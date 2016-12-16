(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian
Ryazan Region's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'B+' with
Stable Outlook, Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B' and
National Long-Term
Rating at 'A(rus)' with Stable Outlook.
The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have
been affirmed at
'B+' and 'A(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that Ryazan's direct risk
will remain high
but stable while the region's fiscal performance will be
satisfactory for the
ratings over the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'B+' rating reflects the region's high debt and a weak
Russian institutional
framework. It also reflects the region's satisfactory fiscal
performance amid
stable economic prospects.
Fitch expects the region's direct risk to increase up to 75%-80%
of current
revenue in 2016-2018, from an average of 70% in 2011-2014. The
region's
administration managed to contain interim direct risk at
RUB26.8bn at end-9M16,
little changed from 2014-2015.
Ryazan's debt servicing ratio remains weak, with direct debt
servicing exceeding
2x the region's operating balance in 2015. Additionally, the
region's debt
payback period in 2015 was over nine years, which is
substantially more than the
average maturity of the region's debt portfolio of three years.
Ryazan's
exposure to refinancing risk has increased, as 60% of its debt
matures in
2016-2018 (45% at end-2015).
Refinancing risk is in part mitigated by an increasing share of
lower-cost
federal budget loans, which have a 0.1% interest per annum. The
region continued
to repay its bonds and bank loans, replacing them with federal
budget loans. As
of 1 October 2016 was 67% composed of federal budget loans (43%
at end-2015),
31% bank loans (50%) and 2% domestic bonds (7%).
Russia's institutional framework for local and regional
governments (LRGs) is a
constraint on the region's ratings. It has a shorter track
record of stable
development than many of its international peers. Weak
institutions lead to
limited predictability of Russian LRGs' budgetary policies,
which tend to be
shaped by the federal government's constant reallocation of
revenue and
expenditures within government tiers.
Fitch expects Ryazan to post an operating surplus of 6%-7% of
operating revenue
in 2016-2018, sufficient to cover interest payments. Our
forecasts are based on
the region's resilient tax base - which should drive a 4%-5% yoy
increase of
operating revenue in 2016-2018 - and on continued operating
spending (opex)
restraint.
Ryazan posted an interim operating margin of 10.4% at end-9M16
(end-2015: 8.6%),
while its interim balance before debt variation turned positive
after a negative
2.1% of total revenue in 2015. This was underpinned by spending
optimisation
alongside stable revenue. We expect the region to post a
moderate deficit before
debt variation from 2016 onwards at about 5%-7% of total
revenue, driven by
capex funding.
In Fitch's view the region's self-financing capacity should
remain satisfactory,
with capital revenue and current balance covering about 60% of
capex (2011-2015:
average 64%). At the same time Fitch expects annual capex to
fall to 12% of
total expenditure over 2016-2018 from an average 20% over
2011-2015.
The region's latest forecast sees the local economy growing
1%-2.5% annually in
2016-2018. According to the administration's preliminary
estimates, the local
economy contracted 0.9% yoy in real terms in 2015 after
expanding 1.7% a year
earlier. The region's economy is modest in the national context
but is fairly
diversified and local producers benefit from the region's close
proximity to
Moscow, the country's largest market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action could result from improving fiscal
performance, leading
to a smaller budget deficit below 5% of total revenue and an
improved direct
risk-to-current revenue ratio of less than 70% on a sustained
basis.
Increased total indebtedness with net overall risk above 90% of
total revenue,
accompanied by persistent refinancing pressure and a negative
current balance,
would lead to a downgrade.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
to make the LRG
internationally comparable for analytical purposes. These
adjustments include:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue;
- Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
