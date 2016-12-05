(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded the ratings
of two German public sector Pfandbrief (Covered Bond) programmes
and affirmed
six others following the implementation of the agency's revised
Covered Bonds
Rating Criteria published on 26 October 2016.
The following public sector covered bond programmes have been
downgraded:
-Berlin Hyp's (BHB, A+/Stable/F1+) public sector Pfandbriefe
rating downgraded
to 'AA' from 'AA+'. The Outlook is Stable
-Commerzbank AG's (CBK, BBB+/Stable/F2) public sector
Pfandbriefe downgraded to
'A+' from 'AA'; off Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Outlook Stable
The following six public sector covered bond programmes have
been affirmed at
'AAA' /Stable:
-Aareal Bank AG's (ARB, BBB+/Stable/F2) public sector
Pfandbriefe
-Bayerische Landesbank AG's (BLB, A-/Stable/F2) public sector
Pfandbriefe
-Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's (LBBW, A-/Stable/F1+) public
sector Pfandbriefe
-Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's (LBH,
A+/Stable/F1+) public sector
Pfandbriefe
-Unicredit Bank AG`s (HVB, A-/Negative/F2) public sector
Pfandbriefe
-Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale's (NLB, A-/Stable/F1)
public sector
Pfandbriefe.
The public sector covered bond ratings of BHB, CBK and NLB have
been withdrawn
for commercial reasons.
The downgrade of CBK's public sector Pfandbriefe follows an
updated full
analysis of CBK's public sector cover pool after the integration
of
Hypothekenbank Frankfurt's (HF) cover assets and outstanding
public sector
Pfandbriefe into CBK's public sector programme in May 2016. This
led to a sharp
increase in the cover pool to EUR15.9bn at end-June 2016 from
EUR2.4bn at
end-June 2015. The RWN was placed on the rating in June 2016 to
reflect
uncertainties on the outcome of a full analysis given limited
information at the
time.
CBK's programme's updated analysis resulted in a greater rating
loss rate for
the combined cover pool of 14.7% in a 'AA' rating scenario,
versus 0% for the
pre-transfer CBK pool, reflecting increased international
exposure that included
sub-investment grade rated assets (9% of the cover pool) and
further peripheral
Europe exposure (5.5% of the cover pool). The portfolio's
weighted average
rating fell to 'A-'/'BBB+' from 'AAA'/'AA+' during the same
period.
Furthermore, net present value differences in scenarios where
Fitch tested for
timely payment increased significantly, resulting from the high
coupons of HF's
outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe, significantly compressing
the spread of
the programme. Additionally the open FX position on the asset
side now exceeds
Fitch's 10% threshold. For ratings above 'A+' the combination of
the above
mentioned risks resulted in breakeven overcollateralisation (OC)
levels being
significantly above the current relied-upon OC of 14.2%.
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) Uplift
German Pfandbriefe are eligible for a maximum IDR uplift of two
notches given
their exemption from bail-in in a resolution scenario, Fitch's
assessment that
resolution of the issuer will not result in the direct
enforcement of recourse
against the cover pool and the low risk of
undercollateralisation at the point
of resolution (see Fitch's Jurisdictional Analysis of the Risk
of
Undercollateralisation of Covered Bonds - Excel file).
Fitch has assigned BHB's, BLB's, LBBW`s and NLB's public sector
programmes
one-notch IDR uplift as their Long-Term IDR's are based on
institutional
support. Their IDRs benefit from significant uplift from
support, above their
Viability Ratings (VR), which range from 'bb+' to bbb+'. For
BHB`s public sector
programme, the reduction of the IDR uplift to one notch led to
today's downgrade
of the covered bond rating.
We have assigned the other four programmes a two-notch IDR
uplift, as the banks'
Long-Term IDRs are either driven by their Viability Ratings
(VR), which is the
case for ARB, CBK and HVB or, in the case of LBH, by its
Long-Term IDR being
based on its participation in a mutual support scheme.
