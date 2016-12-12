(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Assigns Derivative
Counterparty and Deposit
Ratings to German Banks
here
LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Derivative Counterparty
Ratings (DCRs) to 18 banks and Deposit Ratings to 1,397 banks
based in Germany.
Fitch has also upgraded 10 structured notes with embedded market
risk by one
notch. A full list of rating actions is in the Rating Action
Report which is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
All other ratings of the issuers in this Rating Action
Commentary and in the
accompanying Rating Action Report are unaffected by the rating
actions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
DCRS, DEPOSIT RATINGS AND UNSECURED STRUCTURED NOTES WITH
EMBEDDED MARKET RISK
The rating actions mark the first time Fitch has assigned
Derivative
Counterparty Ratings (DCRs), having introduced them in our July
2016 Global Bank
Rating Criteria with an anticipated rollout in 4Q16. Assigned on
the 'AAA'
scale, DCRs are a product of developments in bank resolution
frameworks that
mean different types of banks' senior creditors may be treated
more or less
favourably relative to one another. DCRs are issuer ratings and
express Fitch's
view on banks' relative vulnerability to default. This relates
to the riskiest
type of derivative contracts with third-party, non-government
counterparties,
which we assume (either jointly or in isolation) will be an
uncollateralised
derivative exposure.
Germany is the first EU jurisdiction in which Fitch is rolling
out DCRs and
Deposit Ratings. This is because of the legal preference
attributed to
derivative counterparties and depositors relative to certain
other senior
liabilities, notably vanilla senior debt instruments, under
Germany's new bank
resolution framework. In Fitch's opinion, the legal framework is
sufficiently
sophisticated to allow for a bank in resolution to remain
current on derivative
counterparty obligations and deposits while defaulting on other
senior
liabilities.
The German Resolution Mechanism Act passed in September 2015
will become
effective on 1 January 2017, creating a new statutory hierarchy
of claims within
the senior creditor class that will apply retroactively to all
outstanding
liabilities (without necessitating changes to their terms and
conditions), not
only to those issued from January 2017. The new regime modifies
the ranking of
liabilities of institutions subject to the Capital Requirements
Regulation (CRR)
by extending Section 46f of the German Banking Act (KWG) and by
amending the
insolvency statute accordingly.
These changes effectively create two statutory classes of
uninsured, senior
unsecured liabilities, whereby derivatives, money-market
instruments, bank
deposits and wholesale/corporate deposits in excess of
EUR100,000 and
liabilities to public-law institutions not eligible for
insolvency rank senior
to vanilla senior debt. Along with enhanced resolution powers
under the Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive, this could result in lower
vulnerability to
default for derivative counterparties and deposits relative to
vanilla senior
debt and potentially superior recovery prospects as well,
dependent on the form
of intervention in a failed bank by resolution authorities and
how the scenario
plays out.
In addition, on 5 August 2016, the relevant German authorities,
consisting of
the banking supervisors, Deutsche Bundesbank and BaFin, and the
acting
resolution authority, the Federal Agency for Financial Market
Stabilisation
(FMSA), clarified the types of liabilities assigned to each
class. The
authorities have clarified the hierarchy of bonds with embedded
derivatives by
stating that structured products which are deemed complex or a
potential source
of contagion during resolution proceedings (notably those whose
principal or
interest payment depends on an event that is uncertain at the
time of the
issuance) rank senior to other senior unsecured debt. The
authorities have also
confirmed that more simple structured products will rank
pari-passu to senior
unsecured debt.
The European Commission (EC) presented on 23 November 2016 a
proposal to amend
Directive 2014/59/EU from mid-2017 by introducing a new class of
senior
non-preferred debt that would rank below other senior
liabilities. Details have
yet to emerge on the transposition of this proposal into German
law and its
implications on the new German insolvency regime. However, we
expect that it
will leave the new German approach intact as we understand the
new debt class
would rank pari-passu with outstanding vanilla senior debt.
Fitch has assigned Deposit Ratings to all banks that actively
take deposits and
DCRs to banks that act as notable derivative counterparties
nationally or
internationally, act as derivative counterparties to Fitch-rated
transactions
(eg, structured finance), or where Fitch otherwise understands
there to be
market interest.
DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK, AAREAL BANK, SFG HT: ASSIGNED UPLIFT
In Fitch's opinion, (Deutsche Bank AG (DB, A-/RWN/a-),
Commerzbank AG (CBK,
BBB+/Stable/bbb+) and Aareal Bank AG (BBB+/Stable/bbb+) have
sufficient combined
buffers of qualifying junior and vanilla senior debt that could
be used to
recapitalise the banks, restore viability and prevent default on
other
"preferred" senior liabilities upon resolution.
The protection afforded to "preferred" senior debt, deposits and
derivative
counterparties by those buffers means DCRs, Long-Term Deposit
Ratings and
certain structured notes with embedded market risk are rated one
notch higher
than banks' respective Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to
reflect these
liabilities' lower vulnerability to default than vanilla senior
debt. In
assigning the uplift, we have assumed that the resolution tools
will be used in
time to avoid prolonged deposit freezes or interruption to
derivative payments
(apart from short-term stays). DB's Deposit Ratings and DCR are
on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN), in line with the bank's IDRs.
In Fitch's opinion, S-Finanzgruppe Hessen-Thueringen's (SFG HT,
A+/Stable/a+)
consolidated layer of subordinated and vanilla senior debt is
also likely to be
sufficient to recapitalise member banks, restore viability and
prevent default
on other "preferred" senior liabilities, including deposits upon
resolution. As
a result, the long-term Deposit Ratings of member banks are
rated one notch
higher than their Long-Term IDRs, as are the DCR and Long-Term
Deposit Rating of
SFG HT's central institution Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen
Girozentrale (Helaba,
A+/Stable/No VR). We do not assign DCR or Deposit Ratings to SFG
HT itself
because it is not a legal entity.
This assessment of the amount needed to recapitalise the banks
is based on
Fitch's assumptions that the authorities will trigger a bail-in
once the Common
Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio has depleted to 6%-7% and the banks
will need to meet
total pillar 1 and 2 requirements plus combined buffers after
being
recapitalised. We acknowledge that this intervention trigger
could be set at a
higher level for large systemically relevant banks to protect
the financial
sector's stability. However, our approach takes into account the
fact that the
resolution authorities have yet to build up a track-record of
intervention and
that the banks' resolution plans are evolving.
We have aligned Short-Term Deposit Ratings with the banks'
Short-Term IDRs. For
DB, this is in line with the implied mapping from its 'A'
Long-Term Deposit
Rating. For CBK and Aareal, we have assigned the lower of the
two options
available at a 'A-' level. This is because high uncertainty
regarding what
banks' balance sheets would look like upon default and how a
resolution scenario
may play out in Germany, given lack of precedent presents no
reason for
favouring short-term creditors.
We have assigned a DCR to Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc. (DBSI,
A-/RWN/No VR),
DB's US-based broker-dealer and a notable derivative
counterparty, which is
aligned with its Long-Term IDR, in turn aligned with DB's
Long-Term IDR, based
on expected support from DB. In the US, derivative
counterparties have no
definitive preferential status over other senior obligations and
it is uncertain
whether DB's senior debt buffer will be available
cross-jurisdiction in a
resolution scenario.
UNICREDIT BANK AG AND DEUTSCHE POSTBANK: SUFFICIENT BUFFERS BUT
NO UPLIFT
UniCredit Bank AG's (HVB, A-/Negative/a-) DCR and Deposit
Ratings are aligned
with its IDRs. The bank's qualifying junior and
vanilla/non-structured senior
debt buffers are large, but Fitch does not have sufficient
visibility on their
sustainability in light of the strategic review ongoing at its
parent, UniCredit
S.p.A. (UC, BBB+/Negative/bbb+).
UC's restructuring measures, which are expected to be announced
on 13 December
2016, could affect HVB's role and positioning within the group.
This could have
uncertain implications on its debt issuance plans and,
consequently, on the size
and sustainability of its qualifying debt buffers and the
relativity of its
ratings relative to UC's. Therefore, its DCR and Deposit Ratings
remain aligned
with its IDRs for the time being.
