Lippo's ratings also factor in its strong non-real estate
development cash
flows, which support the company's ability to meet its expenses
when property
sales are slow. Lippo's non-real estate development EBITDAR stem
from its
majority ownership of a leading domestic hospital network, PT
Siloam
International Hospitals Tbk (Siloam), as well as the retail
malls that it owns
or operates, its hospitality and infrastructure businesses,
asset management,
and dividends from two Singapore-listed REITs that it has
sponsored. Non-real
estate development EBITDAR in the 12 months to end-3Q16,
excluding profits
attributable to minority interests within the consolidated
group, covered
Lippo's consolidated interest expense and operating lease rent
by 1.2x.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Manageable Leverage Despite Slow Sales: Lippo's leverage (net
adjusted
debt/adjusted inventory) stood at 42% at end-3Q16, which was
below the 50%
threshold at which Fitch would consider negative rating action.
The company was
able to cut its expansionary capex in 9M16 to conserve cash
flows amid weak
property sales. Part of its construction costs are also linked
to property sales
made during the current period. We consider this flexibility to
be a key
defensive attribute.
Property Sales to Improve: Fitch expects demand for property to
increase in 2017
because we forecast improvement in domestic economic activity
and consumer
sentiment. We believe the strong response to the government's
tax amnesty
implemented on 1 July 2016 will spur property demand as more
undeclared wealth -
especially domestically, but also from abroad - moves into the
real sector.
Lippo postponed all of its property launches in 2016 until after
the tax amnesty
was declared in a bid to benefit from the expected uptick in
demand.
Risks to Asset-Light Strategy: Lippo's strategy of recycling
assets through its
sponsored REITs is a key component of managing its capital
structure. However,
some asset sales to the REITs have been delayed due to
regulatory considerations
or protracted negotiations on pricing. Nevertheless, we expect
Lippo to finalise
the sale of Lippo Kuta Mall and Lippo Plaza Jogja/Siloam
Hospitals Yogyakarta in
the next three to six months; both the REITs have sufficient
headroom on their
balance sheets to purchase the earmarked assets.
However Fitch estimates that the REITs' debt/assets ratios are
likely to move
towards 40% after these asset purchases, which is closer to the
45% regulatory
debt/assets ceiling. Therefore we do not expect the REITs to
continue to absorb
assets from Lippo beyond 2017 unless they raise fresh unitholder
funds or hybrid
capital. In our rating case, we have therefore factored in
delays in Lippo's
asset sales to the REITs beyond 2017.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Lippo
include:
- Contracted sales of IDR3trn in 2016 and IDR4.5trn in 2017
- Lippo Mall Kuta to be sold to the REITs in 4Q16, and Lippo
Plaza Jogja/Siloam
Hospitals Yogyakarta to be sold in 1Q17
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- A sustained increase in leverage to more than 50% (3Q16: 42%)
- A sustained weakening to below 1.2x in the ratio of the sum of
EBITDAR from
non-real estate development activities and dividend income from
REITs less
profit attributable to minority interest to the sum of interest
cost and
operating lease rent (12 months to 3Q16: 1.2x)
- Inability to pre-fund capex
Positive: A rating upgrade is not expected in the medium term
due to Lippo's
smaller operating scale and recurring income base compared with
higher-rated
international peers. We also expect Lippo's leverage to remain
high over the
medium term as it executes its expansion plans.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(idn)'; Outlook Stable
Theta Capital Pte Ltd
Ratings on outstanding US dollar bonds guaranteed by Lippo and
its subsidiaries
affirmed at 'BB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA (International Ratings)
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Primary Analyst
Bernard Kie (National Ratings)
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6815
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Secondary Analyst
Bernard Kie (International Ratings)
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6815
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch deducts the
profits
attributable to minority interests in calculating the ratio of
non-real estate
development cash flow coverage of Lippo's interest cost and
operating lease
rent. This is because key subsidiaries of Lippo that are listed
do not pay
significant dividends.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015724
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001