(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arap Turk
Bankasi A.S.'s
(ATB) Long-Term Local and Foreign Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB-' with a Stable Outlook.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATING
The IDRs and National Rating are driven by ATB's standalone
strength, as
measured by the 'bb-' Viability Rating (VR). The VR reflects
ATB's reliance on
substantial deposit funding from majority shareholder, Libyan
Foreign Bank
(LFB), and on trade flows between Libya and Turkey.
The ratings also reflect ATB's limited franchise within the
Turkish banking
sector, the bank's specialist focus on the higher-risk Middle
East and North
Africa (MENA) region and high credit concentrations on- and
off-balance sheet.
The VR benefits from ATB's track record of consistently healthy
financial
performance.
ATB has developed significant expertise in trade financing
between Turkey and
MENA countries, in particular Libya. Other activities include
correspondent
banking with regional counterparties including Libyan banks, as
well as cash
loans to major Turkish corporates. Transactions with Libya,
while higher-risk,
have performed well over time. Consequently, ATB's asset quality
metrics compare
well with Turkish commercial banks and trade finance bank peers
as impaired
exposures represented a low 0.2% of total business volume
(taking total assets
and total off-balance sheet activities) at end-3Q16.
The main risk to asset quality is from high borrower and
geographic
concentrations given the bank's small size, customer base and
focus.
Deposits from LFB represented 53% of ATB's non-equity funding at
end-3Q16,
presenting significant funding concentration. However, this has
been fairly
stable over the years and has supported ATB's operations within
the region.
Other sources of funding consist of bank borrowings (31%), of
which a high
proportion is from related LFB affiliates, and customer deposits
(13%).
Management intends to diversify sources of funding to reduce
concentrations.
ATB's capital adequacy ratios are adequate (Fitch Core
Capital/risk-weighted
assets of 18.3% at end-9M16), but capital is small in absolute
size, especially
given ATB's high credit concentrations. Capitalisation is
supported by
reasonable internal capital generation. However, capital
adequacy ratios are
vulnerable to an increase in risk-weighted assets from lira
depreciation, given
ATB's large proportion of foreign currency (FC) assets and, more
significantly,
a Turkey sovereign downgrade.
Performance ratios are satisfactory, despite tough operating
conditions. Margins
are healthy (net interest margin: 5.1% in 9M16), but are
expected to come under
pressure as funding costs increase due to the focus on
diversification.
Integration with LFB group banks and a small branch network of
seven help keep
cost efficiency stable (cost/income: 39% in 9M16).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's '5' Support Rating and 'No Floor' Support Rating
Floor reflect
Fitch's view that support cannot be relied upon either from the
Turkish
authorities or from the shareholders. Fitch believes that
support cannot be
relied upon from the Turkish authorities, given ATB's limited
systemic
importance.
Given the uncertain economic and political environment in Libya,
LFB's ability
to provide support cannot be relied upon despite a track record
of past support
for the Turkish bank's operations. LFB has over time shown a
high propensity to
support ATB, underlining the importance of the bank to the
former's
international strategy. As well as providing low-cost funding,
LFB appoints key
senior management (including the General Manager) and plays a
vital role in
introducing business to its Turkish subsidiary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATING
The bank's IDRs and National Rating are sensitive to a change in
the VR. The
bank's VR could be downgraded if ATB's strategic importance to
LFB is reduced,
through a substantial loss or withdrawal of funding or business,
which could
happen, for example, as a result of a change in the regime in
Libya. An increase
in funding or lending concentrations could also result in a
downgrade of
ratings. However, these scenarios do not represent Fitch's base
case.
Upside for the ratings is limited given the bank's niche
franchise, high
reliance on parent funding and exposure to the Libyan market.
However,
diversification of ATB's funding profile and business model or
significant
improvements in Libya's operating environment could bring
upside.
SUPPORT RATING
The Support Rating could be upgraded if Fitch considers LFB is
able to provide
extraordinary support to ATB in case of need. This would be
contingent on a more
stable regime in Libya while maintaining the importance of ATB
to LFB.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB-';
Stable Outlook
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(tur)'; Stable Outlook
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 203 530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Huseyin Sevinc
Analyst
+44 203 530 1027
Committee Chairperson
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015747
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001