(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: FP Turbo Series 2016-1 Trust
here
SYDNEY, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned FP Turbo
Series 2016-1
Trust expected ratings as listed below. The transaction is a
securitisation of
finance and operating vehicle leases originated by Fleet
Partners Pty Limited
(FleetPartners). The ratings are as follows:
AUD66.00m Class A1 notes: 'F1+(EXP)sf'
AUD165.00m Class A2 notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable
AUD31.02m Class B notes: 'NR(EXP)sf'
AUD12.87m Class C notes: 'NR(EXP)sf'
AUD8.58m Class D notes: 'NR(EXP)sf'
AUD15.51m Class E notes: 'NR(EXP)sf'
AUD7.92m Class F notes: 'NR(EXP)sf'
AUD6.60m Class G notes: 'NR(EXP)sf'
AUD16.50m Seller notes: 'NR(EXP)sf'
The notes will be issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in
its capacity as
trustee of FP Turbo Series 2016-1 Trust. The assignment of the
final rating is
contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already
received.
The total collateral pool consisted of 10,032 receivables with a
current balance
of AUD322,420,816 at the 25 November 2016 cut-off date.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Residual Value Risk Present: This is the second term
securitisation by
FleetPartners to include operating leases within the lease
portfolio. The
lessees are a broad mix of small-to-medium entities (SMEs)
through to large
corporations and government entities. Residual value (RV) and
vehicle servicing
risk are present within the transaction due to the inclusion of
operating
leases, along with credit risk. Fitch assumes 'AAAsf' RV losses
of 12.3%.
Large Lessee Concentration: The pool's 20 largest obligors
account for about
37.4% of the asset balance. Fitch deems this concentration
higher than we
usually observe in consumer ABS transactions. Fitch has
therefore derived
default assumptions while considering lessee concentrations and
correlation
risks, in line with its SME criteria.
Sufficient Enhancement: The transaction incorporates a
sequential pay/pro-rata
pay structure, consistent with other ABS transactions. Initial
hard credit
enhancement (CE) to the 'AAAsf' notes totals 30.0%. Pro-rata
paydown will
commence when hard CE reaches 45.0%, subject to transaction
performance. Overall
CE is sufficient to cover the Fitch 'AAAsf' stressed cumulative
net loss
assumption in all Fitch scenarios. The transaction also
comprises a vehicle
servicing account to enable the issuer to fund operating lease
vehicle servicing
obligations.
Mixed Collateral Included: The collateral backing the
transaction comprises
lease receivables backed by a mix of cars, light and heavy
commercial vehicles
and equipment, with a weighted-average seasoning of 19 months
and an average
receivable size of AUD32,139. Operating leases comprise 82% and
finance leases
18% of the portfolio. Historically, FleetPartners' 30+ day
delinquencies have
generally tracked below Fitch's Dinkum ABS Index
EXPECTED RATING SENSITIVITIES
Increases in the frequency of defaults, decreases in recoveries
or decreases in
vehicle sale prices could produce loss levels higher than
Fitch's base-case,
which could result in negative rating action on the notes. Fitch
evaluated the
sensitivity of FP Turbo Series 2016-1 Trust's expected ratings
to changes in
these factors and a combination of these factors over the life
of the
transaction.
Its analysis found that the expected rating of the class A1
notes was not
affected by any of the stress scenarios. The class A2 notes were
affected as
follows:
Expected effect on the note rating of increased defaults:
Increase base-case defaults by 10%: 'AA+sf'
Increase base-case defaults by 25%: 'AA+sf'
Increase base-case defaults by 50%: 'AA-sf'
Expected effect on the note rating of decreased recoveries:
Reduce base-case recovery and RV sales proceeds by 10%: 'AA+sf'
Reduce base-case recovery and RV sales proceeds by 25%: 'AA-sf'
Reduce base-case recovery and RV sales proceeds by 50%: 'BBB-sf'
Expected effect on the note rating of increased defaults and
decreased
recoveries:
Increase default base-case by 10%; reduce recovery and RV sales
proceeds by 10%:
'AAsf'
Increase default base-case by 25%; reduce base-case recovery and
RV sales
proceeds by 25%: 'Asf'
Increase default base-case by 50%; reduce base-case recovery and
RV sales
proceeds by 50%: 'BBsf'
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS
A description of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) disclosed in the offering document that
relate to the
underlying asset pool is available by accessing the appendix
referenced under
"Related Research" below. The appendix also contains a
comparison of these RW&Es
to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class as detailed
in the Special
Report titled, "Representations, Warranties and Enforcement
Mechanisms in Global
Structured Finance Transactions," dated 31 May 2016.
DATA ADEQUACY
As part of its ongoing monitoring, Fitch conducted a review of a
small targeted
sample of FleetPartners' origination files and found the
information contained
in the reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the
originator's policies
and practices and the other information provided to the agency
about the asset
portfolio.
Fitch sought to receive a third-party assessment conducted on
the asset
portfolio information, but none was made available. Overall,
Fitch's assessment
of the asset pool information relied upon for the agency's
rating analysis
according to its applicable rating methodologies indicates that
it is adequately
reliable.
Key rating drivers and expected rating sensitivities are further
discussed in
the corresponding presale report titled, "FP Turbo Series 2016-1
Trust",
published today.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
-Line-by-line information and stratifications on the transaction
pool provided
by KPMG as at 25 November 2016.
-Line-by-line data on defaults and recoveries since 2002.
-Sale proceeds from remarketed vehicles since 2002, split into
sale proceeds and
compensation payments.
-Delinquency data starting in 2008 and split into different
arrears buckets.
-Draft transaction documentation provided by King & Wood
Mallesons, the issuer's
counsel.
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Brenden Asplin, CFA
Associate Director
+612 8256 0340
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
David Carroll
Director
+612 8256 0333
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+612 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 01 Sep
2016)
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet
Securitisations (SME CLOs)
(pub. 10 Oct 2016)
here
Global Consumer ABS Rating Criteria (pub. 01 Dec 2016)
here
Global Consumer ABS Rating Criteria - EMEA Auto Residual Value
Addendum (pub. 01
Dec 2016)
here
Global Rating Criteria for CLOs and Corporate CDOs (pub. 09 Sep
2016)
here
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016)
here
Related Research
FP Turbo Series 2016-1 Trust - Appendix
here
Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global
Structured
Finance Transactions
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016285
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001