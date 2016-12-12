(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, December 12 (Fitch) The recent phone call between the US President-elect Donald Trump and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and subsequent statements by Trump regarding the One China policy highlight the possibility of a shift in US-China relations and a further cooling of cross-strait relations, says Fitch Ratings. Taiwan's complex relationship with mainland China is already factored into our sovereign rating for Taiwan, which would only be impacted if tensions escalated to a degree that significantly increased the probability of a macroeconomic or financial shock. Fitch continues to view such an outcome as a tail-risk, although the risks around this baseline have risen. Cross-strait relations had already cooled noticeably since the election of President Tsai in January 2016. Tsai has publicly reiterated her desire to maintain the status-quo in cross-strait relations. However, she has not accepted the so-called "1992 Consensus" basis of "one China, with interpretations", which served as a core policy under the previous Kuomintang administration and which Beijing considers a precondition for conducting official dialogue across the Taiwan Strait. Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office has since suspended official communications and tourist arrivals from mainland China have declined by around 10% so far this year. However, the numerous economic agreements between China and Taiwan, including the 2010 Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement, have not been significantly affected. Taiwan's merchandise exports to China have even held up slightly better than its exports to the rest of the world since Tsai was elected. Fitch's base case is that trade between China and Taiwan will continue to be largely unaffected by cool cross-strait relations. The phone call between Trump and Tsai is not sufficient to alter this view, but it did prompt the Chinese Foreign Ministry to lodge a formal complaint with the Obama administration, which underscores the sensitivity of the cross-strait relationship. Trump has since made public comments questioning the US's long-standing support of the One China policy, suggesting he may be willing to use it as a negotiating tool with China, which could add further strains. There is a lot at stake for Taiwan's economy in its engagements with mainland China. Exports to China and Hong Kong represent nearly 40% of Taiwan's total exports. Mainland China is also comfortably the largest destination for Taiwan's outward FDI and is an important production hub that offers lower labour costs and preferential investment policies for Taiwanese manufacturers. Supply chains of Taiwanese firms would be disrupted by a breakdown in trade relations. Tourism is a relatively small industry in Taiwan, equivalent to less than 2% of GDP, but visitors from the mainland account for more than one-third of all arrivals. A deterioration in cross-strait relations that was severe enough to significantly affect trade and investment linkages could therefore add to the challenges facing Taiwan's economy, which is already struggling with an ageing population, weak global demand, and declining export competitiveness as mainland China's domestic manufacturers continue to move up the value chain. Fitch upgraded its sovereign rating for Taiwan to 'AA-' from 'A+' in October 2016 due largely to recent improvements in its public finances. The rating already reflects Taiwan's relatively weak economic growth outlook compared with that of its peers, which is likely to constrain any further uplift to the rating over the medium term. Contact: Andrew Fennell Director Sovereigns +852 2263 9925 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Dan Martin Senior Analyst Fitch Wire +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. 