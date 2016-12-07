(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BBB-' rating to the
expected senior unsecured notes due 2026 issued by EPR
Properties (NYSE: EPR).
Net proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate
purposes. A full list
of current ratings follows at the end of the release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ANNOUNCED CNL TRANSACTION
EPR's planned acquisition of CNL Lifestyle Properties (CNL) is a
credit positive
for bondholders; however, the company's credit profile will
remain appropriate
for the 'BBB-' rating. The acquisition diversifies the ski
portfolio with a
premier asset in Northstar and establishes a relationship with a
leading
operator in Vail Resorts. The transaction also results in
immediately lower
leverage and higher fixed-charge coverage, although Fitch
expects the company to
sustain leverage around 5.0x over the longer term.
The transaction initially improves headline credit metrics, with
leverage
decreasing approximately 0.5x to the mid 4.0x range, compared to
5.3x and 4.9x
at year-end 2015 and 2014, respectively. Fitch expects the
company will sustain
leverage over the longer term around 5.0x. When including 50% of
the company's
preferred stock as debt, leverage increases by approximately
0.4x.
Fixed charge coverage, pro forma for the transaction, increases
to the mid 3x
range for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016, up from 2.9x and
2.8x in 2015 and
2014, respectively. Fitch expects the company will sustain
coverage around 3.0x
over the longer term.
The transaction further improves tenant diversification (top 10
tenant revenue
is reduced to 60% from 64% pro forma). These positives are
offset by an increase
in exposure to the recreation segment to 30% of NOI from 21%,
which Fitch views
as a slight negative given the lower mortgage financeability,
and hence
contingent liquidity, of this asset class.
Beyond the CNL transaction, Fitch's ratings reflect EPR's
consistent cash flows
generated by the company's triple-net leased megaplex movie
theatres and other
investments across the entertainment, education and recreation
segments,
resulting in maintenance of strong leverage and fixed-charge
coverage metrics
for the rating. EPR benefits from generally strong levels of
rent coverage
across its portfolio and structural protections including
cross-collateralization among properties operated by certain
tenants.
While cinema attendee demand has remained relatively consistent
over a long time
period thereby supporting the durability of EPR's operating cash
flows, other
investment segments lack a similar long-term track record.
Credit concerns
include significant, though improving tenant concentration and
concerns about
the company's investment in niche asset classes that are less
proven and may be
less liquid or financeable during periods of potential financial
stress and/or
have limited alternative uses.
FAVORABLE DEBT MATURITY PROFILE
Debt maturities are manageable through 2018, with no year
representing more than
7.2% of total debt. Beyond 2018, maturities represent solely
unsecured debt
offerings which are larger in size but still mostly well-spaced.
Fitch expects
the company will be able to effectively ladder its debt maturity
profile, which
should reduce refinancing risk in any given year. Fitch expects
the company to
repay all of its upcoming secured debt maturities with unsecured
debt, resulting
in a fully unencumbered portfolio. However, in certain instances
the company may
assume secured debt when acquiring assets.
MINIMAL LEASE EXPIRATION RISK
From 2016 to 2029, no more than 6% of total revenue expires in
any single year.
EPR's education segment represents 22% of total revenue and all
leases expire
after 2030, with the exception of two immaterial lease
expirations in 2017 and
2018.
Historically, most tenants have chosen to exercise their renewal
options, which
has mitigated re-leasing risk and provided predictability to
portfolio-level
cash flows. Over the past several years some tenants have given
back space, but
more recently this trend has subsided. Rent renewal spreads can
vary greatly
depending on the operating performance of the asset.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY
Fitch calculates that EPR's liquidity coverage ratio pro forma
for the note
issuance is 1.7x for the period Oct. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2018.
Fitch defines
liquidity coverage as sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash,
availability
under the revolving credit facility, expected retained cash
flows from operating
activities after dividend payments) divided by uses of liquidity
(debt
maturities, development expenditures and capital expenditures).
EPR paid out 80% of its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) in
dividends in
the third quarter of 2016, in-line with the past two previous
years. Fitch
expects the company's payout ratio to sustain in the mid-80%
range on a
long-term basis, and internally generated liquidity will be used
in part to fund
new investments.
APPROPRIATE UNENCUMBERED ASSET COVERAGE OF UNSECURED DEBT
EPR has solid contingent liquidity from its unencumbered asset
pool.
Unencumbered asset coverage of net unsecured debt (UA/UD)
improves to just above
2x from 1.8x, pro forma for the transaction, when applying a
stressed 12%
capitalization rate to unencumbered net operating income (NOI).
This ratio is
adequate for a 'BBB-' IDR. The company continues to unencumber
megaplex theatre
assets, improving the quality of the unencumbered pool as EPR
continues to
utilize a predominantly unsecured funding model. Nonetheless,
EPR's assets
generally are less financeable and have fewer potential buyers
than more
traditional commercial real estate.
HIGH TENANT CONCENTRATION IS RECEDING
EPR's largest tenant, American Multi-Cinema, Inc. (AMC) ('B+' on
Rating Watch
Negative), accounted for 17% of pro forma total revenues in the
third quarter of
2016, down from 20% the year prior. The exposure to AMC has
consistently
decreased since the company's inception and the company's top 10
tenants
accounted for 60% of pro forma total revenue in the most recent
quarter, down
from 68% a year ago.
EPR's largest charter school tenant, Imagine Schools, Inc.
