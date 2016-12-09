(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian
Chuvash
Republic's (Chuvashia) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' and National Long-Term Rating at
'AA(rus)' with Negative
Outlooks, and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'.
The republic's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bond
ratings have been
affirmed at 'BB+' and 'AA(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario
regarding the
republic's satisfactory fiscal performance and still moderate
debt. The Negative
Outlook reflects our expectations that debt metrics will weaken
due to growing
direct risk amid continuing budget deficit.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BB+' rating reflects Chuvashia's moderate, but growing,
direct risk as well
as satisfactory, albeit weakened, budgetary performance compared
with the
historical average. The ratings also take into account a
well-diversified local
economy, which has decelerated following the national economic
downturn, and a
weak institutional framework for Russian sub-nationals.
Fitch expects the republic's direct risk will grow to finance a
continuing
budget deficit, to 50% of current revenue in 2017, which will
not be
commensurate with the current 'BB+' rating. However, the adverse
effect of this
increase is partly mitigated by the region's material reliance
on low-cost
budget loans. We expect the proportion of budget loans to remain
above 50% at
end-2016, versus 62% at end-2015.
Refinancing pressure on the budget will persist over the medium
term, with 78%
of direct risk maturing during 2017-2018. In the near term
refinancing needs for
2016 are limited to the repayment of RUB0.4bn budget loans (4%
of total
outstanding). Undrawn credit lines with banks total RUB5bn,
which fully cover
the region's refinancing needs for 2016-2017.
Fitch projects the republic's budgetary performance will remain
satisfactory
with a 7%-8% operating margin over the medium term, but below
the 13.9% reported
in 2013. We forecast the deficit before debt variation will
narrow to 5% of
total revenue in 2016-2018 from 7.6% in 2015, largely due to
capex cuts or
postponement to later periods.
During 9M16 Chuvashia collected 73% of full-year budgeted
revenue, supported by
stronger performance of taxpayers in chemical and financial
sectors.
Simultaneously, the republic incurred only 60% of budgeted
expenditure, leading
to an interim RUB3.9bn surplus. However, the surplus largely
reflects the
delayed execution of capex. We expect higher spending over 4Q to
result in a
full-year deficit of RUB1.9bn, or 5% of the region's full-year
revenue (2015:
RUB2.8bn).
The republic's socio-economic profile is historically weaker
than that of the
average Russian region. Its per capita gross regional product
was 35% lower than
the national median in 2014. However, Chuvashia has a
diversified
industry-oriented economy with a broad tax base, i.e. the 10
largest taxpayers
represent only 23% of tax proceeds. According to the
administration's estimates,
the republic's economy contracted 5.5% in 2015, worse than the
3.7% fall in
national GDP. Fitch expects the Russian economy will contract
0.4% in 2016,
which could negatively impact the republic's economic prospects.
Russia's institutional framework for sub-nationals is a
constraint on the
republic's ratings. It has a shorter record of stable
development than many of
its international peers. The predictability of Russian LRGs'
budgetary policy is
hampered by frequent reallocation of revenue and expenditure
responsibilities
within government tiers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Sharp growth of direct risk to above 50% of current revenue,
coupled with
growing refinancing pressure and further deterioration of
operating performance,
could lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexey Kobylyanskiy
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 80
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 26
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
to make LRGs
comparable internationally for analytical purposes:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers of capital nature made were re-classified from
operating expenditure
to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016228
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
