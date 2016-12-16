(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Baoxin
Auto Finance I
Limited's (Baoxin Finance) US dollar-denominated senior
perpetual securities a
final rating of 'B+' and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
Baoxin Finance is 100% owned by Baoxin Auto Group Limited, which
is 75% owned by
China Grand Automotive Services Co., Ltd (China Grand Auto,
BB-/Stable). The
securities are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by
China Grand Auto.
The senior perpetual securities are rated one notch below China
Grand Auto's
'BB-' senior unsecured rating in accordance with Fitch's
"Treatment and Notching
of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis"
criteria. This
one-notch difference reflects the securities' coupon deferral
feature.
Fitch expects to accord no equity credit to the securities in
its evaluation of
China Grand Auto's capital structure and leverage as this
instrument ranks pari
passu with the company's senior unsecured obligations. The final
rating follows
the receipt of documents conforming to information already
received and is in
line with the expected rating assigned on 6 November 2016.
On 16 December 2016, China Grand Auto announced a proposed tap
of the senior
perpetual securities. This does not affect the rating of the
issue.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Large Scale, Strong Market Position: China Grand Auto's ratings
are supported by
its large operating scale and leading market position. The
company is the
largest auto dealership in China, with more than 600 outlets in
27 provinces,
covering more than 50 brands. China Grand Auto has been a
consolidator in the
market and the recent of acquisition of Baoxin Auto further
expanded China Grand
Auto's offerings in the luxury car segment. Fitch expects the
auto dealer's
strong brand and geographical diversification to reduce earnings
volatility. In
addition, the large operating scale allows China Grand Auto to
more efficiently
use its store network to develop new revenue sources, such as
its used-car sales
platform.
Robust Long-Term Prospects: China is the largest passenger
vehicle market in the
world. Despite the deceleration in growth, the long-term growth
drivers for
passenger vehicles remain intact, given low vehicle ownership
penetration and
density. Fitch expects passenger vehicle sales to grow in the
mid-single-digit
percentages over the medium term, a pace that is healthy and
higher than the
developed-market average.
In addition to a solid outlook for new-car sales, Fitch expects
increasing
revenue contribution from other segments, including after-sales
services,
commission income, leasing, and used-car sales. Used-car sales
are at a nascent
stage in China, but have substantial growth potential in the
next 5-10 years due
to increasing car ownership, changing consumer behaviour, and
favourable policy.
Competitive Industry, Weak Bargaining Power: China's auto
dealership industry is
highly fragmented and competitive. Although China Grand Auto is
the largest
dealership in China, it has only 3%-4% market share by sales
volume across the
country. Margins are low for the whole industry due to dealers'
weak bargaining
power and a regulatory environment that favours automakers over
dealers.
However, we do not expect dealer margins to substantially
deteriorate from
current levels because automakers and dealers are dependent on
each other.
Chinese auto dealers generally have EBITDA margins in the low to
mid-single
digits, which is comparable to peers in the US.
High Leverage Constrains Ratings: China Grand Auto's financial
leverage is high
after acquiring Baoxin. The dealer's FFO-adjusted net leverage
was 6x and net
debt to EBITDA was 4.7x at end-2015 (pro-forma Baoxin, excluding
leasing
subsidiary). China Grand Auto's board has approved an equity
placement plan to
raise up to CNY8bn, which is still pending regulatory approval.
If the equity
placement is successful, Fitch estimates that FFO-adjusted net
leverage may drop
to a healthier level of below 4x.
China Grand Auto is an acquisitive company and has expanded by
acquiring smaller
car dealers over the last few years. The company views the
current market
downturn as an opportunity to consolidate the industry, thus
further M&A are
possible. Excluding M&A, Fitch expects China Grand Auto to
generate FCF margin
of around 1% over the next few years, which will allow gradual
deleveraging.
Leasing Subsidiary Deconsolidated: China Grand Auto carries out
auto leasing
services via its leasing subsidiary, Huitong Xincheng. Fitch has
deconsolidated
Huitong Xincheng for the purpose of our analysis. Huitong
Xincheng had a
debt-to-equity ratio of 1.5x at the end of 2015, which we view
as adequate.
No Linkage to Xinjiang Guanghui: China Grand Auto's largest
shareholder is
Xinjiang Guanghui Industry Investment (Group)., Ltd (Xinjiang
Guanghui), which
owns a 37% stake. Although Xinjiang Guanghui's credit profile is
weak, Fitch has
not linked China Grand Auto's ratings to Xinjiang Guanghui for
several reasons:
-- China Grand Auto is separately listed and Xinjiang Guanghui
cannot easily
access China Grand Auto's cash flows except via dividends;
-- The management team is separate, and only two out of nine of
China Grand
Auto's board members are affiliated with Xinjiang Guanghui;
-- China Grand Auto has many institutional shareholders; and
-- Xinjiang Guanghui has pledged a large portion of its shares
in China Grand
Auto, further reducing its influence on China Grand Auto
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for China Grand
Auto include:
- Mid to high single-digit revenue growth in new car sales,
mainly driven by
store additions, over 2016-18
- Consolidated EBITDA margin of 4%-5% over 2016-18
- Maintenance capex at 1%-1.5% of revenues over 2016-18
- No common dividends
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage (excluding leasing subsidiary)
sustained below 3.5x
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Sustained decline in market share and/or revenues
- FFO-adjusted net leverage (excluding leasing) sustained above
5x (2016E: 5.3x)
- FFO fixed-charge coverage sustained below 2x (2016E: 2.1x)
- EBITDA margin sustained below 3.5% (2016E: 4.5%)
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Yee Man Chin
Director
+852 2263 9696
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Fiona Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9909
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 3 November 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- Leasing Entity Deconsolidated: Fitch has deconsolidated
Huitong Xincheng, the
100% owned subsidiary of China Grand Auto
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001