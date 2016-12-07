(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Trentino Sviluppo's (TS) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'. The Outlooks are Negative. The affirmation and Negative Outlooks reflect Fitch's expectation that TS's financial profile will remain sound in the medium term, due to potential extraordinary support from the Autonomous Province of Trento (PAT, A/Negative), which is TS's sponsor in case of need (see 'Fitch Affirms Italian Autonomous Province of Trento at 'A'; Negative Outlook' dated 2 December 2016 at www.fitchratings.com). The Negative Outlook reflects that on PAT, which is in turn affected by Italy's sovereign Negative Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings affirmed reflect the following rating drivers: Link to PAT TS is a limited liability company fully owned by PAT, which has extensive control and oversight over its operations. TS has moderate strategic importance for and integration with PAT, as mirrored by the lack of a formal guarantee of TS's liabilities. Nevertheless, Fitch believes that extraordinary support from PAT would be highly probable and timely, in case of need. Therefore, TS is classified as a credit-linked public-sector entity under Fitch's criteria and its ratings are notched down one level from those of PAT. As announced by the province, TS will merge with Tecnofin Trentina (Tecnofin), a local investment holding whose core asset is the indirect control of power utility Dolomiti Energia Spa (DE). The merger, to be completed by end-2016, is part of a more comprehensive plan set out by the province to reduce the number of public sector entities to six from 14. This is to achieve synergies and savings and enhance their decision-making process. Strategic Importance TS's core mandate is to manage provincial funds (the main one being Fund 33-34) on behalf of PAT for a fee. The 10 provincial funds under management, with assets totalling approximately EUR1bn as of end-1H16, have their own balance sheets and separate income statements from those of TS and a funding structure largely based on grants from PAT. The funds managed on behalf of PAT are segregated from TS's assets and are reported below the line of PAT's balance sheet. Therefore, in the event of the funds' insolvency, creditors have a claim only on the specific funds' assets, leaving TS's balance sheet unaffected. In case of insufficient assets in a fund to satisfy potential creditors, no recourse to PAT's or to TS's assets is envisaged. However, Fitch believes PAT may decide to intervene and repay the funds' creditors. Control and Oversight The relationship between TS and PAT is regulated by an agreement (the Convenzione), covering issues pertaining to operations, investment as well as borrowing decisions, and the sponsor also appoints the board of directors and auditors. TS's mandate is the provision of services to support local companies through the purchase, sale and leasing of assets, operated via equity injections or, mostly, via financial leases. Fair Integration TS receives rents mainly generated from the Fund 33-34 portfolio of assets and in case of insufficient rental income, the Provincial Law 6/99, art 33, 8ter states that PAT would cover the gap, although this statutory guarantee may not be available on credit lines not originated under back-to-back transactions. As for funds directly managed by TS in the size of EUR80m, they are directly funded by the sponsor by means of a shareholder loan maturing in 2021 and carry no interest. Sound Creditworthiness amid Growing Debt Fitch expects TS's financial profile to remain sound in the medium term with a balanced income statement. Fitch expects that after the acquisition of Tecnofin is completed, it will keep TS's equity-to-total asset ratio substantially unchanged at 60%. TS's net worth will grow by approximately EUR20m to nearly EUR220m, as a result of EUR70m financial assets netted of a EUR50m bond due 2021. While EUR12m cash available at Tecnofin will be used to pay off TS's short term debt, total debt will grow to nearly EUR60m in 2016 from EUR10m in 2015. Annual retention of dividends from DE of EUR5m-EUR7m will partially fund the bullet repayment of the bond at maturity in 2021, and the expected shortfall of EUR25m-EUR35m will not represent refinancing risk until closer to maturity. RATING SENSITIVITIES TS's IDRs are are sensitive to a change in the sponsor's ratings. 