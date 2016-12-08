(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, December 08 (Fitch) Kuwait's recent elections
will increase
tensions between the executive and legislature, hindering
economic and fiscal
reforms, although the extent to which this will happen is
unclear, Fitch Ratings
says.
The composition of Kuwait's parliament changed substantially in
elections late
last month, after most opposition groups revoked their boycott
and took part in
the poll. The absence of a formal party system makes it hard to
quantify the
precise size of parliamentary opposition, but it appears that
pro-government MPs
(including voting ministers) will constitute a tiny majority at
best.
The outcome is in line with our view that the elections would
deliver a less
government-friendly legislature, as we commented when we
affirmed Kuwait's
'AA'/Stable sovereign rating earlier in November. We believe
mounting
parliamentary opposition to the government's fiscal programme
was the key
trigger for dissolution by the Amir, which precipitated the
election.
The nature of the post-election relationship between the
executive and
legislature remains to be seen. The fragmented nature of the
parliament could
enable the government to forge political alliances. The prime
minister may be
able to placate opponents by recommending to the Amir some
ministerial
candidates from their ranks. But the Amir's re-appointment of
the previous prime
minister may suggest that the government is preparing to take a
more
confrontational stance.
Kuwait's parliamentary system creates substantial opportunities
for MPs to
obstruct the government's agenda by rejecting proposals. The
parliament's power
to summon ministers for questioning and revoke confidence in
ministers gives it
influence even on issues that would not formally require a
parliamentary vote,
such as recent fuel subsidy reforms. The government may back
down from more
substantive initiatives such as public sector pay reform,
particularly if the
oil price recovery is sustained. Nevertheless, it could still
pursue some of its
fiscal agenda with smaller, less contentious measures, for
example enforcing
existing subsidy rules or linking public sector bonuses to job
attendance.
If parliament were dissolved again, the likely popular
frustration about lack of
representation and perceived unfair reforms could return Kuwait
to the kind of
political uncertainty of 2011-2013, when there were three
dissolutions of
parliament and widespread protests.
Kuwait's exceptional fiscal strengths, which underpin its
sovereign rating,
would not be immediately affected by a return to this level of
political
volatility. We forecast the fiscal breakeven price at USD46/bbl
in FY16/17, one
of the lowest among Fitch-rated oil exporters, taking into
account wealth fund
investment income in revenue, and excluding statutory transfers
to wealth funds
from expenditure. We estimate that the assets of the Kuwait
Investment
Authority, if the government were prepared to fully use them,
could last decades
if financing needs stayed at the level we expect for FY16/17.
High execution risk means our fiscal forecasts have not assumed
full effect of
fiscal measures even where they are already being implemented.
One of the most
tangible results of the political instability of 2011-2013 was
poor execution of
infrastructure spending, which if repeated would support fiscal
balances,
although at the expense of development goals.
But a reversal of economic and institutional reform would
reinforce rating
weaknesses, which include heavy oil dependence (leading to GDP
and budget
revenue volatility), weak governance and competitiveness
indicators, and a weak
economic policy framework compared with rating peers. A generous
welfare state
and the large economic role of the public sector present
long-term structural
challenges as the population grows.
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/890401">Kuwait
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/890915">2017
Outlook: Middle East
and North Africa Sovereigns
