(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Torchmark Corporation's (TMK) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings for TMK's insurance subsidiaries at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's ratings on TMK reflect the company's very strong and stable operating profitability, strong competitive position in its niche small-face-amount life and supplemental health insurance markets, reasonable financial leverage and below-average exposure to interest rate risk. The ratings also reflect the quality of the statutory capitalization of TMK's insurance subsidiaries, which is negatively affected by the companies' investment in parent company senior debt and preferred stock. Fitch considers TMK's operating earnings and cash flow to be very strong and stable. The company has consistently generated return on equity (ROE) of between 13% and 15% over the past decade. Through the first nine months of 2016, the company's pre-tax operating earnings were approximately $609 million and ROE was 14.7%, which is stable from the same period in 2015. This level of earnings resulted in interest coverage of 10.7x for the first nine months of 2016, which is down from 11.8x for the same period in 2015 due to a temporary elevation of financial leverage, but is in line with Fitch's expectations for the company's current rating category. TMK maintains a strong competitive position marketing individual life and supplemental health insurance in a number of niche markets such as union and credit union members, juvenile and senior life insurance consumers, and active and retired military officers. Its competitive position benefits from distinct distribution channels that target these specific niches. Fitch views TMK as having below-average exposure to interest rate-sensitive businesses given the company's focus on protection oriented life and health insurance businesses. However, the company's ability to grow excess interest income margins continues to be constrained due to ongoing low interest rates. Fitch considers TMK's financial leverage to be reasonable for its operating profile and within expectations for its current rating category. Financial leverage was 27% at Sept. 30, 2016, which is up slightly from 25% at year-end 2015 due to $400 million in new debt during second quarter 2016 partially offset by a $250 million bond maturity. Fitch considers TMK's debt service to be strong, supported by the consistently strong operating performance of TMK's insurance subsidiaries, which provide the holding company with robust cash flow. TMK uses these cash flows mainly for debt service and significant share repurchases. Fitch views TMK's Prism score of 'Strong' to be reasonable for the company's current 'A+' IFS rating given the stability of its earnings and cash flow. The company's consolidated total adjusted capital (TAC) and NAIC RBC at year-end 2015 were $1.4 billion and 317%, respectively. The company's RBC was down from 327% year-end 2014, and is currently modestly below management's target RBC of 325. Due to the ownership of a portion of TMK's outstanding senior debt and preferred stock, Fitch believes the insurance subsidiaries' quality of capital is weaker than reported RBC would imply. These parent company investments are taken into consideration in the company's Prism score. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include: --Improved capital adequacy that results in a Prism score approaching 'Very Strong', or an RBC ratio above 350% with sustained or improved capital quality; --Financial leverage of 20% or below and total financings commitments ratio below 0.40x; --GAAP earnings-based interest coverage ratio 13 times or above. Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include: --Return on equity of 12% or less; --A reduction in capitalization that results in a Prism score of 'Adequate' or an RBC ratio below 290% with sustained or worsened capital quality; --Financial leverage above 30% or total financings commitments ratio above 0.55x; --GAAP earnings-based interest coverage ratio below 8x. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Torchmark Corporation --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --9.25% senior debentures due 2019 at 'BBB+'; --7.875% senior notes due 2023 at 'BBB+'; --3.8% senior notes due 2022 at 'BBB+'; --5.875% junior subordinated debentures due 2052 at 'BBB-'; --6.125% junior subordinated debentures due 2056 at 'BBB-'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'. Liberty National Life Insurance Company United American Insurance Company Globe Life & Accident Insurance Company American Income Life Insurance Company --IFS at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. 