Payment Continuity Uplift (PCU)
Fitch has assigned a PCU of five notches to all eight public
sector programmes
based on the mandatory inclusion of liquid assets in the cover
pool matching the
maximum negative cumulated balance of cash flows for the next
180 days. Fitch
also gives credit to the larger range of refinancing options
offered for such
cover pools. In our view this provides effective protection for
interest and
principal payments for standard German public sector
Pfandbriefe.
Recovery Uplift
BHB's and CBK`s programmes could potentially achieve a two-notch
recovery uplift
but because the OC relied upon by Fitch in its analysis does not
offset the
stressed 'AA+' (BHB) and 'AA-' (CBK) credit losses for these
programmes they
have been assigned a one-notch recovery uplift.
All other public sector programmes benefit from a two-notch
recovery uplift, as
the OC Fitch takes into account compensates for credit losses
modelled in a
stress scenario corresponding to the level of their respective
covered bond
ratings, and no material downside risk to recovery expectations
has been
identified.
Breakeven OC for Ratings
Given that Fitch does not necessarily test OC for timely payment
if the covered
bond rating can be reached based on a combination of the IDR
uplift and
two-notch recovery uplift, the breakeven OC will correspond to
the stressed
credit loss for the target rating level provided this is below
the relied-upon
OC. This is the case for LBH `s programme. As the 'AAA' credit
loss exceeds the
OC previously needed for a 'AAA' rating, the 'AAA' breakeven OC
for this
programme has increased to 7% from 3.5% previously.
As per criteria, Fitch floors the breakeven OC for the rating at
the minimum
regulatory OC of 0% (or 2% on a net present value basis) when
the analysis
results in a lower breakeven OC. This is the case for BHB`s and
CBK's public
sector covered bond programmes.
Following the update of its refinancing spread levels and
fire-sale discount
assumptions NLB's breakeven OC has decreased to 18.5% from 19%.
HVB's 'AAA' breakeven OC has decreased to 12.5% from 15% as no
commingling loss
has been reflected in the breakeven OC. This is because HVB`s
IDR of 'A-'
sufficiently mitigates commingling risk for the tested 'AA'
rating on a tested
Probability of Default (PD) basis. Fitch no longer accounts for
commingling loss
in the recovery uplift assessment.
A summary of rating steps for the programmes mentioned in this
commentary can be
found in the excel file "German Covered Bond Programmes - Rating
Action Report"
dated 5 December 2016 which can be accessed in the link above.
VARIATIONS FROM CRITERIA
CBK Public Sector Pfandbriefe
Fitch has applied a variation from its 'Asset Analysis Criteria
for Covered
Bonds and CDOs of European Public Entities'. Fitch applied a
'CCC' assumption to
unrated single obligor concentrations below 2% of the cover pool
and without
individual credit opinions. The application of this variation
has had no impact
on CBK's covered bond rating.
Fitch has applied a variation from its 'Covered Bonds Rating
Criteria'. Fitch
took into account the sub-buckets for GBP and USD to calculate
the open FX
position instead of considering the FX buckets' weighted average
life. The
application of this variation has had no impact on CBK's covered
bond rating.
LBBW Public Sector Pfandbriefe
Fitch has applied a variation from its 'Asset Analysis Criteria
for Covered
Bonds and CDOs of European Public Entities'. Fitch applied a
'CCC' assumption to
unrated single obligor concentrations below 2% of the cover pool
and without
individual credit opinions. The application of this variation
has had no impact
on LBBW's covered bond rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ARB Public Sector Pfandbriefe
ARB's public sector covered bonds are rated 'AAA', seven notches
above the
bank's Long-Term IDR of 'BBB+'. This is based on an IDR uplift
of two notches, a
newly assigned PCU of five notches and a recovery uplift of two
notches. The OC
of 15.9% which Fitch relies upon in its analysis provides more
protection than
the unchanged breakeven OC of 15% for a 'AAA' rating. The
breakeven OC
corresponds to a 'AA' tested rating on a PD basis and a
two-notch recovery
uplift. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating reflects
that on ARB's
Long-Term IDR and the two-notch buffer against a downgrade of
the bank due to
different uplift factors above the bank's IDR.
