(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Ras Al
Khaimah's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'A' with a Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on RAK Capital's
senior unsecured
foreign- currency bonds are also affirmed at 'A'.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Country Ceiling has been affirmed
at 'AA+'; this
Ceiling applies to Ras al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi. Ras Al
Khaimah's Short-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs are affirmed at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings balance the benefits of Ras al Khaimah's membership
of the UAE, low
debt metrics, strong growth and solid fiscal performance against
persistent
weaknesses in data quality and in the macro policy framework, as
measured
against 'A' category peers.
The emirate derives substantial support from its membership of
the UAE
federation. It shares the UAE monetary and exchange rate system
of a credible US
dollar peg and absence of exchange controls. The emirate does
not need its own
foreign exchange reserves, and UAE support compensates for the
lack of external
sector data. Most public services and infrastructure are
provided directly by
the federal government, making the emirate's spending more
flexible than peers'
and relieving it of the obligations of a typical sovereign.
The authorities are continuing to improve financial planning,
budgeting and data
collection, but this is a difficult task subject to delays and
risks. Dedicated
institutional statistics capacity is being added, but the new
Statistics and
Studies Centre will have to undertake extensive foundation work
before it can
substantially expand the set of information provided on economic
developments.
Regular reporting of quarterly GDP has proved to be elusive
since 2012, held
back most recently by the late introduction of the Federal
Competitiveness and
Statistics Authority.
The government's Financial Planning and Analysis Division has
introduced
quarterly budgeting and performance evaluation, introduced a
three-year
budgeting cycle, and has strengthened oversight and engagement
with state-owned
enterprises (SOEs), particularly relating to capital spending.
The Treasury
expects to introduce dividend, loan, and guarantee policies in
2016-2017.
Although new and untested as of yet, these policies should help
the emirate's
leadership identify, anticipate, and respond to fiscal risks in
a timely manner.
Real GDP growth has been revised down to 3.3% for 2014 and 1.3%
in 2015 from
7.4% and 3%, respectively. The reasons for the revision are
unclear but it may
be related to weak re-export activity. We maintain our 2016-2018
GDP growth
forecast at 4% (well above the 'A' median forecast of around
3%), given the
methodological imperfections of the GDP series and the
significantly more
expansionary dynamics suggested by high-frequency indicators.
The volumes of
state-owned Stevin Rock, which exports rock aggregates and rock
armour used in
infrastructure projects across the region, grew 11% in 9M16.
The number of
guest-nights at hotels rose 15.8% in 9M16, after a 10% growth in
2015.
The headline government debt ratio will fall to 17% of GDP in
2016 from 21.8% in
2015, well below the 'A' median of 52%. Longer-term debt
dynamics are
favourable, and the government intends to finance spending and
debt repayments
with internal resources in 2016-17, pending more clarity on
developmental
priorities in the new National Vision. Our debt numbers do not
include debt of
unlisted SOEs (7% of GDP, mostly guaranteed), but even including
those
liabilities general government debt would be well below the
category median.
Deposits are around 8% of GDP, and listed equity investments
were around 16% of
GDP in 1H16 (their value having fallen 33% from a peak in 2014).
The
government's biggest listed equity investment is a majority
stake in the
National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK Bank), which has debt of
around 8% of GDP.
We expect the government budget to post a surplus of 1.1% of GDP
in 2016, after
a balanced budget in 2015; the budget consolidates revenue and
expenditure of
SOEs (with the exception of RAK Bank), and we include net equity
investments by
SOEs in total expenditure. Revenue is growing strongly in most
categories,
particularly real estate and healthcare where our forecast was
previously more
conservative. Meanwhile, according to 1H16 outturns, capital
spending will be
below budget.
Based on 1H16 outturns and 2015 budget performance, we maintain
somewhat
conservative forecasts for growth in revenue from free trade
zones, real estate
& healthcare, and oil & gas. There is potential for more non-SOE
revenue after
2016, with the Department of Finance undertaking a study of
government fees and
levies, to be presented to leadership in early 2017. It is not
yet clear how
introduction of value added tax at the UAE level in 2018 could
affect the
Emirate's budget, if at all.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Ras Al Khaimah a score
equivalent to a rating of
'BBB+' on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
- External finances: +1 notch, to reflect the benefits of Ras Al
Khaimah's
membership of the UAE federation.
- Public finances: +1 notch, to reflect that a high share of
foreign-currency
debt is not a constraint on Ras Al Khaimah's fiscal financing
flexibility, given
that it has access to UAE Central Bank reserves on demand.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to a
positive rating
action include:
- Continued strengthening of the macroeconomic policy framework,
for example
through the availability and quality of economic data.
- Sustained fiscal surpluses in an environment of strong, stable
economic
growth, leading to a continued improvement in the government's
fiscal position.
The factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to a
negative rating
action include:
- A weakening in public finances, for example due to large,
sustained increases
in spending.
- A deterioration of the macroeconomic outlook.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- The current political and financial relationships linking
individual emirates
within the UAE federal system are assumed to be maintained. In
particular, no
weakening of support from the federal government and Abu Dhabi
for the smaller
emirates is envisaged.
- No challenge to the rule of the royal family or the current
succession.
- Fitch assumes that regional geopolitical conflicts will not
directly impact
Ras Al Khaimah or its ability to trade.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