We have assigned Deutsche Postbank (PB, BBB+/Stable/bbb+)
Deposit Ratings
aligned with its IDRs despite its sizeable qualifying debt
buffer. We have not
notched up its Deposit Ratings from its IDRs due to the
uncertain sustainability
of the buffer given the bank's deposit-focused funding mix and
uncertainties
with the expected ownership change. We have not assigned a DCR
because PB is not
a material derivative counterparty, in our view.
GFG, SFG, BHF-BANK: SMALL QUALIFIED DEBT BUFFER PREVENTS UPLIFT
Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe's (GFG, AA-/Stable/aa-) senior
debt is issued
predominantly out of its central institution, DZ Bank AG
Deutsche
Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank (DZ Bank, AA-/Stable/no VR). In our
view, its
consolidated layer of junior and vanilla senior/non-structured
debt does not
provide sufficient protection to preferred senior creditors such
as depositors
and derivative counterparties in a resolution of GFG to merit
uplift for
incremental probability of default reasons or to give sufficient
comfort that
recoveries on deposits in a default scenario would be above
average.
This is primarily driven by the fact that DZ Bank traditionally
places a large
share of its senior debt issuance within GFG. It also reflects
DZ Bank's limited
debt issuance needs due to the modest size of its wholesale
business relative to
the predominantly retail deposit-funded GFG. Consequently, the
Deposit Ratings
of DZ Bank and of the 980 other cooperative bank members and DZ
Bank's DCR are
aligned with GFG's IDRs. We do not assign Deposit Ratings to GFG
as it is not a
legal entity.
In the case of Sparkassen Finanzgruppe (SFG, A+/Stable/a+), in
Fitch's opinion
the junior and vanilla/non-structured debt is far from offering
material
incremental probability of default protection to depositors or
to provide
comfort that recoveries in a default scenario would be above
average. This is
because we define SFG as consisting of the predominantly retail
deposit-funded
savings banks only and do not include their central
institutions, i.e. the
Landesbanken. Therefore, the Deposit Ratings of each savings
bank are aligned
with SFG's IDRs. We have not assigned Deposit Ratings to SFG as
it is not a
legal entity.
Similar to GFG and SFG, BHF-BANK (BBB-/Positive/bbb-) has been
assigned Deposit
Ratings aligned with its IDRs because its deposit-driven funding
mix results in
a very small qualifying debt buffer. Consequently, it is far
from offering
material incremental probability of default protection to
depositors or to
provide comfort that recoveries in a default scenario would be
above average. It
is not a major derivative counterparty, so we have not assigned
a DCR.
LANDESBANKEN, LARGE DEVELOPMENT BANKS, WIND-DOWN INSTITUTIONS,
BERLIN HYP:
SUPPORT-DRIVEN IDRS, LACK OF INTEGRATION INTO OWNERS PREVENT
UPLIFT
Fitch has assigned DCRs to publicly-owned institutions including
the
Landesbanken, development banks and wind-down institutions. We
view all
Landesbanken as notable derivative counterparties irrespective
of their size in
light the hedging activities inherent in their business model.
The DCRs of these
banks are all aligned with their respective Long-Term IDRs. None
of these
issuers is eligible for a one-notch DCR uplift under our
criteria because their
IDRs are all driven by support from the central or regional
governments (in
addition to support from the regional savings banks and,
ultimately, SFG in the
Landesbanken's case).
We have not given any Deposit Rating uplift to the Landesbanken
and their
Deposit Ratings are thus aligned with their IDRs. In Fitch's
opinion, debt
buffers do not afford any obvious incremental probability of
default benefit
over and above the support benefit already factored into their
IDRs. We do not
apply any uplift for above-average recovery prospects in the
event of default
because of the limited visibility into recovery levels in such
circumstances. In
the highly unlikely event that Landesbanken failed and were not
supported by
their savings bank and regional state owners, their balance
sheets would most
likely differ substantially from the ones reported at end-1H16
or 3Q16.
A significant amount of the Landesbanken's debt is held by the
savings banks and
other Landesbanken, and it would be in the owners' and the
savings bank support
funds' interests to protect these obligations from default or
loss if they
could. In the event that the savings banks were no longer strong
enough to
prevent default, the asset value of Landesbanken's obligations
on the savings
bank balance sheets, and we believe of most other German assets,
would likely be
under high stress.
