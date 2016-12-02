(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Geneva-based Banque de
Commerce et de Placements SA's (BCP) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of ratings is detailed
at the end of
this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs and VIABILITY RATING
BCP's Long and Short-term IDRs are driven by the bank's
standalone credit
profile as captured in the Viability Rating (VR). The VR
primarily reflects
management's consistently strong record of executing on business
growth focused
on commodity trade finance and ancillary niches. The ratings
benefit from BCP's
demonstrated expertise and extensive track record in structuring
trade finance
transactions while controlling risk and adapting to changes in
the numerous
markets in which the bank operates. It is based in Geneva, one
of the world's
leading commodity trading hubs, which has proved advantageous in
originating
business.
Fitch's assessment of BCP's operating environment takes into
account significant
cross-border activity, largely to emerging markets, but also
factors in the
benefits from the bank's domicile in Switzerland (AAA/Stable),
regulation by the
Swiss bank regulator FINMA and core Swiss trading company
clients. Placement of
surplus liquidity with the Swiss National Bank and other highly
rated developed
market securities also support our operating environment
assessment.
BCP's trade financing activities are primarily short-term,
self-liquidating and
underpinned by a range of security documentation. However, the
nature of the
bank's trade finance activities means that the business model is
highly
sensitive to exogenous risks, such as geopolitical risks and
commodity price
risk. It is also significantly exposed to operational risk, such
as fraud and
compliance, given the countries in which it operates. These
risks are managed
through bespoke structuring of commodity finance transactions,
internal risk
limits that are subject to regular monitoring and a sound
knowledge of key
markets and the client base. Furthermore, we believe that risk
management is
supported by highly experienced staff and continued upgrading of
BCP's internal
control environment and processes.
BCP carries out proprietary foreign exchange and fixed income
trading, which
adds diversity to earnings but is opportunistic and can result
in earnings
volatility. Trading is, however, subject to a robust limits
framework.
Fitch views trade finance-focused banks as more exposed to
global economic
cycles and to operational risk than commercial and retail
banking businesses.
Therefore, BCP's ratings are somewhat constrained by the company
profile,
especially taking into account the bank's fairly moderate size,
franchise and
high credit risk concentrations. However, compared with
Fitch-rated trade
finance peers, BCP's franchise is more diversified by business
line and
earnings, particularly given the bank's ancillary wealth
management operations
as well as treasury activity.
BCP has low levels of impaired loans (impaired loans/gross
customer loans of
1.9% at end-9M16) but asset quality should be viewed in
conjunction with the
bank's high sensitivity to event risk from large business
concentrations by
obligor, industry and geography. Particularly, a default by more
than one major
client could put significant pressure on the bank's
creditworthiness.
Performance is satisfactory but can vary over the economic
cycle. Despite
falling commodity prices and global trade volumes, profitability
increased in
2015 when BCP benefited from healthy foreign exchange trading
gains (partly
proprietary trading but mainly from specific customer
transactions), stable net
interest income and improving fees and commission generation.
Low loan
impairment charges and firm cost control also support earnings.
Net income strengthened 27.6% yoy in 9M16, due to a strong
increase in business
volumes and low impairment charges. We expect impairments to
reduce over coming
quarters as they are largely related to non-core assets but
given the current
challenging operating environment due to weaker global trade,
there is a
moderate risk that these trends will reverse.
Internal capital generation is modest but has been adequate to
sustain gradual
business growth. Similarly to other trade finance banks, Fitch
believes that
capital levels are not fully commensurate with risk. BCP's
capital ratios are
above minimum regulatory levels (end-2015: Basel III Tier 1
ratio of 15.4%
versus a regulatory minimum of 10.5%), but capital is highly
sensitive to shocks
given the bank's moderate size in absolute terms and
concentration and
operational risks.
For funding, BCP relies mainly on short-term interbank borrowing
as well as
corporate deposits from long-standing trade finance customers.
The funding base
is mainly in foreign currency (euro and USD), it is also
concentrated and
short-term, but BCP's liquidity is healthy given the short-term
nature of its
trade finance assets and fairly large holdings of liquid assets.
SUPPORT RATING
BCP is 69%-owned by Borak SA, a holding company controlled by
the Turkish
Karamehmet family, and 31%-owned by Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S.
(YKB;
BBB/Negative/bbb-). In Fitch's view, the probability of YKB
providing support
for BCP in case of need is limited and will be most likely in
conjunction with
Borak SA or the Karamehmet family. While Borak SA's ability to
support BCP
cannot be determined reliably, we believe that YKB would have a
strong ability
to provide any required support given BCP's size relative to the
Turkish bank.
BCP's Support Rating of '4', which according to our methodology,
implies a
minimum support-driven IDR of 'B' reflects our view of YKB's
propensity to
support BCP in case of need. It factors in BCP's limited role in
the group,
which is primarily in the form of exchange of information and
the sharing of
some common customers, and, in Fitch's opinion, manageable
reputational risk for
YKB if it did not support BCP in case of need.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs and VIABILITY RATING
The bank's VR and IDRs are high relative to other Fitch-rated
trade finance
banks, and somewhat constrained by the bank's business model. An
upgrade to the
rating is possible should BCP successfully diversify its
business and revenues,
most likely via sustained and controlled growth in its wealth
management
activities, while maintaining it sound risk control framework.
An upgrade would
be contingent on sound financial metrics being maintained and
further
strengthening of its core capital base.
The ratings could be downgraded if management's solid track
record is
undermined, for example, by a sharp decline in revenue or by
material
operational or credit losses. A strategic shift towards
higher-risk exposures or
increased concentrations in often volatile markets could also
result in a
downgrade, although such change is not our base case given the
bank's solid
track record.
SUPPORT RATING
BCP's Support Rating is sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of
YKB's ability
or, especially, propensity to support BCP.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banque de Commerce et de Placements
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Krista Davies
Director
+44 20 3530 1579
Committee Chairperson
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 203 530 1095
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015749
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
