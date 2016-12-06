(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
rating of 'BBB+' to
Lincoln National Corp.'s (LNC) issuance of $400 million of
10-year senior
unsecured notes. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed Lincoln
National
Corporation's (LNC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A-', and the
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of LNC's insurance
operating
subsidiaries at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list
of rating
actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects proceeds from the debt issuance to be used to
finance the partial
tender offers of up to $175 million and up to $150 million of
LNC's 8.75% senior
unsecured notes due 2019 and 6.15% senior unsecured notes due
2036,
respectively. Fitch views the tender and new issuance as a net
positive given
the lower run-rate interest expense and lower near-term
refinancing risk which
is partially offset by a modest increase in financial leverage.
Today's affirmation of LNC's ratings reflects the company's good
operating
performance, strong reported risk-adjusted capitalization,
excellent competitive
position, diverse distribution network and capable management
team. LNC's
ratings also reflect the above-average exposure of its earnings
and capital to
interest rates and to equity market performance.
Fitch considers LNC's operating performance track record to be
good and within
rating expectations. GAAP-based operating ROE was 11% and 12% as
of year-end
2015 and for the first nine months 2016 (annualized)
respectively. LNC's 2015
earnings were negatively impacted by elevated mortality
experience and an
unfavorable interest rate related charge to deferred acquisition
costs as part
of the company's periodic actuarial assumption review. Operating
earnings for
the first nine months of 2016 were improved over the same period
last year as
strong performance in the second and third quarters more than
offset weak
performance in the first quarter. Improvements in investment
performance,
mortality experience, equity market performance, and group loss
ratios after the
first quarter 2016 all contributed to improved year-over-year
results.
Fitch considers LNC's reported statutory capital adequacy to be
strong and above
expectations for the current rating. Total adjusted statutory
capital of LNC's
insurance operating subsidiaries increased 4% to approximately
$8.8 billion as
of Sept. 30, 2016 after a 4% decline in the prior year due to
higher dividends
paid from the operating insurance entities to the holding
company over 2015. The
company's reported RBC ratio at year-end 2015 was 487%, well
above its target
RBC ratio of 400% under a stressed scenario. The use of captive
reinsurance
associated with LNC's excess life reserves and variable annuity
guarantees
benefits the level of reported RBC in the case of excess life
reserves, and
supports the stability of reported RBC in the case of variable
annuity
guarantees. These benefits continue to be factored into Fitch's
view of LNC's
statutory capitalization.
The company's financial leverage was slightly below 25% at Sept.
30, 2016 and
within Fitch's expectations for the company's current ratings.
As a result of
the tender and refinance of existing debt, pro forma financial
leverage is
expected to increase to slightly above 25%.
Fitch remains concerned about ongoing low interest rates and
their effect on
LNC's reserves, capital and earnings profile. Fitch views LNC as
having
above-average exposure to interest rates given its
market-leading position in
universal life (UL) with no-lapse guarantees.
Fitch's concern about LNC's significant equity market exposure
reflects
above-average exposure to variable annuity business and
associated guarantees.
However, Fitch believes that LNC has established a strong track
record of
effectively managing this business, and has generated
consistently favorable
results relative to peers. Fitch remains concerned about capital
and earnings
volatility for large variable annuity writers in an unexpected,
but still
plausible, severe stress scenario. Given weakness and volatility
in equity
market performance this year, Fitch expects moderate pressure on
LNC's
asset-based fee income to persist in 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that may precipitate a rating upgrade
include:
--Prolonged strong operating performance generating GAAP
Operating ROE in excess
of 11%;
--Reported RBC above 450%;
--Trend of holding-company liquidity managed at 12-18 months of
debt service and
common stock dividends;
--Leverage maintained below 25%.
Conversely, key rating triggers that may lead to a rating
downgrade include:
--Capital below expectations for a prolonged period. Fitch would
expect reported
RBC of 400% under normal conditions and 325% under stressed
conditions;
--Leverage maintained above 30% and Total Financing and
Commitments ratio above
1.5x;
--GAAP-based Operating ROE below 8% for an extended period of
time;
--Cash coverage at holding company below 1.0x interest/dividend
needs;
--A material reserve increase or impairment of intangibles.
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
Lincoln National Corporation
--$400 million of 3.625% senior notes due 2026 'BBB+'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Lincoln National Corporation
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial Paper at 'F2';
--7% senior notes due March 15, 2018 at 'BBB+';
--8.75% senior notes due July 1, 2019 at 'BBB+';
--6.25% senior notes due Feb. 15, 2020 at 'BBB+';
--4.85% senior notes due June 24, 2021 at 'BBB+
--4.20% senior notes due March 15, 2022 at 'BBB+';
--4.00% senior notes due Sept. 1, 2023 at 'BBB+';
--3.35% senior notes due March 9, 2025 at 'BBB+';
--6.15% senior notes due April 7, 2036 at 'BBB+';
--6.3% senior notes due Oct. 9, 2037 at 'BBB+';
--7% senior notes due June. 15, 2040 at 'BBB+';
--7% junior subordinated debentures due May 17, 2066 at 'BB+';
--6.05% junior subordinated debentures due April 20, 2067 at
'BB+'.
Lincoln National Life Insurance Company
Lincoln Life & Annuity Company of New York
First Penn-Pacific Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nelson Ma, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0273
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Committee Chairperson
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