We do not assign Deposit Ratings to the wind-down institutions
Erste
Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA) and FMS Wertmanagement (both rated
AAA), which do not
actively collect deposits as both are non-bank institutions
pursuant to the KWG.
Similarly, we do not assign Deposit Ratings to the development
banks KfW (also a
non-bank pursuant to KWG), Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank and
NRW.BANK (all
rated AAA) because with some exceptions, their statutes allow
them to collect
deposits only if there is a direct link to the fulfilment of
their statutory
duties. In practice, these banks are wholesale-funded and have
no or no
meaningful customer deposits. However, they are notable
derivative
counterparties and we have assigned DCRs in line with their
'AAA' Long-Term
IDRs.
We do not believe that above-mentioned state-guaranteed
non-banks could become
subject to bail-in measures. Therefore, we consider it highly
unlikely that they
could become eligible for DCR uplift even if their Long-Term
IDRs were
downgraded below 'AAA'.
Berlin Hyp AG (A+/Stable/bbb-) has been assigned Deposit Ratings
aligned with
its IDRs. The bank's IDRs are driven by the strong support from
its collective
owners, the savings banks members of SFG. However, we do not
consider Berlin Hyp
to be highly integrated into SFG.
Moreover, we have not given any Deposit Rating uplift as, in
Fitch's opinion,
debt buffers do not afford any obvious incremental probability
of default
benefit over and above the support benefit already factored into
Berlin Hyp's
IDRs. We have also not assigned any uplift for above-average
recovery prospects
in the event of default because of the limited visibility into
recovery levels
in such circumstances. In a hypothetical scenario, where Berlin
Hyp could not be
supported, losses would likely be large and recoveries unlikely
to be
above-average.
We have not assigned a DCR to Berlin Hyp because we do not
consider the bank to
be a notable derivative counterparty.
HSBC TRINKAUS, AKBANK AG, SEB AG: IDRS DRIVEN BY SUPPORT FROM
FOREIGN PARENTS
PREVENT UPLIFT
These banks' IDRs are driven by Fitch's expectations of
extraordinary support
from their respective parents, as indicated by their IDRs, which
are aligned
with their parents' IDRs. We have not given any Deposit Rating
uplift to these
institutionally support-driven banks and their Deposit Ratings
are thus aligned
with their IDRs. In Fitch's opinion, debt buffers do not afford
any obvious
incremental probability of default benefit over and above the
support benefit
already factored into their IDRs.
We have also not assigned any uplift for above-average recovery
prospects in the
event of default because of the limited visibility into recovery
levels in such
circumstances. In a hypothetical scenario where these banks'
parent banks are
unable to support their subsidiaries, losses on any of the
banks' riskiest
material uninsured depositor class existing at such a time would
likely be very
large and recoveries unlikely to be above average.
STRUCTURED NOTES WITH EMBEDDED MARKET RISK
We have reviewed the terms and conditions of the unsecured
structured notes with
embedded market risk rated by Fitch, identified with the 'emr'
suffix and issued
by DB and CBK. Eight of these securities are from Deutsche Bank
and two from
CBK.
We estimate that the characteristics of these 10 instruments are
in line with
those that would lead to a preferred treatment relative to
vanilla senior debt
as outlined in the German authorities' guidance on KWG Section
46f. Therefore,
we have upgraded DB and CBK's securities by one notch from their
respective
Long-Term IDRs to the same level as their respective Long-Term
Deposit Ratings
to reflect their lower vulnerability to default. Please refer to
the linked
Rating Action Report for ISINs.
These 10 rated notes represent only a small proportion of the
total number of
unsecured structured notes outstanding at both banks. Other
notes could also be
rated in line with them if they fulfil the characteristics of
preferred
liabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
DCRS, DEPOSIT RATINGS AND UNSECURED STRUCTURED NOTES WITH
EMBEDDED MARKET RISK
For all banks, DCRs, Deposit Ratings and ratings of the
structured notes with
embedded market risk are primarily sensitive to changes in the
respective banks'
IDRs.
