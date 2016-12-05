(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sycomore
Asset
Management's (Sycomore AM) Asset Manager Rating at 'High
Standards'. The Outlook
is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the institutional set-up of Sycomore
AM, and its
longstanding and disciplined stock selection process, which is
managed by an
experienced team of 18 portfolio managers (PMs)/analysts. The
rating also
factors in a sound risk management framework and efficient
operational platform,
adapted to current volumes and assets, although growing bond
volumes and MIFID
II requirements may lead to platform enhancements. It also
reflects the
company's successful strategic positioning in the socially
responsible investing
(SRI) space.
The main challenges facing Sycomore AM remain its pursuit of
development abroad,
which currently represents roughly 18% of total assets under
management (AUM),
and the upgrade of its technological platform to support
execution and
strengthening of its monitoring process.
Sycomore AM's 'High Standards' rating is based on the following
category scores:
Company: High
Controls: High
Investments: Highest
Operations: High
Technology: High
Asset manager operations in the 'High Standards' category have
an investment
platform and operational framework that Fitch considers strong
relative to the
standards applied by institutional investors in international
markets.
Company
Regulated by French AMF, Sycomore AM is an entrepreneurial asset
management
company, with a 15-year track record in managing eurozone
equities. Its AUM grew
significantly since 2013 to reach a record EUR4.7bn at
end-November 2016. This
growth primarily stemmed from strong inflows into flexible,
long/short and SRI
products, aided by positive market momentum. The team has been
stable overall
with new hires to strengthen SRI research capabilities, among
others. A large
part of the staff is also shareholders of the company.
Controls
The risk management and control framework provides comprehensive
coverage of the
main risk areas, with appropriate automated controls on
transactions. Investment
risk management, performed by a four-member team, provides sound
support and
data accessibility to the front-office. Risk and portfolio
analytics tools
include FactSet and Axioma, introduced in 2Q16 as a replacement
to Northfield to
increase model and reporting flexibility.
Investments
Sycomore AM's investment processes are disciplined and
transparent, supported by
a comprehensive bottom-up research and valuation method using a
regularly
updated proprietary database. Material enhancements were made to
the
extra-financial research framework as part of a thorough review
of
environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors driving
Sycomore AM's
proprietary ESG analysis. The 18 analysts/PMs interact
efficiently, with a
streamlined research organisation and focused research
committees.
Operations
Investment administration, performed by a stable and experienced
team, is
efficient. It offers appropriate security in line with the scope
of instruments
covered and volumes, which include an increasing portion of bond
instruments.
Investor reporting is produced in-house on a timely basis and
provides
comprehensive and relevant portfolio information.
Technology
Sycomore AM's technological platform is built around proprietary
applications -
with the exception of FactSet and Axioma for portfolio and risk
analytics -
offering a high level of integration and adequately supporting
the company's
needs. The company is investigating the use of third-party
vendor solutions to
strengthen execution management in the context of MIFID II
requirements. Its
business continuity plan is effective and regularly tested.
Established in 2001, Sycomore AM is an independent asset
management company that
is 87%-owned by its founding partners and employees. Its
historical area of
expertise is the fundamental selection of eurozone equities,
complemented by
other investment strategies. As of end-November 2016, Sycomore
AM employed 50
staff, including 18 investment professionals, and its AUM
totalled EUR4.7bn. The
client base, primarily French, comprises institutional
investors, private
clients and multi-managers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any
of the
aforementioned rating drivers, notably through weakened
financial conditions,
heightened staff turnover or deterioration of processes and
policies. A material
deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could
cause a
downgrade of the rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Committee Chairperson
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Media Relations: Rose Connolly, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.connolly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Asset Manager Rating Criteria (pub. 06 May 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
