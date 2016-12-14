(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Casino
Guichard-Perrachon SA's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
and senior
unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. Fitch also revised the Outlook on
Casino's IDR to
Negative from Stable. A full list of rating actions is below.
Future deleveraging relies on the operating performance and cash
generation of
Casino's main operations in France and Brazil, as major
disposals have been
completed. The Outlook revision reflects risks related to the
timing and scale
of operating performance and cash generation improvement in
these main regions.
We expect further disposals of non-core assets in 2017, which
could assist
deleveraging, but these are not of the same order of magnitude.
Further progress
in funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage
(proportionally
consolidated) moving towards 4.0x will be slower than previously
anticipated and
may not be completed by end-2017, as we projected in our
estimates in December
2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Significant Disposals Positive for Leverage
The well-executed disposal of Big C Thailand and Vietnam in 1H16
has allowed
group net debt to reduce by EUR4.3bn at group level and EUR3.9bn
at Casino
holding level. This is a key support for the group's
deleveraging plan and
financial flexibility at the 'BBB-' rating. Fitch expects group
proportionally
consolidated leverage will fall to 5.4x at end-2016, down from
6.7x at end-2015.
Fitch also positively factors in management's past and renewed
commitment to
using asset disposal proceeds for debt repayment. Fitch
calculates that gross
debt will have significantly decreased by more than 35% between
end-2014 and
end-2017, to EUR9bn.
Further Deleveraging Challenging
Proportionally consolidated FFO-adjusted net leverage should
reduce to around
4.5x by end-2018. This trend remains positive but slower than in
our forecasts
in late 2015. With the sales of Big C Thailand and Vietnam now
completed, future
deleveraging depends on EBITDA performance in France and Brazil.
These markets
remain challenging and our Negative Outlook is based on our
assumption that the
improvement in profitability in 2017 and 2018 may not be
sufficient to reduce
leverage to 4.0x in a reasonable time. Casino has got the
ability to pursue
other cash preservation measures, for example further smaller
divestments, to
further strengthen its balance sheet at the current rating
level.
Reduced Capital Structure Imbalances
Casino's disposal plan has benefited the holding company, with a
large part of
disposal proceeds repaying debt at this level. Fitch therefore
expects the gap
between holding and group proportionally consolidated
FFO-adjusted net leverage
to fall to 1.0x in 2016 from 3.9x in 2014 and remain below this
level over the
next three years. This issue, largely addressed in 2016, follows
Casino's past
acquisitive stance, which had created capital structure
imbalances reflected in
a significant mismatch between debt (mostly at holding level)
and cash (mostly
located in partly owned subsidiaries) across the group.
Moderate French Turnaround Prospects
Fitch expects Casino's French EBITDA to strongly recover to
EUR920m (4.9%
margin) in 2016, up from EUR726m (3.8%) in 2015. This should be
supported by a
return to like-for-like sales growth and gross margin
optimisation through
purchasing agreements and cost base streamlining. However, we
believe limited
like-for-like sales growth due to continuing fierce competition
and diminished
headroom regarding further cost base reduction will allow only
moderate EBITDA
uplift in 2017-2019.
Brazilian Subsidiary Downgraded
In October 2016 Fitch downgraded Grupo Pao de Acucar's (or
Companhia Brasileira
de Distribucao; GPA) Long-Term National Rating to 'AA(bra)' from
'AA+(bra)'. The
downgrade reflected the weakening of its cash flows and leverage
metrics
following significant deterioration of the group's operating
performance in
2015, largely driven by the group's consumer electronics
business Via Varejo and
e-commerce activities. Management's measures to adapt operations
to the
deteriorated consumer environment should support some top-line
growth from 2016,
albeit from a low base.
Casino's 33.2%-owned Brazilian subsidiary represented around 30%
of
proportionally consolidated FFO. Fitch believes the move to more
discount
formats and cash and carry will reduce margin profitability, and
expects the GPA
food activities' EBITDA margin to stabilise around 5% (2014:
7.9%) over the next
three years. This implies a mild recovery in Brazil's
contribution to group FFO
until 2019. Any further improvement relies on a stronger
economic recovery and a
continued appreciation of the real against the euro, which
appear uncertain.
