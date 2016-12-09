(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Autonomous
Community of La Rioja's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also
affirmed the
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'. The ratings on the
senior unsecured
outstanding bonds have been affirmed at 'BBB'.
The affirmation reflects La Rioja's still rather weak fiscal
performance in
2015, a high debt burden and financial support from the central
government. The
ratings also take into account the region's economic
outperformance versus the
national economy. The Stable Outlook incorporates Fitch's
expectations that the
region's fiscal performance will improve gradually while direct
debt will remain
high until 2017 at 146%-148% of current revenues.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improvement in Operating Performance
Under Fitch's base case scenario, La Rioja's operating margin
should improve to
3%-5% between 2016 and 2017, from 1% at end-2015. This is based
on expected
average operating revenue growth (3% yoy) from an improving
national economy,
and also due to large tax settlements from the funding system
corresponding to
previous years' revenue. Operating expenditure may grow by a
slower 2%-2.5% on
average between 2016 and 2017, after the region's management
lifted
cost-containment policies it had introduced in 2009-2014.
Fitch acknowledges that the funding system for Spanish regional
governments is
likely to be reviewed over the medium term. However, Fitch still
does not factor
in its projections any change of the system.
High Direct Debt
Direct debt will remain high in 2016 between EUR1.4bn and
EUR1.5bn, or 145%-147%
of current revenues, although debt servicing-to-current revenue
will fall to
35%-40% for 2016, from 48.2% in 2015. Pressure on debt servicing
is high, with
overall debt repayment for the next three years of EUR715.2m, or
50.5% of
outstanding direct debt at end-2015. However, default risk on
market debt is
mitigated by the fact that 19% of the direct debt is contracted
through the
state support mechanism, at subsidised rates.
Central Government Support
At end-2015, state liquidity mechanisms represented around 19%
of outstanding
direct debt. This followed the central government's move to
ratify its financial
support on 23 December 2014, by introducing further measures to
ease the debt
burden of autonomous communities, including, in 2015,
zero-interest loans. As a
result, interest costs for La Rioja declined in 2015 to EUR26.6m
(from EUR31.6m
in 2014). Nevertheless, in 2016, La Rioja has returned to debt
capital markets
to finance its budgetary needs and debt redemptions.
New Regional Government
A coalition government in La Rioja was elected in May 2015
between the former
centre-right wing party Partido Popular (PP) and the centre wing
party
Ciudadanos. This resulted in a new political agreement that
prioritises social
care. The new President is Jose Ignacio Ceniceros, who has
expressed a strong
intention to comply with fiscal targets.
Regional Economy Recovering
La Rioja shows a better-than-average economic profile, with a
GDP per capita
9.5% above Spain's average and an employment rate of 50% in
2015, compared with
the national average of 46%. La Rioja's economy grew 3.2% in
2015 to an
estimated nominal EUR7.9bn. The labour market also improved in
October 2016 as
job creations increased 8% since December 2013, after 12.6% jobs
were lost in
the preceding five years. La Rioja has a higher share of elderly
population than
Spain (20% versus 18.4%), which translates into more pressure on
social public
services.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative operating balance, possibly driven by a
higher-than-expected
operating expenditure growth, or a substantial deterioration of
the debt
servicing-to-current revenue could trigger a negative rating
action.
The ratings could be upgraded if the regional government
reported a positive
current balance and reduced direct debt to around 110% of
current revenue (2015:
147%).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the state will continue providing support to
the Spanish
autonomous communities over the medium term, in particular,
through the
liquidity mechanisms.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julia Carner
Analyst
+34 93 323 8401
Av. Diagonal, 601,
Barcelona 08028
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