For banks where the DCRs, Deposit Ratings and ratings of the
structured notes
with embedded market risk benefit from uplift relative to the
banks' Long-Term
IDRs (DB, CBK, SFG HT, Helaba, Aareal), they are also sensitive
to the amount of
subordinated and senior vanilla debt buffers relative to the
recapitalisation
amount likely to be need to restore viability and prevent
default on more senior
derivative obligations, deposits and structured notes with
embedded market risk.
A strong short-term volatility or long-term inflation of
risk-weighted assets as
a direct result of the implementation of more stringent
regulatory requirements
could materially increase the debt buffer needed to recapitalise
the banks upon
failure and justify uplift.
The DCRs, Deposit Ratings and ratings of the structured notes
with embedded
market risk are also sensitive to increases in the banks'
individual pillar 2
regulatory requirements as we assume that these determine the
level to which the
banks would have to be recapitalised upon resolution.
Furthermore, the DCRs, Deposit Ratings and ratings of the
structured notes with
embedded market risk are sensitive to Fitch's assumptions
regarding the
individual points of non-viability at which the regulator is
likely to require a
recapitalisation by way of bail-in of junior and standard senior
instruments.
Subsequent changes to the resolution regime which may alter the
hierarchy of the
various instruments in resolution could also trigger a change in
the DCRs and
Deposit Ratings.
HVB's DCR and Long-Term Deposit Rating could be upgraded should
Fitch gain
sufficient comfort over the sustainability of its subordinated
and vanilla
senior debt buffers following UC's strategic review, but it will
also depend on
Fitch's assessment of the overall relativity of its ratings
relative to those of
UC. Likewise, we could upgrade PB's Long-Term Deposit Rating of
PB should there
be more clarity over the sustainability of its buffers.
Larger subordinated and senior vanilla debt buffers at the GFG
and SFG levels
could lead to an upgrade of the Long-Term Deposit Ratings
assigned to GFG and
SFG member banks and to an upgrade of the DCR and Long-Term
Deposit Rating
assigned to DZ Bank. Larger buffers could also benefit
BHF-BANK's Long-Term
Deposit Rating.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Bridget Gandy (Deutsche Bank AG, Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.)
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Patrick Rioual (Aareal Bank AG, Deutsche Postbank AG, UniCredit
Bank AG, DZ Bank
AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, HSBC Trinkaus &
Burkhardt AG, BHF-Bank
AG, GFG member banks)
Director
+49 69 768 076 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Roger Schneider (Commerzbank AG, KfW, Landwirtschaftliche
Rentenbank, NRW.BANK,
Erste Abwicklungsanstalt, FMS Wertmanagement, Bayerische
Landesbank, Bremer
Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg - Girozentrale, Landesbank
Baden-Wuerttemberg, Landesbank Saar, Norddeutsche Landesbank
Girozentrale,
Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale, HSH Nordbank AG,
Berlin Hyp AG, SFG
HT member banks, SFG member banks)
Director
+49 69 768 076 242
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Lindsey Liddell (Akbank AG)
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Bjorn Norrman (SEB AG)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analysts
Lola Yusupova (Commerzbank AG, Deutsche Postbank AG,
Landwirtschaftliche
Rentenbank, NRW.BANK, Erste Abwicklungsanstalt, FMS
Wertmanagement, Bayerische
Landesbank, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg, Landesbank Saar,
Landesbank
Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale, SFG HT member banks, SFG member
banks)
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 114
Christian Schindler (DZ Bank AG Deutsche
Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, GFG member
banks)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1323
Ioana Sima (Deutsche Bank AG, Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.,
Bremer Landesbank
Kreditanstalt Oldenburg - Girozentrale, Norddeutsche Landesbank
Girozentrale,
HSH Nordbank AG)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1736
Sebastian Schrimpf, CFA (Aareal Bank AG, UniCredit Bank AG, HSBC
Trinkaus &
Burkhardt AG, BHF-Bank AG, KfW, Berlin Hyp AG)
Analyst
+49 69 76 80 76 136
Ahmet Kilinc (Akbank AG)
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1272
Olivia Perney Guillot (SEB AG)
Senior Director
+33 1 44 299 174
Committee Chairperson
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