(Imagine) accounted
for 5% of total revenues in third quarter of 2016, decreasing as
expected after
recent sales. These sales not only reduce EPR's exposure to
Imagine, but also
help demonstrate some degree of liquidity in the public charter
school space.
The company has been expanding its relationships with new
charter school
operators. EPR had 48 tenants during the 2015 to 2016 school
year, compared with
just one tenant during the 2010 to 2011 school year.
While most of EPR's theatre leases and all of its charter school
leases for a
given operator are cross-defaulted, a tenant bankruptcy could
allow for the
rejection of certain non-economic leases. Most of EPR's top
tenants are either
unrated or have below-investment grade ratings; thus the
potential for corporate
default, bankruptcy and lease rejection could reduce EPR's
rental revenues.
Mitigating this risk is that on a portfolio and property-level
basis, EBITDAR
covers rent payments by a healthy margin for nearly all of EPR's
properties.
Operator concentration risk is partially mitigated by the fact
that the primary
drivers of theatre box office consumer demand are location and
which movies are
showing at a particular theatre as opposed to theatre operator.
NICHE SECTORS
The ratings reflect EPR's focus on investing in non-core
property types that are
likely less liquid or financeable during periods of market
stress. While the
company's theatre properties are typically well located and have
high-quality
amenities, alternative uses of space may be limited or may
require significant
capital expenditures to attract non-theatre tenants. The
recreation and
education facilities are also high-quality, but the mortgage
financeability and
depth of the asset transaction market of the assets is
uncertain. Going forward,
management intends on continuing to focus on its three
investment segments,
which Fitch views positively. Management has a highly
specialized knowledge
within EPR's investment segments which helps shape the company's
longer-term
strategy.
SOFTENING THEATRE DEMAND TRENDS
Given the limited fungibility of the real estate, Fitch
considers the operating
environment for EPR's key tenants. North American box office
revenue has proven
resilient growing at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 4%
over the past 25
years. In 2015, box office revenue was up 8% from $10.4 billion
in 2014, and
reached a record high in nominal dollars. However, Fitch expects
the exhibitor
industry's attendance growth will remain challenging and ticket
price growth,
which had previously offset attendance declines, has been
decelerating.
To counter these factors, exhibitors have been improving the
customer experience
through a variety of amenities such as luxury seating and new
beverage concepts
within the theatres has both expanded revenue streams and
increased the
frequency of customer visits. Moreover, EPR's theatre portfolio
is 100% leased
and since the company's formation in 1997, no theatre tenant has
missed a lease
payment. Despite the lack of lease payment defaults, EPR has
realized negative
leasing spreads upon renewal from time-to-time, which partially
reflects the
limited alternative tenants and uses for the assets.
EDUCATION SEGMENT EVOLVING
EPR is highly focused on the burgeoning market for education
investments. The
portfolio is 100% leased. EPR has been able to work through
prior issues with
Imagine, while reducing exposure to the operator, expanding to
48 operators
during the 2015 to 2016 school year. The demand for enhanced
education at an
early age has begun to outpace the supply within the U.S. as the
national
waiting list currently holds over 1 million students. The
largest investment
risk in this segment is the mismatch between the charter renewal
cycle
(typically every five to 10 years) and the average lease term
(15 to 20 years)
and the potential for charter renewals to be based on political
or budget
factors rather than performance factors. Alternative uses for
charter school
facilities should the school lose its charter and EPR need to
seek an
alternative tenant is largely unproven.
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between EPR's IDR and preferred stock
rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BBB-'.
Based on Fitch research titled 'Treatment and Notching of
Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', these
preferred securities are
deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would
likely result
in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that EPR will
operate within its
targeted metrics through the rating horizon and the issuer will
have sufficient
capacity to address any potential tenant credit issues.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for EPR include:
--Annual same-store NOI growth of 2% in 2016 to 2018. These
increases reflect
both contractual rent escalations and participation by way of
overage rents;
--Annual investments between $700 to 800 million from 2016 to
2018, with a yield
of 9%;
--CNL transaction closes in early 2Q 2017;
--Sufficient unsecured bond issuances for 2016, 2017 and 2018,
respectively;
--Annual equity issuances between $200 to 300 million from 2016
to 2018, though
issuance is at management's discretion;
--Approximately $5 million of capital expenditures each year
from 2016 to 2018.
Capital expenditures are low due to primarily triple net lease
structure and
long-term leases;
--Annual divestments between $100 to 200 million from 2016 to
2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors could result in positive momentum in the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.0x (pro
forma leverage was
in the mid 4x for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016, although
Fitch expects the
company to sustain leverage around 5.0x);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.0x (pro form
coverage was in the mid 3x area for the quarter ended Sept. 30,
2016).
The following factors could result in negative momentum on the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of Leverage sustaining above 5.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.2x;
--A liquidity coverage sustaining below 1.25x, coupled with a
strained unsecured
debt financing environment;
--Meaningful, operational deterioration in the movie exhibitor
and/or charter
school segments.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates EPR as follows:
EPR Properties
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';
--Unsecured Revolving Line of Credit 'BBB-';
--Senior Unsecured Term Loan 'BBB-';
--Senior Unsecured Notes 'BBB-';
--Preferred Stock 'BB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Daniel Kornblau
Associate Director
+1-646-582-4946
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Committee Chairperson
Craig Fraser
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0310
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart material from those contained in the published
financial statements
of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based compensation.
--Fitch had adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $10 million of cash for working capital
purposes, which is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001