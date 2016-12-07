(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia
has affirmed the
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and National Ratings on PT Astra
International
Tbk's multi-finance subsidiaries as follows:
- PT Astra Sedaya Finance (ASF): 'BBB-' and 'F3'; 'AAA(idn)' and
'F1+(idn)'
- PT Federal International Finance (FIF): 'AAA(idn)' and
'F1+(idn)'
- PT Surya Artha Nusantara Finance (SANF): 'AA(idn)' and
'F1+(idn)'
- PT Toyota Astra Financial Services (TAFS): 'AAA(idn)' and
'F1+(idn)'
The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
commentary.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default
risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default
risk inherently
differs slightly from that of the country's highest rated
issuers or
obligations.
'F1' Short-Term National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity
for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS and NATIONAL RATINGS
The ratings affirmations on ASF, FIF and SANF reflect Fitch's
expectation that
the companies will continue to benefit from strong support and
commitment from
their majority shareholder, PT Astra International Tbk (AI). AI
is one of
Indonesia's largest private companies by market capitalisation,
and dominates
the country's automotive and heavy equipment sectors. It is
50.1% owned by
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd, which is part of the Jardine
Matheson Group.
Both ASF and FIF are majority-owned by AI and significantly
contribute to
expanding the latter's car and motorcycle manufacturing and
distributor business
in Indonesia. ASF provides direct financing services for AI's
car sales while
FIF provides direct financing services for the purchase of Honda
motorcycles
produced by Astra Honda Motor, a 50-50 joint venture between AI
and Honda Motor
Co., Ltd (A/Stable).
SANF's ratings take into account its limited importance to the
Astra Group. SANF
provides financing services to companies that buy heavy
equipment from PT United
Tractors Tbk, the Astra Group's heavy equipment distribution
subsidiary in
Indonesia. However, SANF's importance to AI, in Fitch's view, is
limited and not
as strong as that of ASF and FIF, as SANF's share of AI's total
assets at 2.5%
is the smallest among the four multi-finance subsidiaries. The
Stable Outlooks
reflect Fitch's expectations that AI will continue to support
ASF, FIF and SANF
if required.
The affirmation of TAFS's ratings reflects its strong support
from Toyota
Financial Services Corporation (TFSC), one of its two major
shareholders. TFSC
is a wholly owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC;
A/Stable), one of
the largest automotive manufacturers in the world. As part of
the Toyota group,
TAFS benefits from product knowledge and funding support. The
latter is derived
from TMC's strong relationship with Japanese banks and Japanese
government-backed financial institutions. TAFS provides
financing for purchase
of Toyota cars in Indonesia.
TAFS also benefits from support from AI, the other major
shareholder,
particularly in dealership networks. AI is a leading car
distributor in
Indonesia and holds exclusive rights to sell Toyota vehicles in
the country. The
Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that TMC and AI
will continue to
support TAFS if needed.
The significant weakening of the automobile market in Indonesia
and global
commodity markets has led to deterioration in asset quality and
profitability
among Indonesian multi-finance companies, which could impact the
standalone
credit profiles of the AI financing subsidiaries.
Fitch expects the profitability of ASF, FIF and TAFS to continue
to be under
some pressure in the near to medium term due mainly to potential
higher credit
costs, but high provision coverage should help to cover credit
losses through
economic cycles. The non-performing loan (NPL; overdue more than
90 days) ratios
of ASF, FIF and TAFS remained manageable at below 1% of total
net managed
receivables at end-September 2016, which was lower than its
peers and the
industry average of around 2.2%. Net charge-offs during 9M16
remained stable at
end-2015 levels of below 2% of net managed receivables for each
of the three
companies, although this was higher than in prior years.
SANF's NPL ratio remained elevated at 1.9% of total net managed
receivables at
end-September 2016 due to its substantial exposure to
commodity-related
industries, such as coal mining and plantations, which have
suffered severe
downturns since 2012. Its net charge-offs moderated during 9M16,
falling to 0.7%
of net managed receivables at end-September 2016, from 2.4% at
end-2015.
Overall, Fitch expects SANF's asset quality to remain under
pressure until there
is a substantial global economic recovery that leads to a
sustained increase in
commodity prices.
DEBT RATINGS
The bonds and debt programmes of the four subsidiaries are rated
at the same
level as the issuers' National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings.
ASF's
foreign-currency notes are rated at the same level as its
Long-Term IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS and NATIONAL RATINGS
A significant and sustained drop in contribution from ASF, FIF
and SANF to AI in
terms of credit sales financing or profit contribution could
result in negative
rating action. A significant decline in AI's ownership or
significant increase
of management independence would also exert downward pressure on
the ratings of
ASF, FIF and SANF, although Fitch considers this prospect to be
remote in the
foreseeable future, given the importance of ASF to AI's car
business, FIF to the
motorcycle business of AI and Astra Honda Motor, and SANF to
AI's heavy
equipment business.
Any decline in TMC's ownership would exert downward pressure on
TAFS's ratings,
as would a decline in support from both shareholders. However,
Fitch sees this
prospect as remote in the foreseeable future, given TAFS's
strategic role in
providing financing for Toyota cars sold in Indonesia.
ASF's IDR is sensitive to changes in AI's credit profile. There
is no rating
upside for the national ratings of ASF, FIF and TAFS as they are
rated at the
top of the national scale. For SANF, a significant increase of
its strategic
importance to AI - likely caused by higher AI ownership, common
group branding
or a significant increase in SANF's asset contribution to AI -
may result in
positive rating action.
DEBT RATINGS
Any changes in the issuers' international and National Ratings
would affect the
issue ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
ASF
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah senior unsecured bond programmes and tranches under the
programmes
affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
US dollar euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme and tranches
under the
programme affirmed at 'BBB-'
FIF
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'/F1+(idn)'
SANF
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah senior unsecured bonds affirmed affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
Rupiah medium-term notes affirmed at 'AA(idn)'
TAFS
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah senior unsecured bond programmes and tranches under the
programmes
affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'/'F1+(idn)'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Ambreesh Srivastava (International Ratings for ASF)
Senior Director
+65 67967218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-5 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Gary Hanniffy, CFA (National Ratings for ASF)
Director
+62 21 2988 6808
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower Level 24
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav.3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
Priscilla Tjitra (National Ratings for FIF and TAFS)
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6809
Tomi Rustamiaji (National Ratings for SANF)
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6810
Secondary Analysts
Gary Hanniffy, CFA (International Ratings for ASF)
Director
+62 21 2988 6808
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15
Jul 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1015995
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
