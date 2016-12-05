(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Changde Urban
Construction and Investment Group Co., Ltd. (CUCI) first-time
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB-'. The
Outlook is
Stable.
At the same time, Fitch has assigned CUCI's proposed senior
unsecured US dollar
notes an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'. The offshore notes will
be directly
issued by CUCI.
The proposed notes will constitute CUCI's direct, unconditional,
unsubordinated,
senior unsecured obligations and rank pari passu with other all
other present
and future unsecured obligations. The final ratings on the
proposed US dollar
notes are contingent upon the receipt of final documents
conforming to
information already received. Net proceeds will be used for
general corporate
purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Linked to Changde Municipality: CUCI's ratings are linked to,
but not equalised
with, Fitch's internal assessment of the creditworthiness of
Changde
municipality. This linkage reflects 100% municipal ownership of
CUCI, strong
government control and oversight and the strategic importance of
CUCI's
operations to the municipality. These factors result in a high
likelihood of the
municipality extending extraordinary support to CUCI, if needed.
Therefore, CUCI
is classified as a credit-linked public-sector entity under
Fitch's Rating of
Public-Sector Entities criteria.
Changde's Sound Creditworthiness: Changde is the third-largest
economy in Hunan
province in terms of gross regional product (GRP) and ranks
among the first
quartile of all China's prefecture-level cities. Changde's GRP
growth
outperformed the provincial and national average, while its
budgetary
performance improved over the last three years. The
municipality's strengths are
partly mitigated by its moderately high contingent liabilities
arising from
municipal-owned entities.
Strong Strategic Importance: CUCI is Changde municipality's
major urban
infrastructure construction arm. The municipality has appointed
CUCI as the
primary land developer to carry out projects in and around the
city. CUCI plays
an important role in implementing the city's urban planning and
development
blueprint.
Tight Control and Supervision: CUCI is controlled ultimately by
Changde
municipality, which closely monitors its financing plan and debt
level. CUCI
needs to regularly report its budget performance and its board
members, except
for employee representatives, are all appointed by the
municipality.
Integration with Municipality - Midrange: The municipality has
provided monetary
and non-monetary support to CUCI. The support includes capital
injections and
subsidies to fund CUCI's business, which mainly consists of city
functional
services provided on the municipality's behalf, and to partly
fund CUCI's
capital expenditure and debt servicing.
'B' Category Standalone Profile: CUCI's standalone credit
profile is constrained
by its public-service nature in developing public infrastructure
and helping
develop Changde city's economy. The scope of the company's
commercial-oriented
operations is limited.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A stronger or more explicit support commitment from Changde
municipality,
notably through a long-term financing contract, may trigger
positive rating
action on CUCI. Significant changes to CUCI's strategic
importance, dilution of
municipal shareholding, or reduced explicit and implicit
municipal support could
widen the gap between CUCI's rating and Fitch's assessment of
Changde's
creditworthiness.
An upgrade or downgrade of Fitch's internal credit view on
Changde municipality
may trigger similar rating action on CUCI.
Any rating action on CUCI will result in similar rating action
on the proposed
senior unsecured US dollar notes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Lin Pei
Associate Director
+852 2263 9912
Tertiary Analyst
Ark Huang
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3153
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015851
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001