BHB Public Sector Pfandbriefe
Prior to its withdrawal BHB public sector covered bonds' 'AA'
rating was based
on the bank's Long-Term IDR of 'A+', an IDR uplift of one notch
and a recovery
uplift of one notch. Fitch deemed this programme to be dormant
and, in the
absence of a public OC statement, it relied on the legal minimum
OC, which is
the higher of 0% on a nominal basis and 2% on a stressed net
present value
basis. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating reflected
that on BHB's
Long-Term IDR.
BLB Public Sector Pfandbriefe
BLB's public sector covered bonds are rated 'AAA', six notches
above the bank's
Long-Term IDR of 'A-'. This is based on an IDR uplift of one
notch, a newly
assigned PCU of five notches and a recovery uplift of two
notches. The OC of
33.2% which Fitch relies upon in its analysis provides more
protection than the
unchanged breakeven OC of 12% for a 'AAA' rating. The breakeven
OC corresponds
to a 'AA' tested rating on a PD basis and a two-notch recovery
uplift. The
Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating reflects that on
BLB's Long-Term IDR
and the two-notch buffer against a downgrade of the bank due to
different uplift
factors above the bank's IDR.
CBK Public Sector Pfandbriefe
Prior to its withdrawal CBK public sector covered bonds' 'A+'
rating was based
on the bank's Long-Term IDR of 'BBB+', an IDR uplift of two
notches and a
one-notch recovery uplift. The one notch recovery uplift is
supported by the
legal minimum OC, which is the higher of 0% on a nominal basis
and 2% on a
stressed net present value basis. The Stable Outlook on the
covered bonds'
rating reflected that on CBK's Long-Term IDR.
LBBW Public Sector Pfandbriefe
LBBW's public sector covered bonds are rated 'AAA', six notches
above the bank's
Long-Term IDR of 'A-'. This is based on an IDR uplift of one
notch, a newly
assigned PCU of five notches and a recovery uplift of two
notches. The OC of
32.5% which Fitch relies upon in its analysis provides more
protection than the
unchanged breakeven OC of 14% for a 'AAA' rating. The breakeven
OC corresponds
to a 'AA' tested rating on a PD basis and a two-notch recovery
uplift. The
Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating reflects that on
LBBW's Long-Term
IDR and the two-notch buffer against a downgrade of the bank due
to different
uplift factors above the bank's IDR.
LBH Public Sector Pfandbriefe
LBH's mortgage covered bonds are rated 'AAA', four notches above
the bank's
Long-Term IDR of 'A+'. This is based on an IDR uplift of two
notches and a
two-notch recovery uplift. The covered bonds achieve the 'AAA'
rating on a
recovery basis as the relied-upon OC of 7.6% covers the rating
level credit loss
of 7%. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds' rating reflects
that on LBH's
Long-Term IDR and the five-notch buffer against a downgrade of
the bank due to
different uplift factors above the bank's IDR.
NLB Public Sector Pfandbriefe
NLB's public sector covered bonds are rated 'AAA', six notches
above the bank's
Long-Term IDR of 'A-'. This is based on an IDR uplift of one
notch, a newly
assigned PCU of five notches and a recovery uplift of two
notches. The OC of
20.5% which Fitch relies upon in its analysis provides more
protection than the
breakeven OC of 18.5% for a 'AAA' rating. The breakeven OC
corresponds to a 'AA'
tested rating on a PD basis and a two-notch recovery uplift. The
Stable Outlook
on the covered bonds' rating that on NLB's Long-Term IDR and the
two-notch
buffer against a downgrade of the bank due to different uplift
factors above the
bank's IDR.
