(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
Banco BMG S.A. (BMG)
at 'BB-'/Outlook Negative. See the full list of rating actions
at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The affirmation of BMG's Viability Rating (VR), IDRs and
National Ratings
reflects Fitch's view on the expected improvement in funding and
capitalization
resulting from the upcoming sale of BMG's 40% share of its joint
venture
partnership (JV) with Itau Unibanco in the payroll deductible
lending business
(Consignado). As announced in late September of this year, Itau
Unibanco, IDR
'BB+'/'AAA(bra)'), which owns the remaining 60%, will be paying
approximately
BRL1.28 billion updated by CDI interest rate since Dec. 31,
2015, to BMG upon
the closing of the sale. The sale is expected to take place
before year-end,
following regulatory approval. The proceeds are expected to
strengthen BMG's
credit metrics, mainly the regulatory capitalization ratios,
while it continues
to grow its core business of credit card lending backed by
payroll deduction
('cartao de credito consignado'). Despite the sale of all of its
JV
shareholdings to Itau Unibanco, the two banks will continue to
maintain an
association via a 10-year agreement for the distribution of the
JV's
payroll-backed loans on an exclusive basis through the
distribution channels
linked to BMG.
The ratings also consider BMG's challenge to maintain its asset
quality in the
continued challenging macroeconomic scenario that will limit
operational
profitability. BMG had been operating with a more comfortable
liquidity position
since transferring most of its consignado loan portfolio to the
JV over the past
two years and since deciding to stop growing and then exit its
vehicle finance
business. Using its excess liquidity, the bank has reduced the
amount of its
more expensive liabilities including prepaying a portion of its
subordinated
bonds due in 2019 and 2020 at a discount. The bank had also
diversified its
funding, increasing the amount of stable deposits rather than
depending on asset
sales and overseas funding.
While BMG will no longer be able to benefit from its soon to be
sold 40% equity
in earnings in the JV, it will be able to use the proceeds to
support the growth
of its core business segments, which have already seen their
exposure grow by
slightly more than 175% during the last 12 months. Fitch
believes management
will conservatively manage the expansion of its payroll
deductible credit card
segment, in which BMG has considerable expertise and a 60%
market share.
Management is cognizant that increased competition in the
segment will impact
its share but it also comfortable that there is sufficient
demand - especially
with the expected improvement in the economy (Fitch forecasts
that Brazil's GDP
will grow by 1.2% in 2017 and even more in 2018 - following
negative growth in
2016). Even if the recovery is delayed, the weak operating
environment is
expected to have a lower impact on this product than it has on
its other credit
products such as pre-owned vehicle financing and commercial
lending. The bank's
'cartao de credito consignado' portfolio balance has already
reached BRL4.9
billion at Sept. 30, 2016.
To support such growth, the bank had recently enhanced its risk
management team
and has maintained sophisticated systems for risk mitigation. In
view of the
still weak operating environment, the credit approval process is
expected to
remain cautiously selective as to new credit disbursements in
its core segments.
The bank continues to amortize the goodwill expense from past
purchases of other
banks and this amount is now reduced to approximately BRL700
million. BMG
continues to carefully monitor its cost controls; however,
profitability was
impacted by high expenses resulting from the positioning of its
Payroll Credit
Card business and the need for provisioning in its commercial
credit portfolio
which offset the still-low revenues from its remaining core
business. BMG was
able to report positive earnings during the third quarter 2016
as a result of a
non-recurring fee from Grupo Generali in the amount of Euro45
million (about
BRL164 million) in exchange for an exclusive right to distribute
Grupo
Generali's insurance products through BMG's business channels
over the next 20
years.
The Negative Outlook on the IDR was maintained as it reflects
Fitch's view that
many of the key credit metrics of this mid-sized wholesale bank
are highly
influenced by the operating environment and could see further
pressure
considering our expectations for continued weakness in the
domestic operating
environment, as evidenced by the still negative outlook assigned
by Fitch to the
Brazilian banking sector.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BMG's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are based on
Fitch's view that BMG
is not considered to be a domestically important financial
institution, due to
the size of its deposit and loan market share. As such it is
unlikely to receive
external support from the Brazilian sovereign.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
BMG's subordinated debt is rated three notches below its VR to
reflect its
subordinated status. It has thus been affirmed due to the
affirmation of the
bank's VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR and NATIONAL RATINGS
BMG's ratings could be downgraded in case of further sustained
deterioration in
its asset quality (non-performing loans over 90 days remaining
above 3%) and
weak performance (such as a continued negative operating
profit-to-risk-weighted
assets, and/or a deterioration in capitalization (Fitch Core
Capital
falling below 12%).
A revision in the Outlook to Stable is unlikely in the short-
and medium-term as
it is contingent on significant improvements in operational
profitability and a
sustained improvement in the impaired loan ratio (D-H) to below
6% of total
loans while BMG's FCC remains above 13%. An operating
profit-to-risk-weighted
assets ratio above 2% would trigger a positive rating review by
Fitch. ]
SENIOR UNSECURED AND SUBORDINATED DEBT ]
Senior and subordinated debt ratings would generally move
together with the
bank's Long-Term IDR. The subordinated debt will remain three
notches below the
bank's IDR.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco BMG:
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BB-'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B';
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'BB-'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-Term Local Currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb-';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor 'No Floor';
--National long-term rating at 'A(bra)'; Outlook Negative;
--National short-term rating at 'F2(bra)';
--Subordinated notes due 2019 & 2020
Long-term foreign currency rating at 'B-';
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Robert Stoll
Director
+1-212-908-9155
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Pedro Gomes
Director
+55 11 4504 2604
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9137
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015807
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
