(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, London-8 December
2016: Fitch Ratings
has affirmed TIG Finco PLC's (Towergate) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'B-'. The Outlook remains Negative. Fitch has also affirmed
Towergate's
GBP75m super senior secured notes at 'BB-'/'RR1' and downgraded
the GBP425m
senior secured notes due 2020 to 'B-'/'RR4' from 'B'/'RR3'.
Over the last year, Towergate has successfully reduced costs
through its
transformation plan, but continued declines in sales led to both
falling
earnings and leverage remaining high for the assigned 'B-' IDR.
The Negative
Outlook reflects the uncertainty related to the deleveraging
path and tight
liquidity position, partly due to regulatory fines, but
supported by disposal
proceeds and monetisation of certain legacy assets by
shareholders. In
particular, progress on the transformation plan has been slow to
date relative
to Fitch's expectations and we see its delivery as critical to
the success of
the business.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Delivery of Transformation Plan Critical: As part of Towergate's
turnaround and
restructuring plan, the management team has put in place a
three-year
transformation programme centred on a leaner cost structure and
a more
decentralised management of client accounts, which represents an
unwinding of
the original small business units (SBU) plan in its core broking
division. The
operational improvements from this plan are essential in
allowing Towergate to
stabilise its business and resume growth. Due to the ongoing
nature of this
plan, execution risk remains high. Delays in this programme
would negatively
impact both the delivery on revenue growth and improvements in
FCF.
Leading Insurance Intermediary, Experienced Management:
Towergate maintains its
leading position as an independent insurance intermediary in the
UK, albeit at
lower margins. Since its debt restructuring completed in April
2015, the group
has been able to both renew and extend capacity with leading
insurance providers
and develop new business lines, such as its Bishopsgate London
wholesale
business. Fitch believes the management team's experience and
reputation have
been essential in achieving these objectives.
Leverage Remains Elevated: FFO adjusted leverage and the FFO
Fixed Charge
Coverage ratio remain weak and will not be aligned with a 'B-'
IDR by end-2016;
however, we expect these key credit metrics to return to levels
more consistent
with the rating, at around 7.5x and 1.5x, respectively, by
end-2017. The primary
drivers of continued improvements in these credit metrics will
be a reduction in
restructuring costs and the materialisation of cost savings that
should result
in improving EBITDA margins; however, profit progression is
subject to execution
risks and a longer-than-expected deleveraging path could result
in a downgrade
to 'CCC'. We expect EBITDA margins to improve to 17.6% by FYE16
from 16.5% in
2015. Historically, margins have been above 20% and remain below
those of 'B-'
rated peers.
Free Cash Flow Under Pressure: Towergate's cash flow has been
negatively
impacted by material exceptional items, such as restructuring
costs, legacy
customer redress payments for UCIS misselling, rebates of
upfront payments from
insurance companies and loss corridor payments relating to
certain legacy
underwriting actions. As a result, Towergate remains FCF
negative. While these
payments are difficult to predict, Fitch expects their magnitude
to decrease,
which, along with improving profitability, may support the
group's financial
flexibility.
Support from Shareholders Key: As part of the 2015
restructuring, HPS Investment
Partners LLC (formerly Highbridge Principal Strategies LLC)
became the lead
investor and largest shareholder. Throughout 2015, HPS played an
important role
in providing additional liquidity to Towergate through the sale
of The Broker
Network and by securitising a portion of the PaymentShield book.
In combination,
these actions injected GBP54m into the business. Subsequently,
Madison Dearborn
Partners LLC (MDP) acquired the second-largest shareholding in
Towergate and it
could invest additional equity in 1Q17, as disclosed in MDP's
September 2016
tender documents.
Average Recovery Prospects for Senior Noteholders: In its
recovery analysis,
Fitch adopted a going-concern approach, as the resultant
enterprise value is
higher than the liquidation approach. We assume a
post-hypothetical
restructuring EBITDA of GBP47.6m, which represents a 17%
discount to Fitch's
GBP57.4m pro forma 2016 EBITDA, and use a distressed EV/EBITDA
multiple of 5x,
reflecting Towergate's competitive advantage as it would take
time for
competitors to mirror its distribution capabilities, its
expertise in niche
markets and the relationship with leading insurers. Fitch
considers the project
Lunar facility as subordinated to the senior secured creditors.
Therefore, we
assess senior secured creditors' expected recoveries at 33%,
consistent with an
'RR4' Recovery Rating and a 'B-' bond rating.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Towergate has significantly smaller scale than its publicly
rated insurance
broker peers and has a less diverse product line. While its
expertise in niche,
high-margin product lines and its leading position among UK
insurance brokers
underpin a sustainable business model, its higher financial risk
and
underperforming business lines constrain the rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Modest positive sales growth during 2017-2019
- Transformation plan leads to EBITDA margins improving to 22%
by 2018
- GBP65m total ETV payments during 2017-2020
- Improving working capital management with outflows declining
from GBP15m to
GBP5m by 2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action (revision of the Outlook to Stable)
- Evidence of financial metrics coming back into line with 'B-'
peers, such as
FFO fixed charge cover above 1.5x and FFO adjusted gross
leverage below 7.5x on
a sustained basis
- Further evidence of shareholder commitment through a capital
raising or
progress towards refinancing high-cost debt
- EBITDA margins trending above 20%
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Declining liquidity trending below GBP20m
- FFO adjusted gross leverage remaining above 7.5x and FFO fixed
charge cover
remaining below 1.5x on a sustained basis and sustained negative
FCF
- Lack of improvement in EBITDA margin, suggesting no efficiency
gains realised
from the restructuring
LIQUIDITY
Constrained Liquidity: At end-3Q16, Towergate had GBP25m in
operating cash and
it is expected to receive GBP26m in proceeds from the Project
Lunar facility.
Towergate's liquidity has been negatively impacted by
exceptional items, such as
restructuring costs, regulatory fines and payments to its
insurance partners.
These items are unpredictable and, in combination with negative
FCF, may lead to
a further decline in liquidity. Offsetting this risk are
potential cash inflows
from the release of trapped cash, improved working capital
management and the
raising of new equity.
Contact:
Supervisory Analyst
Brendan Condon
Director
+44 20 3530 1599
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Principal Analysts
Athanasios Smprinis
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1643
Graham Coutts
Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 5 December 2016
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Stub Period - Includes the pro forma 2015 results prior to the
formation of TIG
Finco plc on 2 April 2015.
Restricted Cash - we exclude cash from segregated accounts and
funds that are
required to be held by the regulator (GBP149m as of FYE15) from
our computation
of readily available cash.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
