(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions on Banco Santander (Mexico), S.A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (SAN Mexico). SAN Mexico --Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB+'; --Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'F2'; --Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb+'; --Support rating affirmed at '2'; --National-scale long-term rating affirmed at 'AAA(mex)'; --National-scale short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(mex)'; --Long-term senior unsecured global notes affirmed at 'BBB+'; --National-scale long-term rating for local senior unsecured debt issues affirmed at 'AAA(mex)'. --Long-term Basel III compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook for the long-term ratings is Stable. The affirmation of SAN Mexico's ratings reflects the neutral effect that the materialization of its plans to issue USD500 million of additional Tier 1 (AT1) securities and pay an extraordinary common dividend would have on the bank's VR and IDRs. Fitch considers that the potential upcoming issuance of non-core capital could absorb losses prior to the bank becoming non-viable, largely mitigating the relatively lower Fitch Core Capital (FCC) Ratio that would arise after such change in the capital structure. Additionally, the bank and its lending subsidiaries have sustained regulatory capital ratios well above minimum requirements and maintain a stable financial profile. The bank's Tier 2 securities' one notch upgrade reflects the parental support from Spain's Banco Santander, S.A.'s (SAN, 'A-'/Outlook Stable) that could partially mitigate non-performance risk. The mitigation effect of support is further enhanced by the proposed capital structure changes, as described in the "Subordinated Debt and Senior Debt" section below. KEY RATING DRIVERS SAN Mexico VR SAN Mexico's 'bbb+' VR is driven by its robust competitive position, with a growing franchise in the Mexican banking system. Since September 2015, it is the second largest bank in the Mexican banking system in terms of total assets, up from the third position it held previously. As of September 2016, it ranked second by total loan portfolio, with 14.4% market share and third by customer deposits with 14.1% according to the Comision Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (CNBV). The ratings also consider the bank's lower FCC Ratio relative to its peers. This ratio stood at 12.5% as of the third quarter of 2016 (3Q'16) and would stand at levels adequate to its rating level after the payment of the extraordinary dividend. As of September 2016, SAN Mexico's Core Tier 1, Tier 1 and Total Regulatory Capital Ratios stood at 12.4%, 12.4%, and 16%, respectively; which are well above the minimum regulatory requirements of 7%, 8.5% and 10.5%. Fitch believes that even though SAN Mexico's profitability has exhibited a moderate downward trend in recent periods, its operating return on risk weighted assets is adequate for its rating level. During the year, its efforts to increase its deposit base caused an increase in interest expense, which compensated the benefit of higher interest rates. However, the most recent increases in the reference interest rate should moderately increase its net interest margin (NIM: net interest income/average earning assets), which together with sustained loan growth and stable asset quality ratios, should drive profitability. The bank's Operating Return on Assets (ROA) and Operating Return on Risk Weighted Assets as calculated by Fitch were 1.6% and 2.8%, respectively at the end of 3Q'16, down from the 2.1% and 3.2% average registered over the past three years. The bank's asset quality ratios improved during 2016, recovering from some organic deterioration and the acquisition of riskier assets in 2013 and 2014. Its impaired loan ratio decreased to 2.8% as of 3Q'16, from 3.3% and 3.8% in 2015 and 2014, respectively; while its reserve coverage stood at 119.1%, up from 108.2% in 2015. Loan impairment charges as a percentage of average gross loans resulted of 3.3% as of 3Q'16, slightly below the past three-year average of 3.4%. In Fitch's opinion, over the longer term there could be downside potential for asset quality, loan growth and profitability of SAN Mexico and Mexican banks in general, should any change in U.S. economic policy under President-elect Donald Trump significantly affect trade and growth within the region. SAN Mexico's customer deposit base grew 10% y-o-y- as of 3Q'16 and accounted for 65.1% of the bank's total funding excluding derivatives (2015: 60%). These highlights the bank's adequate funding profile, which benefits from a positive trend in deposit growth, driven by the bank's strategic efforts to attract new clients both organically as well as inorganically through relatively recent acquisitions of both consumer and mortgage portfolios. The bank's cumulative maturity gap is positive for the buckets below one year, but has negative cumulative gaps for the one to three years and three to five