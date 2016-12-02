(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Seminole Tribe of
Florida's (STOF) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from
'BBB-'. Fitch has
also affirmed the gaming division's parity debt at 'BBB' and the
tribe's special
obligation bonds at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full
list of rating
actions follows at the end of this release.
Fitch's upgrade of STOF's IDR reflects the diminishing
uncertainty over the
tribe's ability to continue offering table games and established
track record of
adherence to prudent financial policies. Fitch's increased
confidence the tribe
will maintain leverage below 2.0x (including tribal debt)
through its planned
development pipeline are also reflected in the IDR's upgrade to
'BBB'. The IDR
also incorporates the STOF's gaming division's strong operating
and financial
profile.
DIMINISHING REGULATORY OVERHANG
The recent court ruling in favor of STOF helps to alleviate a
previous overhang
for the credit. Under the current compact, STOF's authority to
offer table games
expired in July 2015 but operations continued as usual as both
sides negotiated
a new compact and filed suits against each other. In November
2016, a U.S.
district court found that the exception to STOF's five-year
limitation to offer
table games was triggered due to the state allowing another
entity to offer
banked table games. Therefore, the tribe has the right to offer
banked table
games for the compact's entire 20-year term ending 2030 at its
seven locations.
The state has until early December to file an appeal.
Fitch feels that the risk of additional significant competition
in STOF's
primary markets, another historical overhang, is benign.
Political momentum for
passing legislature permitting large-scale casinos has cooled,
since the
initiative failed to gain traction after Spectrum Group's 2013
study.
Additionally, Fitch believes that the recent court ruling gives
STOF a greater
seat at the table if the state picks back up expansion talks,
since the ruling
frees the tribe from making compact payments.
GOVERNANCE TRACK RECORD
STOF has a six-year track record of political stability while
instituting sound
financial policies and building reserves. STOF continues to
operate the tribal
government at a surplus and grow tribal cash reserves. The
tribe's reserves as
of Sept. 30, 2015 provide for about five months of governmental
operations
including per capita payments, an improvement from less than a
month of
operations prior to a largely new council being elected in May
2011.
In September 2016, STOF tribal council removed Chairman James
Billie.
Subsequently, the tribe held a special election in which
Marcellus Osceola, Jr.
was elected. However, the October special election is being
contested and a new
special election is scheduled for December 29. The election
results from October
were close between Billie and Osceola and there were two other
candidates
garnering about 12% of the vote each. To Fitch's best
understanding, all of the
major candidates for the Chairman post in the upcoming election
support the
tribe's current prudent policies.
In removing Chairman Billie, the council acted on a recall
petition filed by
tribal members. The petition cited "various issues with policies
and procedures
of the chairman's office." However, it is to Fitch's best
knowledge that the
action was not related to any improprieties that may lead to
sanctions or
penalties by the federal or state authorities against the tribe
or its gaming
operations.
STRONG OPERATING AND FINANCIAL PROFILE
Fitch's previous leverage threshold for STOF's 'BBB' IDR was
1.5x, including the
tribal debt. However, Fitch increased STOF's leverage
sensitivities by 0.5x due
to the established track record of prudent financial policies
and the
diminishing uncertainty surrounding the tribe's ability to offer
table games on
a go-forward basis. The diminished probability of a large-scale
expansion in
STOF's markets also supports the new sensitivities. The previous
leverage
sensitivities were conservative due to concerns around the
aforementioned
issues.
STOF's financial metrics including tribal debt are strong for
the 'BBB' IDR. As
a result of EBITDA growth and a heavy mix of amortizing debt in
STOF's capital
structure, STOF's total debt/EBITDA ratio as of Sept. 30, 2016
improved to 1.1x
from 1.3x for the prior year's period. Excluding the tribe's
special obligation
bonds, leverage is 0.8x. Debt service coverage is 5.5x including
the special
obligations bonds and is 7.2x with gaming division debt only,
both higher on a
year-over-year basis.
