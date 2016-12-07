(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
International
Investment Bank's (IIB) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The Short-Term
Foreign Currency IDR
has been upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'. The issue ratings on IIB's
senior unsecured
bonds have been upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
The upgrade reflects the continuing diversification of the
bank's operations in
central and eastern Europe (CEE), the strengthening of its risk
management
policies and the reduction in risks related to the bank's
business environment,
reflected partly in the revision of the Outlook on Russia's
sovereign IDR (BBB-)
to Stable from Negative in October 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of IIB's ratings also reflects the following key
rating drivers:
The rapid growth and geographical diversification of lending
operations are in
line with objectives set in the bank's business plan in 2013,
which reinforces
the credibility of management and helps to reduce geographical
concentration
risk. Notwithstanding these improvements, Fitch assesses IIB's
business profile
as high-risk, given the bank's focus on the private sector (83%
of loans at
end-June 2016) and overall weak asset quality. Although it is
based in Moscow
and has assets in Russia, the bank has been exempted from EU
sanctions against
Russia, demonstrating evidence of the privileges derived from
its supranational
status.
Risks to the bank's operating environment have reduced in 2016
as a result of
economic stabilisation in Russia (BBB-/Stable), illustrated by
the revision of
the Outlook on the sovereign rating to Stable from Negative. The
bank's business
environment also benefits from the rapid development of
operations in CEE, which
accounted for 40% of the bank's portfolio as of end-September
2016, while
exposure to Russia has reduced significantly to 17%, from 39% at
end-2014.
Despite the rapid growth in lending, capitalisation will remain
strong in the
medium-term. The equity-to-adjusted assets ratio, which stood at
45.9% at
end-June 2016, is expected to remain well above 25%, which is
the threshold set
by Fitch for an excellent capitalisation assessment. It is also
supported by
strong internal capital generation. Profitability is low, as for
other
multilateral development banks (MDBs), but profits are retained
entirely in
reserves.
IIB's overall risk profile is assessed as high-risk, reflecting
the substantial
credit risk exposure of the bank. The overall quality of the
loan portfolio is
weak, with 83% of loans to borrowers rated in sub-investment
grade at end-June
2016. Impaired loans are low (3.5% of total at end-June 2016)
and consist of two
legacy loans, granted before the bank restructured its portfolio
at end-2013.
Fitch expects the impaired loan ratio to increase as the bank's
asset book
matures and in view of the weak average credit quality. However,
this risk is
mitigated by a high level of diversification and improved risk
management
policies.
IIB improved its internal policies in 2015 and 2016. The risk
management
framework has been strengthened, with the implementation of
internal policies
and limits to monitor the key risks (credit, market,
operational). Risk
concentration is assessed as low, with the five largest
exposures accounting for
38% of the portfolio at end-June 2016. Market risk is
well-controlled; foreign
exchange exposure is minimal.
IIB enjoys a strong liquidity buffer, comprising bank deposits
and securities
covering 1.7x short-term debt at end-June 2016, which is in the
upper range
compared with other MDBs; it is enhanced by unused credit lines
from banks. The
bank enjoys access to international financial markets, as
evidenced by debt
issues on CEE debt markets (in Slovakia and Romania). However,
the quality of
liquid assets is weak overall, with only 0.7% of the treasury
portfolio rated
'AA-' and above. The exposure to Mongolian securities is a
source of risk, given
the recent downgrade of Mongolia's sovereign IDRs to 'B-' from
'B'.
No credit uplift is assigned for shareholders' support. Support
rests on a
callable capital mechanism; such callable capital was 53%-owned
Russia at
end-June 2016. The capacity to support, measured by the rating
ensuring coverage
of net debt, is 'BBB-' and propensity to support is assessed as
weak, given the
modest size of the bank in relation to the funding requirements
of its member
states.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to a
negative rating
action are:
- A more rapid-than-projected decline in capitalisation
-A deterioration in asset quality associated with losses on
loans or treasury
portfolio
-A loosening of the bank's prudential framework
Conversely, the factors that could, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action are:
-The gradual building of an operational track record under the
current risk
management framework that is consistent with the preservation of
high
capitalisation metrics
-Marked improvement in asset quality
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
-IIB will remain compliant with its internal prudential limits.
-The equity-to-asset ratio will remain above 25% by 2019.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eric Paget-Blanc
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 33
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Nicholas Perry
Analyst
+44 203 530 1795
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 7530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
- Sources of information - The source(s) of information used to
assess these
ratings were IIB's financial statements, and other information
provided by IIB.
Applicable Criteria
Supranationals Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016006
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001