CHICAGO, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to The
Allstate Corporation's (Allstate) new $550 million 3.28% senior
notes due 2026
and $700 million 4.20% senior notes due 2046; the issuance is
anticipated to
close on Dec. 8, 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings for the new offerings are equivalent to the rating
on Allstate's
existing senior debt. Proceeds from the issuance will be used
for general
corporate purposes, including in part to fund its recently
announced,
approximately $1.4 billion acquisition of consumer protection
plan provider,
SquareTrade Holding Company, Inc. Fitch expects pro forma
financial leverage
following the senior note issuance to increase to 24.8% from
20.9% at Sept. 30,
2016.
Fitch last reviewed the ratings of Allstate and its insurance
operating
subsidiaries on July 12, 2016. For more details, see Fitch's
press release at
www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for Allstate that could lead to an upgrade
include:
--Sustainable capital position measured by net leverage
excluding life company
capital below 3.8x and a score approaching 'Very Strong' on
Fitch's Prism
capital model;
--No material deterioration in underwriting profitability of the
property/casualty operations from current levels.
Given its Negative Outlook, Fitch considers an upgrade of
Allstate Life
Insurance Company (ALIC) unlikely over the near- to
intermediate-term. The
following rating triggers could result in a revision of ALIC's
Outlook to Stable
from Negative:
--An improvement in statutory Risky Assets/TAC ratio to 200%
with operating
performance remaining stable;
--Fitch's view of its strategic importance changes to 'Core'
from 'Very
Important'.
Given its relatively small size and scale, American Heritage
Life Insurance
Company (AHLIC) is unlikely to be upgraded in the near- to
intermediate-term,
but the following could result in an upgrade over the longer
term:
--Fitch's view of its strategic importance changes to 'Very
Important' from
'Important' or if the agency's view of parent support merits a
greater degree of
uplift.
Key rating triggers for Allstate that could lead to a downgrade
include:
--A prolonged decline in underwriting profitability that is
inconsistent with
industry averages or is driven by an effort to grow market share
during soft
pricing conditions;
--Significant deterioration in capital strength as measured by
Fitch's capital
model, NAIC risk-based capital, and statutory net leverage.
Specifically, if net
leverage excluding life company capital approached 5x it would
place downward
pressure on ratings;
--Significant increases in financial leverage ratio to greater
than 30%;
--Liquid assets at the holding company of less than one year's
interest expense,
and preferred and common dividends.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade for ALIC
include:
--Statutory Risky Assets/TAC ratio deteriorates further;
--Fitch's view of its strategic importance weakens.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade for AHLIC
include:
--Financial performance or capitalization deteriorates
significantly;
--Fitch's view of its strategic importance weakens.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Allstate Corporation
--$550 million 3.28% senior notes due 2026 at 'BBB+';
--$700 million 4.20% senior notes due 2046 at 'BBB+'.
Fitch currently rates the Allstate entities as follows:
The Allstate Corporation
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'A-'/Stable Outlook;
--Preferred stock at 'BB+';
--Commercial paper at 'F2';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2'.
The following senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+':
--6.75% $177 million debenture due May 15, 2018;
--7.45% $317 million debenture due May 16, 2019;
--3.15% $500 million debenture due June 15, 2023;
--6.125% $159 million note due Dec. 15, 2032;
--5.35% $323 million note due June 1, 2033;
--5.55% $546 million note due May 9, 2035;
--5.95% $386 million note due April 1, 2036;
--6.9% $165 million debenture due May 15, 2038;
--5.2% $62 million note due Jan. 15, 2042;
--4.5% $500 million note due June 15, 2043.
The following junior subordinated debt at 'BBB-':
--6.125% $224 million debenture due May 15, 2067;
--5.10% $500 million subordinated debenture due Jan. 15, 2053;
--5.75% $800 million subordinated debenture due Aug. 15, 2053;
--6.5% $500 million debenture due May 15, 2067.
Allstate Insurance Company
Allstate County Mutual Insurance Co.
Allstate Indemnity Co.
Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co.
Allstate Texas Lloyd's
Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Co.
Encompass Home and Auto Insurance Co.
Encompass Independent Insurance Co.
Encompass Insurance Company of America
Encompass Insurance Company of Massachusetts
Encompass Property and Casualty Co.
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'A+'/Stable Outlook.
American Heritage Life Insurance Co.
--IFS at 'A'/Stable Outlook.
Allstate Life Insurance Co.
Allstate Life Insurance Co. of NY
--IFS at 'A'/Negative Outlook.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: July 11, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