Fitch expects STOF to maintain a credit profile consistent with
a 'BBB' rating
through its planned development pipeline at its existing
properties. There is
room for leverage to exceed the 2.0x 'BBB' IDR threshold
temporarily if Fitch
expects leverage to decline back below 2.0x over a 12-24 month
time horizon.
STOF intends to expand its flagship properties, which we expect
to result in
additional borrowing and leverage to increase above this
threshold. Fitch
forecasts leverage to temporarily peak during FY2018 (fiscal
year ends Sept. 30)
at 2.1x before declining back below 2.0x within a 12-month time
frame.
Fitch views STOF's planned expansion favorably given the
strength in the
underlying operating environment and benefits it will provide to
STOF's
competitive positioning. STOF's gaming division continues to
experience steady,
positive operating trends compared to more flat growth seen in
other U.S. gaming
markets. STOF's gaming division revenues and EBITDA for the
fiscal year ending
Sept. 30, 2015 both grew by 4% on a year-over-year basis. STOF
has sizable
gaming operations in two distinct, populous Florida markets and
benefits from
having no competition in Tampa and limited competition in
southeast Florida.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--STOF maintains table game operations and pays a slightly
higher compact fee
percentage under a newly renegotiated compact;
--Low single-digit revenue and EBITDA growth with more notable
upticks in years
when Tampa and Hollywood projects open;
--Tribal distributions and casino maintenance capex levels
consistent with the
past few years;
--Debt paydown follows the amortization schedule. New debt to
fund expansion and
refinance the incremental term loan maturing in 2017 amortizes
at a similar
rate.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not anticipate additional upward rating momentum in
the near term.
However, further upward rating momentum is possible and would be
consistent with
STOF adopting and broadly articulating more conservative
leverage targets to its
creditors. Fitch believes that 1.5x total debt/EBITDA is
consistent with a
'BBB+' IDR given STOF's operating profile. When considering an
upgrade, Fitch
would also consider the tribe's governmental financial policies
and established
reserves as well as the regulatory environment vis-a-vis the
compact and the
potential for new competition.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
Negative Outlook or a downgrade in the IDR to 'BBB-':
--Leverage increasing above 2.0x for extended period of time
(longer than 24
months) due to operating pressure or incremental borrowing.
There is capacity in
the ratings for leverage to increase slightly above 2.0x in
conjunction with
expansion-related financing if Fitch expects STOF to deleverage
back to below
2.0x within 12-24 months;
--A decline in the tribe's reserves related to operating
pressure on the gaming
division and/or the tribe running deficits.
LIQUIDITY
STOF's liquidity is strong with considerable cash balances at
the governmental
and the gaming division levels. The nearest maturity is the
incremental term
loan in 2017, at which point a $237 million balloon will be
remaining. STOF
could also look to refinance the 2005B gaming division bonds,
which become
callable around the same time. STOF's gaming division maintains
modest positive
free cash flow (FCF) after tribal distributions, which it uses
for debt
reduction, capex or to grow cash balances. The tribe operates
the government at
a surplus and cash balances have been growing since 2011.
Outside of gaming, the
tribe also receives dividends from its Hard Rock International
business.
TRANSACTION-SPECIFIC RATINGS
Fitch rates the gaming revenue debt on par with the IDR and the
special
obligation bonds a notch below the IDR. Fitch had historically
rated STOF's
gaming revenue bonds & term loans one notch above the IDR to
reflect their
seniority in the casino revenue trustee guided waterfall and
other additional
security features. However, Fitch compresses issue-specific
ratings as entities
move up the ratings scale. The special obligations bonds'
notching below the IDR
reflects their subordinated position in the flow of funds
relative to the gaming
revenue debt.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch upgrades the following rating:
Seminole Tribe of Florida
--IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--$175 million gaming division bonds, series 2005B to at 'BBB';
--$566 million term loan B due 2020 at 'BBB';
--$277 million incremental term loan B due 2017 at 'BBB';
--$335 million special obligation bonds, series 2007A&B at
'BBB-';
--$46 million special obligation bonds, series 2008A at 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Colin Mansfield, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0899
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Alex Bumazhny, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9179
Committee Chairperson
John Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Dec. 1, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