Less Complex, Less Diversified
A less complex group following the disposal of Big C Thailand
(58.6% owned) in
March 2016 is positive for Casino's financial profile, leading
to less dividend
leakage to minority interests. Fitch expects further
simplification in 2017
through the successful sale of GPA's 43.4% stake in Via Varejo
and the
finalisation of Cnova's reorganisation. The positive impact of a
less complex
structure is offset by the negative impact of lower geographic
diversification
on Casino's business profile due to its exposure to high
competition in a more
limited number of countries.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Casino's 'BBB-' rating is reasonably well positioned relative to
peers on major
comparators. A slightly weaker position in its main French
market than the two
market leaders' is partially compensated for by
higher-than-average EBIT margins
than other European food retailers. Its financial profile is
more leveraged than
its larger peers', but its material disposal programme is
allowing the group to
deleverage sustainably. Fitch calculates and monitors Casino's
key financial
metrics (adjusted FFO net leverage and FFO fixed charge cover)
on a
proportionally consolidated basis because its control and
majority voting over
its non-wholly owned subsidiaries mitigates its lack of direct
access to their
cash flows. No Country Ceiling or operating environment aspects
affect the
rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for Casino (fully
consolidated
basis) include:
- Decrease in reported sales in 2016 and 2017, mainly driven by
the divestment
programme and the strong negative FX impact from Latin American
currencies.
- Contraction of group EBITDA margin to 4.7% in 2016 from 5.1%
in 2015, due to
the disposal of higher-margin Asian operations and profitability
deterioration
in Latin America not compensated for by improvement in France.
From 2017 slower
EBITDA uplift in France, stabilisation in Latin America and
growing e-commerce
profits should drive a mild recovery towards 5.1% in 2018.
- Capex down to around 3% of sales due to overall strong
discipline across the
group.
- Continued disciplined financial policy.
- Excluding interim dividend, neutral free cash flow generation
in 2017 due to
low FFO, turning positive (including at holding level and
100%-owned French
entities) at around 0.6% of sales in 2018 on profitability
improvement and lower
interest payments.
- Favourable impact of EUR4.3bn on consolidated net debt from
Vietnam and
Thailand disposals in 2016; disposal of GPA's stake in Via
Varejo (including
Cnova Brazil) in 2017.
- Further reduction in Casino's holding company gross debt
including scheduled
repayment of EUR552m bond due 2017 and further bond buybacks
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to a Stable
Outlook
-Group EBIT margin consistently above 3.5%, reflecting
sustainable turnaround in
France and recovery in Brazil
-Proportionally consolidated FFO fixed charge cover at or above
2.0x
-Proportionally consolidated adjusted FFO net leverage below
4.0x on a
sustainable basis
-Maintenance of a reasonable convergence between proportionally
consolidated and
parent company's (including 100%-owned French entities) leverage
metrics,
reflecting adequate cash and debt match across the group.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
-Lack of meaningful improvement in both core French and group
like-for-like
revenue growth and profits, resulting in group EBIT margin below
3% on a
sustained basis
-Proportionally consolidated FFO fixed charge cover consistently
below 2.0x
-Proportionally consolidated adjusted FFO net leverage
consistently above 4.0x
-Evidence of further divergence between proportionally
consolidated and parent
company's (including 100%-owned French entities) leverage
metrics, reflecting
continuing important capital structure imbalances
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Liquidity
Both the group and the parent (including 100%-owned entities)
have a comfortable
liquidity profile. At end-2015 the parent's short-term debt
maturities of
EUR1,211m were well covered by EUR3,244m available committed
credit lines.
Parent liquidity is further supported by the disposal of Big C
Thailand and
Vietnam completed in 2016.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA (Casino):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'F3'
EUR600m perpetual preferred constant maturity swap securities
and EUR750m deeply
subordinated fixed to reset rate (DS) notes: affirmed at 'BB'
Casino Finance SA (Casino's fully owned financial subsidiary):
Senior unsecured (debt guaranteed by Casino): affirmed at
'BBB-'/'F3'
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- Leases: Fitch has adjusted end-2015 debt by applying a blended
multiple of
6.2x of yearly operating lease expense related to long-term
assets (EUR1,026m
for 2015). The multiple varies according to country of
operations and rent type
(fixed against variable) in line with Fitch's methodology.
- Cash: We have adjusted available cash at end-2015 to reflect
restricted cash
of EUR315m needed to fund intra-year working-capital needs or
trapped in
subsidiaries. In its calculations, Fitch has added back EUR129m
of cash
generated by the Big C Vietnam business.
- Hybrid Debt: Fitch's debt calculation includes Casino's
EUR600m hybrid
securities (0% equity treatment under Fitch's hybrid
methodology), 50% of
Casino's EUR750m reset rate notes (50% equity credit under
Fitch's hybrid
methodology)
- Adjusting Consolidated Profiles for Group Structures: Fitch
calculates and
monitors Casino's key financial metrics (adjusted FFO net
leverage and FFO fixed
charge cover) on a proportionally consolidated basis.
- Other Adjustments: Fitch's 2015 adjusted debt calculation also
includes
theoretical market exposure related to the total return swaps on
3% of GPA's
capital, 2.5% of Big C Thailand's capital, and various put
options granted to
owners of minority interests (EUR151m). Fitch also includes the
debt related to
Vietnam in its calculation.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016447
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