HVB Public Sector Pfandbriefe
HVB's public sector covered bonds are rated 'AAA', six notches
above the bank's
Long-Term IDR of 'A-'. This is based on an IDR uplift of two
notches, a newly
assigned PCU of five notches and a recovery uplift of two
notches. The OC of
36.9% that Fitch relies upon in its analysis provides more
protection than the
breakeven OC of 12.5% for a 'AAA' rating. The breakeven OC
corresponds to a 'AA'
tested rating on a PD basis and a two-notch recovery uplift. The
Outlook on the
covered bonds' rating is Stable despite the Negative Outlook on
HVB`s IDR given
that a one notch downgrade to its parent`s IDR would not result
in a downgrade
of the covered bonds. This is because of the three-notch buffer
against a
downgrade of the bank due to different uplift factors above the
bank's IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Aareal Bank AG (ARB) Public Sector Covered Bonds
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) ARB's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is
downgraded by three
or more notches to 'BB+' or below or (ii) the OC that Fitch
considers in its
analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 15%. If
the OC that Fitch
considers in its analysis drops to the legal minimum requirement
of 0%, the
rating would likely be downgraded to 'A+'.
Bayerische Landesbank (BLB) Public Sector Covered Bonds
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) BLB's Long-Term IDR is downgraded by three or more
notches to 'BBB-'
or below or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis
drops below Fitch's
'AAA' breakeven level of 12%. If the OC that Fitch considers in
its analysis
drops to the legal minimum requirement of 0%, the rating would
likely be
downgraded to 'A+'.
Berlin Hyp (BHB) Public Sector Covered Bonds
Not applicable as the rating has been withdrawn.
Commerzbank AG (CBK) Public Sector Covered Bonds
Not applicable as the rating has been withdrawn.
Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen (LBH) Public Sector Covered Bonds
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if LBH's IDR
is downgraded to
'BB+' or below or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its
analysis drops below
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 7%. If the OC that Fitch
considers in its
analysis drops to the legal minimum requirement of 0%, the
rating would likely
be downgraded to 'AA+'.
Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg (LBBW) Public Sector Covered Bonds
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) LBBW's Long-Term Issuer IDR is downgraded by three
or more notches
to 'BBB-' or below or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its
analysis drops
below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 14%. If the OC that Fitch
considers in
its analysis drops to the legal minimum requirement, the rating
would likely be
downgraded to 'A+'.
Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NLB) Public Sector Covered
Bonds
Not applicable as rating has been withdrawn.
Unicredit Bank AG (HVB) Public Sector Covered Bonds
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) HVB's Long-Term IDR is downgraded by four or more
notches to 'BB+'
or below or (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis
drops below Fitch's
'AAA' breakeven level of 12.5%. If the OC that Fitch considers
in its analysis
drops to the legal minimum requirement of 0%, the rating would
likely be
downgraded to 'AA-'.
Fitch's breakeven OC for a given covered bond rating will be
affected by, among
other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore, the breakeven OC for a covered bonds rating cannot be
assumed to
remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Timo Dums (BLB, NLB)
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 132
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Alexander Etdzaev (LBH, LBBW, HVB)
Analyst
+49 69 768076 171
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Vessela Krmnicek, CFA (CBK)
Director
+49 69 768076 298
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Thomas Kaber (ARB)
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 172
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Jan Seemann, CFA (BHB)
Director
+49 69 768076 112
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analysts
Timo Dums (LBBW, HVB, CBK)
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 132
Thomas Kaber (BHB)
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 172
Vessela Krmnicek, CFA (ARB, NLB)
Director
+49 69 768076 298
Mathias Pleissner (BLB, LBH)
Director
+49 69 768076 133
Committee Chairperson
Rebecca Holter
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 261
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
