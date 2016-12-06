(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BBB-' rating to the
expected senior unsecured notes due 2026 issued by CBL &
Associates Limited
Partnership. Net proceeds are expected to be used to reduce
amounts outstanding
under its revolving credit facilities and for general corporate
purposes. A full
list of Fitch's current ratings for CBL follows at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch views CBL as having weaker access to capital (particularly
unsecured debt
and equity) than most other investment grade REITs, although
Fitch views
positively the company's access to the unsecured bond market via
this issuance.
Market sentiment for 'B' malls generally and CBL specifically
has eroded given
the challenges ascertaining the long-term productivity and
financability of this
asset class.
These factors are balanced by Fitch's expectation of otherwise
positively
trending and investment grade leverage and fixed-charge coverage
(FCC) metrics.
Further, while 'B' malls are less financeable than most
traditional real estate
assets, they are considerably more financeable than niche asset
classes such as
casinos, data centers and hospitals.
EVOLVING ACCESS TO UNSECURED DEBT CAPITAL
Mortgage availability for 'B' malls is less plentiful and more
discerning than
it was in prior years. Similarly, Fitch views CBL's access to
non-bank unsecured
debt capital to be at the lower end of the spectrum attributable
to both its
asset class and being a less-seasoned issuer. Prior to this
offering, CBL last
raised unsecured bonds via a $300 million offering in October
2014 and $450
million via its inaugural unsecured bond offering in November
2013. In 4Q'15,
the company obtained a $350 million, two-year unsecured bank
term loan
(extendable to 2019 at the company's option) after a terminated
bond offering in
3Q'15, which Fitch views as a weaker form of unsecured debt
issuance.
The company does not have any unsecured debt maturities until
2018 (including
company extension options), when $450 million of term loans come
due. However,
the company typically has meaningful amounts drawn on its
unsecured lines of
credit (40% drawn as of Sept. 30, 2016), and the use of proceeds
from this
offering will be used to repay outstanding debts.
SECURED MATURITIES WEIGH ON LIQUIDITY
CBL's base case liquidity ratio of 0.9x through the end of 2018
is low for the
rating and constrained by more than $1.4 billion of pro rata
debt maturities
through 2018-end. Liquidity coverage improves to 2.5x under a
scenario whereby
the company refinances 80% of secured debt with new mortgages.
Fitch expects the
company will seek to address these debt maturities via draws on
the company's
unsecured revolving credit facilities, asset sale net proceeds,
and new secured
debt refinancings or give backs to lenders.
Fitch defines liquidity coverage as sources of liquidity divided
by uses of
liquidity. Sources of liquidity include unrestricted cash,
availability under
unsecured revolving credit facilities, and projected retained
cash flow from
operating activities after dividends. Uses of liquidity include
pro-rata debt
maturities, expected recurring capital expenditures and
remaining development
costs.
INVESTMENT-GRADE CREDIT METRICS; SLIGHTLY HIGH LEVERAGE
CBL's LTM leverage was 6.5x at Sept. 30, 2016, as compared with
6.6x and 6.5x as
of Dec. 31, 2015 and 2014, respectively. Fitch expects that
leverage will remain
in the high 6.0x's into 2018, driven by low single-digit SSNOI
growth and asset
sales, offset by (re)development spending. Should CBL continue
to return
over-levered mortgages to lenders, leverage could improve
towards 6x.
Fitch recently revised the treatment of REIT cumulative
perpetual preferred
stock to 50% equity credit from 100%. CBL's LTM leverage based
on net debt
including 50% of preferred stock was 6.9x at Sept. 30, 2016,
slightly lower from
both Dec. 31, 2015 and 2014.
Fixed-charge coverage was 2.3x for the trailing 12 months (TTM)
ended Sept. 30,
2016, and Fitch expects it to remain in the low 2x's area over
the next 12-24
months. This level is appropriate for the rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for CBL include:
--SSNOI growth of 1% annual growth in 2016-2017;
--Development/redevelopment spend of $250-330 million annually
in 2016-2017. The
weighted average initial yield on cost for projects coming
online is
approximately 8%;
--Non-core asset sales totalling $40 million. The forecasted
capitalization rate
is 7%-9% given the lower-productivity nature of the assets;
--Recurring capital expenditures of $100 million annually in
2016-2017,
reflecting the reduced real estate footprint given asset sales
and lender
givebacks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a negative impact on the
company's ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Should Fitch's opinion of CBL's access to debt and equity
capital fail to
improve;
--Failure to execute the asset repositioning strategy as a
result of weaker
liquidity in, or unattractive valuations of lower-tier
properties;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.0x
(leverage before
preferred stock for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2016 was 6.5x);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
1.8x (coverage
for the TTM ended Sept. 30, 2016 was 2.3x);
--Reduced financial flexibility stemming from sustained high
secured leverage
and/or significant utilization under lines of credit;
--Failure to maintain unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured
debt (based on a
stressed 9% cap rate) around 2.0x (coverage was 1.9x as of Sept.
30, 2016).
While Fitch does not envision positive rating momentum in the
near term, the
following factors may have a positive impact on CBL's ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
2.5x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates CBL as follows:
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB-';
--Preferred stock 'BB'.
CBL & Associates Limited Partnership
--Long-term IDR 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured lines of credit 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured term loans 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Britton Costa, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Committee Chairperson
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9153
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: June, 16, 2016.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based compensation and include operating income
from discontinued
operations and Fitch's estimate of recurring cash distributions
from joint
venture operations;
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires approximately $25 million of cash for working
capital purposes
which is otherwise unavailable to repay debt;
--Fitch has included 50% of the company's cumulative perpetual
preferred stock
as debt for purposes of calculating certain leverage metrics.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage - Effective from 17 August 2015 to 27
September 2016 (pub. 17
Aug 2015)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