years buckets. The stability of its customer deposits and the bank's proven ability to be an active issuer in local and international debt markets mitigates this risk. Additionally, its Basel III compliant local regulatory liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) continues to be consistently above 100%, highlighting its adequate liquidity position. IDRs AND NATIONAL SCALE RATINGS SAN Mexico's 'BBB+' IDRs and 'AAA(mex)/F1+(mex)' National Scale ratings are driven by its standalone profile as reflected in its VR. Nevertheless, the bank's IDRs are currently at the same level as would be derived from the institutional support approach, given that SAN Mexico is viewed as a strategically important entity for Spain's SAN. SUPPORT RATING Fitch's affirmation of SAN Mexico's Support Rating at '2' reflects the view that there is high probability of support to SAN Mexico from Spain's SAN, if needed given the strategic role of the Mexican subsidiary for its parent. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND SENIOR DEBT Tier 2 notes in Mexico are typically rated three notches below the anchor rating, which in this case is SAN Mexico's VR. However, Fitch considers that parental support mitigates non-performance risk and hence the SAN Mexico's Tier 2 securities are rated at the level that would be assigned to equivalent securities issued by its parent. The agency believes that the proposed changes in the bank's capital structure evidences Spain's SAN's support propensity toward these securities. The notching for non-performance risk reflects Fitch's consideration that the triggers for coupon deferrals or cancellations are relatively high, according to applicable local regulations. The notching for loss severity reflects that these securities are plain-vanilla subordinated debt (subordinated preferred, under the local terminology). Fitch rates the local debt issued by SAN Mexico at the same level as the bank's corporate rating, reflecting its senior unsecured nature. RATING SENSITIVITIES SAN Mexico VR Fitch could downgrade the bank's VR if its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio deteriorates to levels above 4% or if its operating profit to risk-weighted assets (RWAs) ratio decreases to levels consistently below 2%. A deterioration of its asset quality metrics or internal capital generation that put pressure on its FCC ratio to levels consistently below 11% could drive a downgrade. A weakening of the Mexican operating environment or a downgrade of its sovereign rating may also adversely affect the bank's VR. Fitch believes there is limited upside potential for SAN Mexico's VR and IDRs at present based on current expectations for the Mexican sovereign ratings and its operating environment. However, the ratings could be upgraded in the medium term if the bank continues consolidating its competitive position and franchise and improves its financial performance reflected in an operating return on RWAs consistently above 4%, while maintaining adequate asset quality and capitalization metrics amid a high loan growth strategy. IDRs AND NATIONAL SCALE RATINGS SAN Mexico's IDRs could mirror a potential upgrade of its VR over the medium term. Alternatively, SAN Mexico's IDRs could benefit from an upgrade of its parent company's ratings, given that the entity is considered strategically important for Spain's SAN; Fitch believes SAN Mexico's IDRs would maintain one-notch relativity to its parents'. The national scale ratings could be downgraded in the event of a downgrade of SAN Mexico's VR coupled with a reduced propensity and ability of support from its parent, which is an unlikely scenario at present. SUPPORT RATING The bank's Support Rating could be affected if Fitch changes its view of Spain's SAN's ability or willingness to support the Mexican bank. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND SENIOR DEBT SAN Mexico's Tier 2 Notes are sensitive to movements in the bank's VR, together with an assessment of the implications of its relativity to its parent's VR. Senior debt ratings of SAN Mexico would mirror any changes in the bank's IDRs or national-scale ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Alba Maria Zavala, CFA Associate Director +52 818 399 9137 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612 64920 Monterrey, Mexico Secondary Analyst Monica Ibarra Director +52 818 399 9150 Committee Chairperson Alejandro Garcia, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-9137 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Adjustment to Financial Statements: Pre-paid expenses and other deferred assets were re-classified as intangibles and deducted from Fitch Core Capital. Fitch has made adjustments to the Risk Weighted Assets (RWAs) following its criteria and the agency consolidated the bank's RWAs with those of its subsidiaries with lending operations. The subordinated notes were classified as mezzanine debt. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1016055 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001